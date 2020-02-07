Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Best Runeterra decks

Legends of Runeterra cards list: every card in the open beta

Legends of Runeterra is a card game and that means there’s a lot of cards that are all sorted into different groups. Here they’re called “regions”, which are like the colours in Magic the Gathering, or similar ways to categorise decks in other collectable card games. There are a ton of cards for each region, so we’ve put together a full Legends of Runeterra cards list that are found in the open beta.

Legends of Runeterra 5

Legends of Runeterra cards list guide

Our Runeterra card list guide has every single card’s details as found in the open beta. They’re all sorted by region and include all the text in easy-to-find tables. There are also

If you are looking for information on champion cards, we have put them in their own separate Legends of Runeterra champions guide as they’re a little more complicated to explain. Be sure to check out that guide. Please note that we updated the card lists in this guide as per the most recent Legends of Runeterra open beta patch notes, but they will be subject to change for the foreseeable future.

Legends of Runeterra cards guide contents

Legends of Runeterra decks

Legends of Runeterra cards

In all, there are six regions in Legends of Runeterra. Each one has its own distinctive flavour when it comes to the types of cards that you’ll be using to construct your deck. You can combine the champions and deck of two regions, making a temporary alliance between them as the spells you weave into the deck coexist to create strategies to win games. Cards are obtained via rewards, more information on that in our Legends of Runeterra vault guide.

In order to best explain what type of cards you’ll find for each of the regions, we’ve put together a small summary of each below, along with every follower and spell card. I highly recommend that you search for the card you want to look at by using your browser (Ctrl-F on a PC) and type in the name of the card.

If you would like examples of how each of these cards work in the best decks, look no further than our Legends of Runeterra best decks guide. Some cards are also much better suited to the game’s drafting mode, so find our recommendations in our Runeterra Expeditions guide.

Legends of Runeterra Demacia

Demacia

The region of Demacia has a lot of follower cards, together with just a handful of buff spells. The main aim is to be rather defensive while strategically buffing certain units to break through to the enemy’s Nexus. Key cards include Judgment, which acts as a potential mass removal. This is also where the Elite followers appear.

Demacia Followers

Card NameFollower card stats
Cithria of CloudfieldCost: 1
Stats: 2/2
Fleetfeather TrackerCost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: When you summon another ally, grant me Challenger
Mageseeker ConservatorCost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Last Breath: Create in hand a 6+ cost spell from a region other than Demacia.
Plucky PoroCost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Tough
BattlesmithCost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: When you summon an Exile, grant it +1/+1.
Border LookoutCost: 2
Stats: 1/4
Brightsteel ProtectorCost: 2
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Play: Give an ally Barrier.
Vanguard DefenderCost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Tough
War ChefsCost: 2
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Support: Give my supported ally +1/+1 this round.
DawnspeakersCost: 3
Stats: 1/4
Ability: End of Round: Grant other allies +1/+1 if an ally died this round.
Laurent DuelistCost: 3
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Play: Give an ally Challenger this round.
Laurent ProtegeCost: 3
Stats: 2/4
Ability: Challenger
Mageseeker InvestigatorCost: 3
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Play: If you cast a spell this round, remove all text and keywords from an enemy follower.
Senna, Sentinel of LightCost: 3
Stats: 4/2
Ability: Quick Attack
Ability: The first time an allied Lucian dies this game, grant me +1/+1 and Double Attack.
Vanguard RedeemerCost: 3
Stats: 3/3
Ability: When I'm summoned, draw a unit if an ally died this round.
Vanguard SergeantCost: 3
Stats: 3/3
Ability: When I'm summoned, create a "For Demacia!" in hand.
Laurent BladekeeperCost: 4
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Play: Grant an ally +2/+2.
Laurent ChevalierCost: 4
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Strike: Create a random Challenger follower in hand.
Mageseeker InciterCost: 4
Stats: 1/4
Ability: Play: Discard a spell to grant me power equal to its cost.
Silverwing ScoutCost: 4
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Elusive
Ability: Tough
Silverwing VanguardCost: 4
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Challenger
Ability: When I'm summoned, summon an exact copy of me.
Vanguard BannermanCost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Allegiance: Grant all allies +1/+1.
Vanguard FirstbladeCost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: When you summon an Elite, reduce my cost by 1.
Radiant GuardianCost: 5
Stats: 5/5
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me Lifesteal and Tough if an ally died this round.
Swiftwing LancerCost: 5
Stats: 5/4
Ability: Challenger
Ability: Last Breath: Create an Elite in hand.
Vanguard CavalryCost: 5
Stats: 5/5
Ability: Tough
Cithria the BoldCost: 6
Stats: 6/6
Ability: Attack: Give other battling allies +1/+1 and Fearsome this round.
Mageseeker PersuaderCost: 6
Stats: 4/1
Ability: Play: Discard a spell to grant me health equal to its cost.
Tianna CrownguardCost: 8
Stats: 7/7
Ability: When I'm summoned, ready your attack.
Brightsteel FormationCost: 9
Stats: 9/9
Ability: Barrier
Ability: Play or Attack: Give all allies Barrier.

