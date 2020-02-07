Best PC gaming deals of the week - 7th February 2020

As the great February games drought continues, it’s time to seize the day and make a dent on that ever-growing Steam backlog. Or, you know, pile it up even higher by grabbing yourself some sweet deals on all those games you’ve been meaning to play but have somehow never quite found the time for. Indeed, this week’s best PC gaming deals is stacked as high as they come with sweet, tasty game deals, including a bunch of discounts on Pathfinder: Kingmaker, Far Cry 5, all your favourite anime JRPGs, and loads more. You can also nab 21% off the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake if you fancy getting in there quick-like. Plus, your deals herald has rounded up all the best hardware deals for you to play them on, too, including a 240Hz Asus monitor for just £265. To the deals!

Game deals

Resident Evil 3 doesn’t come out until April 3rd, but Green Man Gaming are currently doing pre-orders for 21% off if you want to get your order in early.

Elsewhere, you can also get 14% off Journey to the Savage Planet, 13% off Monster Hunter: World‘s Iceborne Master Edition, which includes the base game and the Iceborne expansion, and a massive 80% off Hitman‘s Game of the Year edition, and an even larger 83% off Dead Island‘s Definitive Edition.

Humble are doing a big Far Cry sale this weekend, with 75% off Far Cry 5 and 60% off its standalone sequel, Far Cry New Dawn, being the big highlights. There’s also 60% off Far Crys 1-3 (including Blood Dragon), and 80% off the prehistoric (and my favourite) Far Cry Primal.

Humble are also doing a bit 11-Bit Publisher sale this weekend as well, which means big savings on Moonlighter (60% off), This War of Mine (75% off) and Children of Morta (30% off) to name just a few. Alas, Frostpunk isn’t included as part of the sale, but you can get 10% off its Last Autumn DLC.

Elsewhere, you can also grab 60% off Metal Gear Solid V‘s Definitive Experience edition, which includes The Phantom Pain, Ground Zeroes and all their accompanying DLC, 50% off GTA V, and 33% off PC Building Simulator.

If it is Frostpunk you’re after, though, then you better head over to GOG, where the main game is currently 60% off. Plus, if you buy the season pass at the same time, then you can save 30% off all of its DLC and get the soundtrack thrown in for free.

You can also get 60% off the hard as nails Rain World, 50% off the XCOM-like Mutant Year Zero, 40% off the exquisite FAR: Lone Sails, 50% off cheery farming sim My Time At Portia and a whopping 70% off Dying Light: The Following‘s enhanced edition, which includes the base game, The Following expansion and four DLC packs. Plus, you can also get 75% off our one of our best RPG entries (and Graham’s favourite), NEO Scavenger.

For those after even more Ubi deals, however, then GamesPlanet should be your next stop. As well as 75% off Anno 1404, there’s also 67% off For Honor, 77% off South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and 50% off The Settlers 7 to name just a few highlights.

GamesPlanet are also doing a big Bandai Namco anime sale this weekend, too, where you can get 40% off Code Vein, 56% off God Eater 3, 70% off Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, 78% off Tales of Berseria and more.

If you’ve been thinking about getting into Pathfinder: Kingmaker, then get thee to Fanatical. Right now, there’s 60% off the regular explorer edition of the main game, and 65% off the imperial edition, which includes the season pass, an art book, soundtrack, a high res map and loads of other in-game items. There’s also 40% off Pathfinder’s The Wildcards DLC, which gives you a new playable race, class and companion, 25% off the Beneath The Stolen Lands DLC, which adds a huge new dungeon, 35% off the Varnhold’s Lot DLC, which adds a new 6-12 hour side story to the game, and 50% off the Royal Ascension DLC, which includes most of the stuff you get in the imperial edition minus the season pass. Speaking of which, the season pass is also on sale for 25% off, and includes everything in The Wildcards, Varnhold’s Lot and Beneath The Stolen Lands packs.

