Temtem list: every temtem species in the alpha so far
All the Temtems!
With around 80 currently known Temtem, you’ll want to keep track of where to find them. This Temtem list aims to give you all the necessary information you need in order to complete your Tempedia.
Temtem list guide
Here it is, the full Temtem list of currently known Temtem in the Early Access version of the game. It includes all types and the locations of where to find them.
Some Temtem can only be evolved from a smaller form, so check out our Temtem evolutions guide for all the evolution methods.
Temtem locations
This is all of the Temtem that are currently in the Early Access version, though not all of the ones you will see in the game are obtainable yet. That said, there’s still around 80 of the critters that you can throw Temtem cards at. All of this is in the hopes of completing yet another entry in the Tempedia, the game’s way of logging all of the creatures you have captured.
Some of the Temtem are highly sought after for stats, or can only be found in specific locations. To learn more about them, do consult our more in-depth guides on these Temtem and why you should or shouldn’t think about adding them to your team.
- Ganki
- Skail
- Barnshe – COMING SOON
- Nessla – COMING SOON
- Oceara – COMING SOON
- Raiben – COMING SOON
- Kinu – COMING SOON
- Crystle – COMING SOON
- Gyalis – COMING SOON
- Shuine – COMING SOON
- Valash – COMING SOON
- Tuwai – COMING SOON
But if you just want every single known Temtems location, then consult the table below. It details the Temtem’s name, types, and their location. You’ll also find their rarity in brackets. Common ones tend to have an encounter rate of over 75%, while Uncommon Temtem have around 50% chance to find them. Rare Temtem and Very Rare Temtem have much lower odds, so you may find yourself running around in circles before you find them.
Just be sure to consult our Temtem type chart as you’re hunting them. There’s nothing worse than trying to weaken a Barnshe, only to use an Electric move on it and wiping it out instantly.
|Temtem Name
|Temtem Types
|Temtem Locations
|Oree
|Digital
|? - Cipanku
|Zaobian
|Digital
|N/A
|Platypet
|Water
Toxic
|Corrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma
Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma
Mines of Mictlan (Common) - Tucma
|Platox
|Water
Toxic
|N/A
|Platimous
|Water
Toxic
|N/A
|Swali
|Nature
|Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
|Loali
|Nature
Wind
|The Canopath (Rare) - Omninesia
Citeroir Omninesia (Rare) - Omninesia
The Glassyway (Rare) - Omninesia
|Tateru
|Neutral
|Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Uncommon) - Deniz
Windward Fort (Rare) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Rare) - Deniz
|Paharo
|Wind
|Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
|Paharac
|Wind
|Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
The Canopath (Uncommon) - Omninesia
The Flywalk (Uncommon) - Omninesia
The Glassyway (Uncommon) - Omninesia
|Granpah
|Wind
|N/A
|Bunbun
|Earth
Crystal
|Mines of Mictlan (Uncommon) - Tucma
Kakama Cenote (Uncommon) - Tucma
|Mudrid
|Earth
Crystal
|Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma
|Hidody
|Nature
|The Canopath (Uncommon) - Omninesia
Giant Banyan (Uncommon) - Omninesia
The Glassyway (Uncommon) - Omninesia
|Taifu
|Nature
|The Glassyway (Rare) - Omninesia
|Fomu
|Water
|Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Windward Fort (Uncommon) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
|Wiplump
|Water
Wind
|The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
|Skail
|Neutral
|Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
Windward Fort (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
|Skunch
|Neutral
Melee
|Aguamarina Caves (Very Rare) - Deniz
Corrupted Badlands (Rare) - Tucma
Xolot Reservoir (Uncommon) - Tucma
|Houchic
|Mental
|Starter
? - Arbury
|Tental
|Mental
|N/A
|Orphyll
|Nature
Toxic
|Corrupted Badlands (Uncommon) - Tucma
|Nidrasil
|Nature
Toxic
|N/A
|Banapi
|Fire
|The Hangroad (Common) - Omninesia
The Glassyway (Rare) - Omninesia
Anak Volcano (Uncommon) - Omninesia
|Capyre
|Fire
|N/A
|Lapinite
|Crystal
|Mines of Mictlan (Common) - Tucma
|Azuroc
|Crystal
|Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma
|Zenoreth
|Crystal
