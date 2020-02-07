Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Best Runeterra decks

Support us
Now streaming live:

Blizzard now offering Warcraft 3: Reforged refunds to anyone who wants one

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

7th February 2020 / 3:54PM

The launch of Warcraft 3: Reforged has not gone down well as one might expect for a revamp of a widely-adored RTS. The changes are less than advertised, it’s been buggy, and it’s missing some features from the original. Blizzard say they stand by “the quality of our products and our services” but acknowledge some might feel Reforged “does not provide the experience they wanted.” And so, they’re going beyond their purchase policies to give Reforged refunds to anyone who might want one.

I’ve written before about the bugs, performance problems, missing features, and oversold features of Reforged. Blizzard have said they’re working on patches and insisted they are “fully committed to supporting the game for a long time to come” but that doesn’t mean much for the game right now. So, some people want refunds.

Some buyers had previously reported that they were able to get refunds beyond the bounds of Blizzard’s usual refund policy, and now it’s official. A support page updated overnight says:

“Blizzard stands by the quality of our products and our services. Normally we set limits for refund availability on a game, based on time since purchase and whether it has been used. However we want to give players the option of a refund if they feel that Warcraft III: Reforged does not provide the experience they wanted. So, we’ve decided to allow refunds upon request for the time being.”

If you have Reforged and don’t want it, head over to Blizzard’s support site.

They are not offering open refunds to original Warcraft 3 owners whose game has been made worse by Blizzard forcibly upgrading it to Reforged’s client.

For a wider view of the game, see our Alice Bee’s Warcraft 3: Reforged review.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - Warcraft 3: Reforged

Let slip the crafts of war

57

Blizzard are fixing some Warcraft 3: Reforged problems, but don't expect dramatic changes

49

Blizzard own your Warcraft 3: Reforged custom maps, but that's no surprise

21

It's nearly time to save Azeroth again, as Warcraft III: Reforged launches in just a few hours

25

Latest articles

Apex Legends attachments (Season 4) - best attachments for every weapon, all Hop Ups explained

Farewell Turbocharger, you shall be missed

Apex Legends Armor and Gear (Season 4) - Helmet, Backpack, Knockdown Shield, Body Shield

Ah, mi Armor...

The best action games on PC

Punching above their weight

12

EGX Rezzed 2020 announces Leftfield Collection lineup