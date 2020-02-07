Blizzard now offering Warcraft 3: Reforged refunds to anyone who wants one

The launch of Warcraft 3: Reforged has not gone down well as one might expect for a revamp of a widely-adored RTS. The changes are less than advertised, it’s been buggy, and it’s missing some features from the original. Blizzard say they stand by “the quality of our products and our services” but acknowledge some might feel Reforged “does not provide the experience they wanted.” And so, they’re going beyond their purchase policies to give Reforged refunds to anyone who might want one.

I’ve written before about the bugs, performance problems, missing features, and oversold features of Reforged. Blizzard have said they’re working on patches and insisted they are “fully committed to supporting the game for a long time to come” but that doesn’t mean much for the game right now. So, some people want refunds.

Some buyers had previously reported that they were able to get refunds beyond the bounds of Blizzard’s usual refund policy, and now it’s official. A support page updated overnight says:

“Blizzard stands by the quality of our products and our services. Normally we set limits for refund availability on a game, based on time since purchase and whether it has been used. However we want to give players the option of a refund if they feel that Warcraft III: Reforged does not provide the experience they wanted. So, we’ve decided to allow refunds upon request for the time being.”

If you have Reforged and don’t want it, head over to Blizzard’s support site.

They are not offering open refunds to original Warcraft 3 owners whose game has been made worse by Blizzard forcibly upgrading it to Reforged’s client.

For a wider view of the game, see our Alice Bee’s Warcraft 3: Reforged review.