Demacia Spells

Card NameSpell card effect
Chain VestCost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant an ally Tough
Radiant StrikeCost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally +1/+1 this round.
PurifyCost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Remove all text and keywords from a follower.
Single CombatCost: 2
Speed: Fast
Effect: An ally and an enemy strike each other.
En GardeCost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give allies Challenger this round.
MobilizeCost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Reduce the cost of allies in hand by 1.
Prismatic BarrierCost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally Barrier this round.
Relentless PursuitCost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Ready your attack.
Stand AloneCost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: If you have exactly 1 ally, grant it +3/+3.
SuccessionCost: 3
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon a Dauntless Vanguard.
RiposteCost: 4
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally +3/+0 and Barrier this round.
Back to BackCost: 5
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give two allies +3/+3 this round.
DetainCost: 5
Speed: Fast
Effect: An ally captures a unit.
For Demacia!Cost: 6
Speed: Slow
Effect: Give allies +3/+3 this round.
Redoubled ValorCost: 6
Speed: Slow
Effect: Fully heal an ally, then double its Power and Health.
RememberanceCost: 6
Speed: Slow
Effect: Costs 1 less for each ally that died this round. Summon a random 5 cost follower from Demacia.
JudgmentCost: 8
Speed: Fast
Effect: A battling ally strikes all battling enemies.
ReinforcementsCost: 8
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon 2 Dauntless Vanguard, then grant Elite allies +1/+1.

Legends of Runeterra Ionia

Ionia

The units of Ionia use a lot of stun effects, as well as recall other evasive abilities to ensure they’re not hit by enemy attacks. Ephemeral, Barrier, and Elusive granting spells pad out the spell list. It’s also the home to one of the most powerful spells in Legends of Runeterra – Deny. Elusive is also a key part of how the Ionia region wins games and has been dominating the meta as of late.

