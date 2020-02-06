Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Best Runeterra decks

Support us
Now streaming live:

By the by, Final Fantasy 7 Remake's PS4 exclusivity now ends in April 2021

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

6th February 2020 / 12:47PM

Square Enix still have not announced a release for Final Fantasy VII Remake on any system other than PlayStation 4, but they’re certainly staying up to date with what they’re not saying. They’ve recently updated the JRPG’s box art to echo its recent one-month delay, now saying that it’s a PS4 exclusive until April 10th, 2021. What happens then? Ah, who knows. Could be anything. Don’t think anything of it. They’re just casually refreshing their exclusivity commitment, okay, just because they want to, not because they have any plans.

A label on FF7 Remake’s box once said it was “Timed Exclusive until 3/3/21” (one year after its then-launch date), and now says “Timed Exclusive until 4/10/2021” (one year after the new date, remembering American dates are weird so they’re talking April).

Gang, come on, be polite. They’ve not said anything about what happens on April 10th, 2021 or after it. It’d be rude to say that they’d have to be daft to make this vast, expensive game strictly for one system in these days of multiplatform releases. Unless you’re a certified psychic I don’t want to hear you speculating that an Xbone release is a given and surely a PC release too. Who are you to claim that Sony are making them do this silly dance to secure extra funding? Ah, you’re so presumptuous this morning!

Having played FF7 for approximately five minutes at a friend’s house 22 years ago, for enffusiasm I will refer you to our Katharine gushing over the latest trailer.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Marvel's Avengers and the Final Fantasy VII Remake have been delayed

1

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a PS4 exclusive only for one year

6

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT punching onto PC as free-to-play

6

Hallucinated HD textures and distorted deep dream tilesets

14

Latest articles

Gears Of War studio head is joining Blizzard to oversee Diablo

1

Apex Legends guns & weapon stats (Season 4): top tips and tier lists!

Ranking the very best guns in Apex Legends for Season 4!

Surviving The Aftermath... of the early access city builder craze

They are billions (early access city builders, that is)

10

Have You Played... We. The Revolution?

Let them eat blade

4