|Crystal Shrine (Common) - Tucma
|Bigu
|Nature
|Breeding Babawa Only
|Babawa
|Nature
Water
|Citerior & Ulterior Omninesia waters (Common) - Omninesia
Citerior Omninesia grass (Common) - Omninesia
|Kaku
|Nature
|Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
The Canopath (Common) - Omninesia
Citerior Omninesia (Common) - Omninesia
|Saku
|Nature
Wind
|The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
The Canopath (Rare) - Omninesia
|Valash
|Neutral
Crystal
|Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma
Completing quest "Shipwrecked in Tucma!" (Gift) - Tucma
|Barnshe
|Mental
Wind
|Windward Fort top floor (Very Rare) - Deniz
|Gyalis
|Crystal
Melee
|Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma
|Occlura
|Crystal
|Kupeleleza (Common) - Tucma
|Myx
|Crystal
Mental
|N/A
|Raiber
|Fire
|The Glassyway (Common) - Omninesia
Anak Volcano (Common) - Omninesia
|Raize
|Fire
|N/A
|Raican
|Fire
|The Glassyway (Common) - Omninesia
|Pewki
|Water
|Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Windward Fort (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
|Piraniant
|Water
|Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
|Saipat
|Water
Melee
|Thalassian Cliffs (Very Rare) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
Mare Nostrum (Common) - Deniz
|Crystle
|Crystal
|Starter
Mines of Mictlan - (Very Rare) - Tucma
Kupeleleza - look at the furthest island to the east covered in grass (Very Rare) - Tucma
|Sherald
|Crystal
|? - Tucma
|Hocus
|Mental
|The Gifted Bridges (Rare) - Deniz
|Pocus
|Mental
|? - Arbury
|Sparzy
|Electric
|? - Cipanku
|Mushi
|Toxic
|Corrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma
Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma
|Mushook
|Toxic
Melee
|N/A
|Magmis
|Fire
|Anak Volcano (Common) - Omninesia
Outside Anak Volcano Rock Hopper Island (Common) - Omninesia
|Mastione
|Fire
|Anak Volcano (Rare) - Omninesia
|Umishi
|Water
|Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
|Ukama
|Water
|Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
|Raignet
|UNKNOWN
|? - Cipanku
|Smazee
|Melee
|Starter
? - Arbury
|Baboong
|Melee
|N/A
|Zizare
|Earth
|? - Kisiwa
|Spriole
|Nature
|The Canopath (Common) - Omninesia
The Hangroad (Common) - Omninesia
The Glassyway (Common) - Omninesia
Giant Banyan (Common) - Omninesia
|Deendre
|Nature
|Giant Banyan (Common) - Omninesia
Mokupuni Dojo (Gift) - Omninesia
The Canopath (Common) - Omninesia
|Cerneaf
|Nature
|? - Omninesia
|Toxolotl
|Toxic
|Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma
|Noxolotl
|Toxic
|N/A
|Blooze
|Toxic
|Corrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma
|Goolder
|Toxic
|N/A
|Zephyruff
|Toxic
Wind
|Corrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma
Kupeleleza (Common or Rare) - Tucma
Small island west of Kupeleleza (Common) - Tucma
|Volarend
|Toxic
Wind
|Small island west of Kupeleleza (Very Rare) - Tucma
|Ganki
|Electric
Wind
|Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
Windward Fort (Common) - Deniz
|Gazuma
|Electric
Wind
|N/A
|Oceara
|Water
|Aguamarina Caves Waterfall (Very Rare) - Deniz
|Shuine
|Crystal
Water
|Kakama Cenote (Very Rare) - Tucma
|Nessla
|Water
Electric
|Thalassian Cliffs pool (Very Rare) - Deniz
Sillaro River Near Turqesa (Very Rare) - Deniz
|Valiar
|Mental
|? - Arbury
|Kalazu
|Water
|Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
|Kalabyss
|Water
Toxic
|Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma
|Adoroboros
|Toxic
Mental
|N/A
|Tuwai
|Wind
|Zalar (Gift) - Deniz
Corrupted Badlands Crystal Shrine (Very Rare) - Tucma
|Tuvine
|Wind
Crystal
|N/A
|Kinu
|Nature
Mental
|Giant Banyan (Very Rare) - Omninesia
|Vulvir
|Fire
Earth
|Anak Volcano (Common) - Omninesia
|Vulor
|Fire
Earth
|Mines of Mictlan (Uncommon) - Omninesia
|Vulcrane
|Fire
Earth
|Complete quest "Shipwrecked in Tucma!" (Gift) - Tucma
|Pigepic
|Wind
|Prasine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
|Anahir
|Crystal
Fire
|Anak Volcano (Gift) - Omninesia
Thanks for checking out our Temtem list guide. The list will constantly be updated as soon as more Temtem are put into the game. In the meantime, why not check out our guides for Temtem gear locations and Temtem Course locations. Both these types of items can help augment your team composition to an unstoppable force.