Ionia Followers

Card NameFollower card stats
Greenglade CaretakerCost: 1
Stats: 1/2
Ability: When an ally gets Barrier, grant me +2/+0.
Inspiring MentorCost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Play: Grant an ally in hand +1/+1
Navori BladescoutCost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: When I'm summoned, give me Elusive this round.
Nimble PoroCost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Quick Attack
Shadow FiendCost: 1
Stats: 4/3
Ability: Ephemeral
Sparing StudentCost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: When you summon an ally, give me +1/+1 this round.
Fae BladetwirlerCost: 2
Stats: 1/3
Ability: Quick Attack
Ability: When you Stun or Recall a unit, grant me +2/+0.
Greenglade DuoCost: 2
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Elusive
Ability: When you summon an ally, give me +1/+0 this round.
Greenglade LookoutCost: 2
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Strike: Reduce the cost of the most expensive unit in your hand by 1.
Herald of SpringCost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Lifesteal this round.
Keeper of MasksCost: 2
Stats: 2/3
Ability: When I'm summoned, give other allies +1/+0 this round.
Navori ConspiratorCost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Elusive
Ability: To play me, Recall an ally.
Navori HighwaymanCost: 2
Stats: 1/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, summon a Navori Brigand with my stats.
Silent ShadowseerCost: 2
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Elusive
Ability: Ephemeral
Ability: Nexus Strike: Create a copy of me in hand.
Emerald AwakenerCost: 3
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Lifesteal
Ability: Enlightened: I have +4/+4.
Greenglade ElderCost: 3
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Play: Grant allies in hand +1/+1.
RivershaperCost: 3
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Strike: Draw a spell.
Scaled SnapperCost: 3
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Play: I am 5/2 or 2/5.
Shadow AssassinCost: 3
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Elusive
Ability: When I'm summoned, draw 1 card.
Solitary MonkCost: 3
Stats: 4/3
Ability: Elusive
Ability: When I'm summoned, Recall all other allies.
Kinkou LIfebladeCost: 5
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Lifesteal
Ability: Elusive
Kinkou WayfinderCost: 4
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Allegiance: Summon two 1 cost allies from your deck.
Jeweled ProtectorCost: 5
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Play: Grant an ally in hand +3/+3.
YusariCost: 5
Stats: 4/5
Ability: Challenger
Ability: Elusive
Cloud DrinkerCost: 6
Stats: 3/5
Ability: Your Burst spells cost 1 less.
Zaphyr SageCost: 6
Stats: 4/4
Ability: Play: Create an exact copy of a card in hand.
The EmyreanCost: 7
Stats: 6/5
Ability: Elusive
Windfarer HatchlingCost: 7
Stats: 4/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, give other allies +2/+2 this round.
Yone, WindchaserCost: 7
Stats: 6/6
Ability: Play: Stun 2 enemies.
Ren ShadowbladeCost: 8
Stats: 6/4
Ability: When the enemy summons a follower, grant it Ephemeral.
Minah SwiftfootCost: 9
Stats: 6/5
Ability: Play: Recall 3 enemies.

Ionia Spells

Card NameSpell card effects
GhostCost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally Elusive this round.
Health PotionCost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Heal anything 3.
RecallCost: 2
Speed: Fast
Effect: Recall an ally.
RushCost: 1
Speed: Rush
Effect: Give an ally +1/+0 and Quick Attack this round.
Insight of AgesCost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Create a random spell in hand.
Effect: Enlightened: Create 2 instead.
Ki GuardianCost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant Barrier to an ally in hand. Draw 1 card.
Sown SeedsCost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant allies in hand +1/+0
Death MarkCost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Remove Ephemeral from an ally to grant it to an enemy.
DenyCost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Stop a Fast spell, Slow spell, or skill.
ShadowshiftCost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Recall an ally to summon a Living Shadow in its place.
Steel TempestCost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Stun an attacking enemy.
Twin DisciplinesCost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally +3/+0 or +0/+3 this round.
Spirit's RefugeCost: 4
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally Barrier and Lifesteal this round.
Will of IoniaCost: 4
Speed: Fast
Effect: Recall a unit.
Dawn and DuskCost: 6
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon two exact copies of an ally. They're Ephemeral.
Shadow FlareCost: 6
Speed: Fast
Effect: Grant all battling followers Ephemeral.
Stand UnitedCost: 6
Speed: Burst
Effect: Swap two allies. Give them Barrier.
Ritual of RenewalCost: 7
Speed: Slow
Effect: Heal anything 7, draw 1 card.

Legends of Runeterra Piltover and Zaun

Piltover & Zaun

Technically, these are two regions of Piltover and Zaun, but in Legends of Runeterra they seem to have come to some sort of accord. These inventive people have lots of mechs and ways to discard scrap to get more things they want. Their spell cards reflect this by creating a lot of machines and other gadgets, though they can also cycle through your deck. It’s also the home to the various mushroom cards.