UK hardware deals:

The graphics card price wars continue this week with Powercolor’s Radeon RX 5700 XT Dual Fan model down to £339 over a Ebuyer. You also get free copies of Resident Evil 3 and Monster Hunter: World’s Iceborne Master edition with it, along with three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC as part of AMD’s new Raise the Game bundle, making it better value than, say, Palit’s GeForce RTX 2070 Dual graphics card for £350 and, er… no free games. The latter is still a pretty good price for an RTX 2070 card, all told, but I reckon the RX 5700 XT has the edge overall – just have a read of my RTX 2070 vs RX 5700 XT comparison article for more info.

At the other end of the graphics card spectrum, there’s MSI’s GeForce RTX 2080 Super Ventus XS OC edition that’s down to £620, which is the cheapest RTX 2080 Super I’ve seen for a while. MSI’s RTX 2060 Ventus XS OC is also on sale at Ebuyer, too, before I forget, with its price now down to £275.

There’s a great deal on the Asus ROG Strix XG258Q monitor right now as well. Normally £430, this 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz gaming monitor is now down to just £265 on Amazon – which is the lowest price it’s ever been. I haven’t tested the XG258Q, but Asus displays are usually pretty great. Plus, it’s one of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible monitors, meaning it will play nicely with both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards.

Alternatively, Acer’s Nitro EI491CRP super ultrawide monitor is currently £200 off at Amazon, down to £600 from £800, which is another 49in, two 27in 1080p monitors in one kind of screen like the Samsung CHG90 (which also happens to be on sale right now for £750). Both have a 32:9 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 3840×1080, and they both meet VESA’s DisplayHDR 400 standard and qualify for AMD FreeSync 2 / FreeSync Premium Pro status as well. The only real difference is their design and range of ports, with the Samsung coming with two HDMI, one DP, one miniDP and two USB3 ports, while the Acer only has one DP and three HDMI ports. Have a read of my Samsung CHG90 review for more info on the former, but regardless of which one you might end up going for, playing games in ultrawide sure is purdy.

For those after a more regular sized monitor, however, then check out Samsung’s CJG5, which is down to £290 from £340. This is a 32in 2560×1440 monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate and a curved VA panel, which is a pretty decent set of specs for under £300.

US hardware deals:

It might not come with any free games, but EVGA’s GeForce RTX 2070 Super XC Ultra Gaming graphics card is currently be had for $50 off right now, taking its price down from $550 to $500. Alternatively, if you’d rather do without the extra LEDs, you can pick up EVGA’s Black Gaming edition of their RTX 2070 Super for $470. The EVGA savings don’t stop there, either, as their RTX 2060 SC Ultra Gaming is also down to $320 at the moment, while their RTX 2060 Super SC Ultra Gaming model is on sale for $380. All of them require applying for a rebate card and using a promo code at checkout.

On the AMD side of things, MSI’s Radeon RX 5700 Evoke can be snapped up for $295 at the moment (and does come with free games – see our AMD Raise the Game bundle post for more info), while the Asus TUF Gaming Radeon RX 5700 XT X3 is down to $380.

Speaking of AMD, you can still grab one of their last-gen Ryzen 5 2600 processors at the excellent price of $120 right now, which is $80 off its usual price, or their Ryzen 7 2700 CPU for half price at $150. Yes, they’re not quite as fancy as AMD’s new 3rd Gen Ryzen processors, but as you’ll see from my AMD Ryzen 5 2600 review and AMD Ryzen 7 2700 review, they’re still pretty great processors in their own right (and they come with their own coolers in the box, too).

On the peripherals side, meanwhile, there are a bunch of Razer bits on sale this weekend. First up, you can get their optical-mechanical Razer Huntsman keyboard for $90 at the moment, which is the cheapest it’s been since Black Friday, and it’s also my best gaming keyboard recommendation for those after an opto-mechanical clacker. The white version of their DeathAdder Essential mouse is also down to just $30 right now, which is a pretty good price for an entry-level gaming mouse.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!