Piltover & Zaun Followers

Card nameFollower card stats
Caustic CaskCost: 1
Stats: 0/1
Ability: Ephemeral
Ability: Last Breath: Deal 1 to each Nexus.
Astute AcademicCost: 1
Stats: 1/2
Ability: When you draw a card, give me +1/+0 this round.
Daring PoroCost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Elusive
Zaunite UrchinCost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: To play me, discard 1 card.
Ability: Last Breath: Draw 1 card.
Academy ProdigyCost: 2
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Quick Attack
Boomcrew RookieCost: 2
Stats: 1/4
Ability: Attack: Deal 2 damage to the enemy Nexus.
Chempunk PickpocketCost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Nexus Strike: Create in hand an exact copy of a random spell from the enemy deck.
Clump of WhumpsCost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, create a Mushroom Cloud in hand.
Eager ApprenticeCost: 2
Stats: 2/1
Ability: When I'm summoned, refill 2 spell mana.
Flame Chompers!Cost: 2
Stats: 0/2
Ability: Challenger
Ability: When I'm discarded, summon me.
Intrepid MarinerCost: 2
Stats: 1/3
Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Elusive this round.
Sump DredgerCost: 2
Stats: 4/3
Ability: To play me, discard 1 card.
Amateur AeronautCost: 3
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Elusive
Assembly BotCost: 3
Stats: 1/1
Ability: When you cast a spell, grant me +1/+1.
Golden CrushbotCost: 3
Stats: 2/5
Parade ElectrorigCost: 3
Stats: 2/4
Ability: Support: Shuffle 4 copies of the supported ally into your deck.
Puffcap PeddlerCost: 3
Stats: 3/3
Ability: When you cast a spell, plant 2 Poison Puffcaps on random cards in the enemy deck.
Used Cask SalesmanCost: 3
Stats: 3/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, summon 2 Caustic Cask.
Back Alley BarkeepCost: 4
Stats: 3/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, create a random card in hand for each Back Alley Barkeep you've summoned this game.
Chump WhumpCost: 4
Stats: 4/4
Ability: When I'm summoned, create two Mushroom Cloud in hand.
Eminent BenefactorCost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Last Breath: Create a random Epic in hand.
Professor Von YippCost: 4
Stats: 2/3
Ability: When you summon a 1 cost ally, grant it +2/+2.
Shady CharacterCost: 4
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Play: Pick a follower. Transform me into an exact copy of it.
Sumpsnipe ScavengerCost: 4
Stats: 4/3
Ability: Allegiance: Create a Sumpworks Map in hand. It costs 0 this round.
Chempunk ShredderCost: 5
Stats: 5/2
Ability: Play: Deal 1 damage to all enemy units.
FunsmithCost: 5
Stats: 2/3
Ability: All of your spells and skills deal 1 extra damage.
Midenstokke HenchmenCost: 5
Stats: 5/3
Ability: Nexus Strike: Summon an exact copy of me.
Unstable VolticianCost: 5
Stats: 4/4
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me +4/+0 and Quick Attack if you've cast a 6+ cost spell this game.
Augmented ExperimenterCost: 6
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Play: Discard your hand. Draw 3 cards. Deal 3 to an enemy unit.
Jae MedardaCost: 8
Stats: 6/6
Ability: Elusive
Ability: When I'm targeted, draw 1 card.
Corina VerazaCost: 9
Stats: 6/6
Ability: Play: Discard the top 5 cards of your deck to deal 1 damage to all enemies for each spell discarded.
Plaza GuardianCost: 10
Stats: 6/6
Ability: Quick Attack
Ability: Reduce my cost by 1 for each spell you've cast this game.

Piltover & Zaun Spells

Card nameSpell card effects
Thermogenic BeamCost: 0
Speed: Slow
Effect: To play, spend all of your mana. Deal that much mana in damage to a unit.
Counterfeit CopiesCost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Pick a card in hand. Shuffle 4 exact copies of it into your deck.
Jury-RigCost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: When cast or discarded, summon a Scrap Scuttler.
Mushroom CloudCost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Plant 5 Poison Puffcap on random cards in the enemy deck.
RummageCost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: To play, discard 2 cards. Draw 2 cards.
Mystic ShotCost: 2
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 2 damage to anything.
Scrapdash AssemblyCost: 2
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon 2 Scrap Scuttler.
Sumpworks MapCost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant an ally Elusive.
Flash of BrillianceCost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Create a random spell in hand. Refill your spell mana.
Get Excited!Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: To play, discard 1. Deal 3 damage to anything.
Rising Spell ForceCost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant an ally +4/+0 and Quick Attack this round.
Statikk ShockCost: 4
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 1 damage to two enemies. Draw a card.
Purrsuit of PerfectionCost: 5
Speed: Slow
Effect: If you have played 20 cards with different names this game, summon Cataclysm.
Hextech TransmogulatorCost: 6
Speed: Fast
Effect: Transform a follower into another follower.
Unlicensed InnovationCost: 6
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon an Illegal Contraption.
Trueshot BarrageCost: 7
Speed: Slow
Effect: Deal 3 damage to an enemy, 2 damage to another enemy, then 1 damage to another enemy.
Progress Day!Cost: 8
Speed: Burst
Effect: Draw 2 cards, then reduce their cost by 1.

Legends of Runeterra Noxus

Noxus 

If there was one region whose cards would fit well in an Aggro deck, it would be Noxus. Heavy hitting followers and lots of damage effects means there’s many ways to beat up the enemy’s Nexus as quickly as possible. Stun effects are rather common in the spells list, which makes bypassing the enemy’s defences a cinch.

Noxus Followers

Card nameFollower card stats
Affectionate PoroCost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Challenger
Draven's Biggest FanCost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: When I'm summoned, move Draven to the top of your deck if you don't already have him.
Legion RearguardCost: 1
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Can't Block
Legion SaboteurCost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Attack: Deal 1 damage to the enemy Nexus.
Precious PetCost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Fearsome
Arena BattlecasterCost: 2
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Attack: Give other battling allies +1/+0 this round.
Crimson AristocratCost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Play: Deal 1 damage to an ally and grant it +2/+0.
Crimson DiscipleCost: 2
Stats: 2/3
Ability: When I survive damage, deal 2 damage to the enemy Nexus.
House SpiderCost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, summon a Spiderling.
Legion DrummerCost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Quick Attack this round.
Legion GrenadierCost: 2
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Last Breath: Deal 2 damage to the enemy Nexus.
Trifarian GloryseekerCost: 2
Stats: 5/1
Ability: Challenger
Ability: Can't Block
Trifarian HopefulCost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me +2/+0 if you have another Nexus ally.
Arachnoid SentryCost: 3
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Play: Stun an enemy.
Arena BookieCost: 3
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Start of Round: Discard your lowest cost card to draw 1 card.
Crimson CuratorCost: 3
Stats: 3/2
Ability: When I survive damage, create a random Crimson unit in your hand.
Legion MarauderCost: 3
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Attack: Grant allied Legion Marauders everywhere +1/+1.
Reckless TrifarianCost: 3
Stats: 5/4
Ability: Can't Block
Basilisk RiderCost: 4
Stats: 5/2
Ability: Allegiance: Grant me +1/+1 and Overwhelm.
Crimson AwakenerCost: 4
Stats: 5/5
Ability: When I'm summoned, deal 1 damage to all other allies.
Crowd FavoriteCost: 4
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me +1/+1 for each other ally you have.
Legion VeteranCost: 4
Stats: 4/5
Ability: When another ally survives damage, grant it +1/+0.
Shiraza the BladeCost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: I deal double damage to the Nexus.
Trifarian AssessorCost: 4
Stats: 4/3
Ability: Play: Draw 1 for each 5+ Power ally you have.
Arachnoid HostCost: 5
Stats: 5/3
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant other Spider allies +2/+0.
Kato the ArmCost: 5
Stats: 5/3
Ability: Support: Give my supported ally +3/+0 and Overwhelm this round.
Legion GeneralCost: 5
Stats: 4/4
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Play: Grant me +1/+1 for each unit you've Stunned or Recalled this game.
Trifarian ShieldbreakerCost: 5
Stats: 6/5
Ability: Fearsome
Battering RamCost: 6
Stats: 0/12
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Attack: Grant me +4/+0.
Minotaur ReckonerCost: 6
Stats: 6/6
Ability: Start of Round: Stun the weakest enemy.
Savage ReckonerCost: 7
Stats: 7/4
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Challenger
Captain FarronCost: 8
Stats: 8/8
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Play: Replace your hand with Decimates.

Noxus Spells

Card nameSpell card effects
Blade's EdgeCost: 1
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 1 damage to anything.
Elixir of WrathCost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally +3/+0 this round.
GuileCost: 1
Speed: Slow
Effect: Stun an enemy.
Brother's BondCost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant two allies +2/+0.
Death LotusCost: 2
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 1 damage to all battling units.
TransfusionCost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Deal 1 damage to an ally to give another ally +2/+2 this round.
Blood for BloodCost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 1 to an allied follower. If it survives, create a copy of it in hand.
Culling StrikeCost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Kill a unit with 3 or less Power.
MightCost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally +3/+0 and Overwhelm this round.
Noxian GuillotineCost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Kill a damaged unit. You can cast this again this round.
VisionCost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: When cast or discarded, grant allies +1/+0.
Whirling DeathCost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: A battling ally strikes a battling enemy.
DecimateCost: 5
Speed: Slow
Effect: Deal 4 damage to the enemy Nexus.
Decisive ManeuverCost: 5
Speed: Fast
Effect: Stun anenemy. Give all allies +2/+0 this round.
Intimidating RoarCost: 5
Speed: Slow
Effect: Stun all enemies with 4 or less power.
ShunpoCost: 5
Speed: Slow
Effect: Deal 2 damage to an enemy unit, then ready your attack.
ReckoningCost: 6
Speed: Slow
Effect: If you have a 5+ Power ally, kill all units with 4 or less Power.

Legends of Runeterra Freljord

Freljord

The frozen depths of Freljord has a lot of defensive and trampling effects. Expect to see lots of large creatures covered in thick fur that could stomp you to bits with Overwhelm. Buffing spells and frostbite effects are a little more common here. Freljord decks tend to skew more towards the Midrange strategies and couple well with Demacia and Shadow Isles.

Freljord Followers

Card nameFollower card stats
Lonely PoroCost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: When I'm summoned, create in hand a random 1 cost Poro from any region.
Omen HawkCost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant the top 2 allies in your deck +1/+1.
Unscarred ReaverCost: 1
Stats: 0/3
Ability: When I survive damage, grant me +2/+0.
Yeti YearlingCost: 1
Stats: 1/2
Ability: Last Breath: Shuffle 2 Enraged Yeti into your deck.
Avarosan SentryCost: 2
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Last Breath: Draw a card.
Feral MysticCost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Enlightened: I have +4/+4.
Icevale ArcherCost: 2
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Play: Frostbite an enemy.
Stalking WolfCost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Challenger
Ability: When I'm summoned, the enemy summons a Snow Hare.
Starlit SeerCost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: When you cast a spell, grant the top ally in your deck +1/+1.
Avarosan MarksmanCost: 3
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Play: Deal 1 damage to an enemy unit.
Avarosan TrapperCost: 3
Stats: 2/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, create an Enraged Yeti in the top 3 cards of your deck.
Kindly TavernkeeperCost: 3
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Play: Heal anything 3.
Mighty PoroCost: 3
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Overwhelm
Rimefang WolfCost: 3
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Challenger
Ability: When I strike a unit with 0 Power, I kill it.
Scarthane SteffenCost: 3
Stats: 2/4
Ability: When I survive damage, grant me +3/+0.
Wyrding StonesCost: 3
Stats: 0/3
Ability: Start of the Round: Get an extra mana gem this round.
Avarosan OutridersCost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Allegiance: Grant the top unit in our deck +3/+3 and Overwhelm
Babbling BjergCost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: When I'm summoned, draw a unit with 5+ Power.
Bull ElnukCost: 4
Stats: 4/5
Poro HerderCost: 4
Stats: 3/4
Ability: When I'm summoned, draw 2 Poros if you have a Poro ally.
Avarosan HearthguardCost: 5
Stats: 5/5
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant allies in your deck +1/+1.
Rimetusk ShamanCost: 5
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Start of Round: Frostbite the strongest enemy.
Scarmaiden ReaverCost: 5
Stats: 4/5
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Lifesteal
Tarkaz the TribelessCost: 5
Stats: 5/8
Ability: Attack: Deal 1 damage to all battling units.
Troop of ElnuksCost: 5
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Play: Summon each Elnuk in the top 10 cards of your deck.
Alpha WildclawCost: 6
Stats: 7/6
Ability: Overwhelm
Heart of the FluffCost: 6
Stats: 4/4
Ability: Play: Combine all our Poros into Fluft of Poros, it gains their stats and keywords.
Scarmother VeynnaCost: 6
Stats: 3/8
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: When I survive damage, grant me +3/+0.
They Who EndureCost: 6
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me +1/+1 for each ally that has died.
Ancient YetiCost: 7
Stats: 5/5
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: End of Round: Reduce my cost by 1.
Icy YetiCost: 7
Stats: 5/5
Ability: When I'm summoned, Frostbite enemies with 3 or less health.
She Who WandersCost: 10
Stats: 10/10
Ability: Play: Obliterate all followers with 4 or less Power in play and in hands.

Freljord Spells

Card nameSpell card effect
Brittle SteelCost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Frostbite an enemy with 3 or less health.
Elixir of IronCost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally +0/+2 this round.
EntreatCost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Draw a champion.
ShatterCost: 2
Speed: Slow
Effect: Deal 4 damage to an enemy if it has 0 Power. Otherwise, Frostbite it.
Flash FreezeCost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Frostbite an enemy.
Iceborn LegacyCost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant an ally and all allied copies of it everywhere +1/+1.
Take HeartCost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant a damaged ally +3/+3.
Tall TalesCost: 3
Speed: Slow
Effect: If you have a Yeti, summon an Enraged Yeti. Otherwise, create one on top of your deck.
AvalancheCost: 4
Speed: Slow
Effect: Deal 2 damage to all units.
Bloodsworn PledgeCost: 4
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant two allies +0/+3.
Poro SnaxCost: 4
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant Poro allies everywhere +1/+1.
Catalyst of AeonsCost: 5
Speed: Burst
Effect: Get an empty mana gem and heal your Nexus 3.
Harsh WindsCost: 6
Speed: Burst
Effect: Frostbite 2 enemies.
Pack MentalityCost: 7
Speed: Slow
Effect: Give an ally and all other allies of its group +3/+3 and Overwhelm this round.
Winter's BreathCost: 7
Speed: Slow
Effect: Kill all enemies with 0 power, then Frostbite all enemies.
Battle FuryCost: 8
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant an ally +8/+4.
Warmother's CallCost: 12
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon the top unit from our deck now and each start of round.

Legends of Runeterra shadow isles

Shadow Isles

The dark realm of the Shadow Isles is a haven for spooky things. They use a lot of sacrifices and Last Breath effects in their deck compositions. Some of the strongest combinations occur within the cards of this region. It’s also the region with the fewest follower cards, but the most magic, including a lot of control and removal spells.

Shadow Isles Followers

Card nameFollower cards stats
Ravenous ButcherCost: 0
Stats: 3/2
Ability: To play me, kill an ally.
Hapless AristocratCost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Last Breath: Summon a Spiderling
Oblivious IslanderCost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Play: Grant an ally in hand Ephemeral and reduce its cost by 1.
Sinister PoroCost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Fearsome
Warden's PreyCost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Last Breath: Create in hand another Last Breath follower from any region that costs 3 or less.
Arachnoid HorrorCost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Fearsome
Cursed KeeperCost: 2
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Can't Block
Ability: Last Breath: Summon an Escaped Abomination.
MistwrathCost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant other allied Mistwraiths everywhere +1/+0.
Shark ChariotCost: 2
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Can't Block
Ability: Ephemeral
Ability: When an Ephemeral ally attacks, revive me attacking.
Soul ShepherdCost: 2
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Can't Block
Ability: When you summon an Ephemeral ally, grant it +1/+1.
Stirred SpiritsCost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Support: Grant my supported ally +2/+0 and Ephemeral.
Darkwater ScourgeCost: 3
Stats: 5/5
Ability: Ephemeral
Ability: Lifesteal
Frenzied SkittererCost: 3
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: When I'm summoned, give other allied Spiders +1/+0 and enemies -1/+0 this round.
Iron HarbingerCost: 3
Stats: 2/4
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Attack: Grant me +1/+0 for each Ephemeral ally.
Phantom PranksterCost: 3
Stats: 0/3
Ability: When another ally dies, deal 1 damage to the enemy Nexus.
Scribe of SorrowsCost: 3
Stats: 2/3
Ability: When I'm summoned, create a copy in hand of an ally that died this game.
The UndyingCost: 3
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Can't Block
Ability: Last Breath: Revive me at the start of round and grant me +1/+1 for each time I've died.
Ancient CrocolithCost: 4
Stats: 7/7
Ability: To play me, kill 2 allies.
Chronicler of RuinCost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Play: Kill an ally, then revive it.
WraithcallerCost: 4
Stats: 3/7
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Allegiance: Summon a Mistwraith
Ethereral RemitterCost: 5
Stats: 4/3
Ability: Play: Kill an ally to summon a random follower from any region that costs 2 mana more.
Tortured ProdigyCost: 5
Stats: 3/4
Ability: When an ally dies, refill your spell mana.
SoulgorgerCost: 6
Stats: 3/7
Ability: Lifesteal
The RekindlerCost: 6
Stats: 4/4
Ability: When I'm summoned, revive the strongest allied champion.
Rhasa the SundererCost: 7
Stats: 7/5
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Play: Kill the 2 lowest Power enemies if an ally died this round.
Commander LedrosCost: 8
Stats: 8/6
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Play: Cut the enemy Nexus health in half.
Ability: Last Breath: Return me to hand.
Spectral MatronCost: 8
Stats: 6/6
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Play: Pick an ally in hand. Summon an exact copy of it. It's Ephemeral.
ScuttlegeistCost: 10
Stats: 5/5
Ability: Reduce my cost by 1 for each ally that died this game.

Shadow Isles Spells

Card nameSpell card effect
Fading MemoriesCost: 0
Speed: Burst
Effect: Pick a follower. Create an Ephemeral copy of it in hand.
Absorb SoulCost: 1
Speed: Fast
Effect: Drain 4 from any ally unit.
Crawling SensationCost: 1
Speed: Slow
Effect: If an ally died this round, summon 2 Spiderlings
Mark of the IslesCost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant an ally +3/+3 Ephemeral.
Black SpearCost: 2
Speed: Fast
Effect: If an ally died this round, deal 3 damage to an enemy unit.
Glimpse BeyondCost: 2
Speed: Fast
Effect: Kill an ally to draw 2 cards.
Haunted RelicCost: 2
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon 3 Unleashed Spirits.
Vile FeastCost: 2
Speed: Fast
Effect: Drain 1 from a unit to summon a Spiderling.
Fresh OfferingsCost: 3
Speed: Slow
Effect: If 3+ allies have died this round, summon Vilemaw
Mist's CallCost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Revive a random ally that died this round.
Onslaught of ShadowsCost: 3
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon 2 Spectral Riders.
Splinter SoulCost: 3
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon an exact copy of an ally. It's Ephemeral and 1/1.
The BoxCost: 4
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 3 damage to each enemy that was summoned this round.
Grasp of the UndyingCost: 4
Speed: Fast
Effect: Drain 3 from a unit.
PossessionCost: 5
Speed: Slow
Effect: Steal an enemy follower this round.
Withering WailCost: 5
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 1 damage to all enemy units. Heal your Nexus 3.
AtrocityCost: 6
Speed: Fast
Effect: Kill an ally to deal damage equal to its Power to anything.
Brood AwakeningCost: 6
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon 3 Spiderling, then grant Spider allies +1/+0.
VengeanceCost: 7
Speed: Fast
Effect: Kill a unit.
The RuinationCost: 9
Speed: Slow
Effect: Kill all units
The HarrowingCost: 10
Speed: Slow
Effect: Revive the 6 highest Power units that died this game and grant them Ephemeral.

Legends of Runeterra guides links

Those are all of the follower and spell cards in Runeterra. Do check out our other guides, particularly the one to create the best Legends of Runeterra decks.

