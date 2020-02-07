Legends of Runeterra cards list: every card in the open beta
Legends of Runeterra is a card game and that means there’s a lot of cards that are all sorted into different groups. Here they’re called “regions”, which are like the colours in Magic the Gathering, or similar ways to categorise decks in other collectable card games. There are a ton of cards for each region, so we’ve put together a full Legends of Runeterra cards list that are found in the open beta.
Legends of Runeterra cards list guide
Our Runeterra card list guide has every single card’s details as found in the open beta. They’re all sorted by region and include all the text in easy-to-find tables. There are also
If you are looking for information on champion cards, we have put them in their own separate Legends of Runeterra champions guide as they’re a little more complicated to explain. Be sure to check out that guide. Please note that we updated the card lists in this guide as per the most recent Legends of Runeterra open beta patch notes, but they will be subject to change for the foreseeable future.
Legends of Runeterra cards guide contents
- Legends of Runeterra cards
- Demacia
- Ionia
- Piltover & Zaun
- Noxus
- Freljord
- Shadow Isles
Legends of Runeterra cards
In all, there are six regions in Legends of Runeterra. Each one has its own distinctive flavour when it comes to the types of cards that you’ll be using to construct your deck. You can combine the champions and deck of two regions, making a temporary alliance between them as the spells you weave into the deck coexist to create strategies to win games. Cards are obtained via rewards, more information on that in our Legends of Runeterra vault guide.
In order to best explain what type of cards you’ll find for each of the regions, we’ve put together a small summary of each below, along with every follower and spell card. I highly recommend that you search for the card you want to look at by using your browser (Ctrl-F on a PC) and type in the name of the card.
If you would like examples of how each of these cards work in the best decks, look no further than our Legends of Runeterra best decks guide. Some cards are also much better suited to the game’s drafting mode, so find our recommendations in our Runeterra Expeditions guide.
Demacia
The region of Demacia has a lot of follower cards, together with just a handful of buff spells. The main aim is to be rather defensive while strategically buffing certain units to break through to the enemy’s Nexus. Key cards include Judgment, which acts as a potential mass removal. This is also where the Elite followers appear.
Demacia Followers
|Card Name
|Follower card stats
|Cithria of Cloudfield
|Cost: 1
Stats: 2/2
|Fleetfeather Tracker
|Cost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: When you summon another ally, grant me Challenger
|Mageseeker Conservator
|Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Last Breath: Create in hand a 6+ cost spell from a region other than Demacia.
|Plucky Poro
|Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Tough
|Battlesmith
|Cost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: When you summon an Exile, grant it +1/+1.
|Border Lookout
|Cost: 2
Stats: 1/4
|Brightsteel Protector
|Cost: 2
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Play: Give an ally Barrier.
|Vanguard Defender
|Cost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Tough
|War Chefs
|Cost: 2
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Support: Give my supported ally +1/+1 this round.
|Dawnspeakers
|Cost: 3
Stats: 1/4
Ability: End of Round: Grant other allies +1/+1 if an ally died this round.
|Laurent Duelist
|Cost: 3
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Play: Give an ally Challenger this round.
|Laurent Protege
|Cost: 3
Stats: 2/4
Ability: Challenger
|Mageseeker Investigator
|Cost: 3
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Play: If you cast a spell this round, remove all text and keywords from an enemy follower.
|Senna, Sentinel of Light
|Cost: 3
Stats: 4/2
Ability: Quick Attack
Ability: The first time an allied Lucian dies this game, grant me +1/+1 and Double Attack.
|Vanguard Redeemer
|Cost: 3
Stats: 3/3
Ability: When I'm summoned, draw a unit if an ally died this round.
|Vanguard Sergeant
|Cost: 3
Stats: 3/3
Ability: When I'm summoned, create a "For Demacia!" in hand.
|Laurent Bladekeeper
|Cost: 4
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Play: Grant an ally +2/+2.
|Laurent Chevalier
|Cost: 4
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Strike: Create a random Challenger follower in hand.
|Mageseeker Inciter
|Cost: 4
Stats: 1/4
Ability: Play: Discard a spell to grant me power equal to its cost.
|Silverwing Scout
|Cost: 4
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Elusive
Ability: Tough
|Silverwing Vanguard
|Cost: 4
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Challenger
Ability: When I'm summoned, summon an exact copy of me.
|Vanguard Bannerman
|Cost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Allegiance: Grant all allies +1/+1.
|Vanguard Firstblade
|Cost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: When you summon an Elite, reduce my cost by 1.
|Radiant Guardian
|Cost: 5
Stats: 5/5
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me Lifesteal and Tough if an ally died this round.
|Swiftwing Lancer
|Cost: 5
Stats: 5/4
Ability: Challenger
Ability: Last Breath: Create an Elite in hand.
|Vanguard Cavalry
|Cost: 5
Stats: 5/5
Ability: Tough
|Cithria the Bold
|Cost: 6
Stats: 6/6
Ability: Attack: Give other battling allies +1/+1 and Fearsome this round.
|Mageseeker Persuader
|Cost: 6
Stats: 4/1
Ability: Play: Discard a spell to grant me health equal to its cost.
|Tianna Crownguard
|Cost: 8
Stats: 7/7
Ability: When I'm summoned, ready your attack.
|Brightsteel Formation
|Cost: 9
Stats: 9/9
Ability: Barrier
Ability: Play or Attack: Give all allies Barrier.
Demacia Spells
|Card Name
|Spell card effect
|Chain Vest
|Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant an ally Tough
|Radiant Strike
|Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally +1/+1 this round.
|Purify
|Cost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Remove all text and keywords from a follower.
|Single Combat
|Cost: 2
Speed: Fast
Effect: An ally and an enemy strike each other.
|En Garde
|Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give allies Challenger this round.
|Mobilize
|Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Reduce the cost of allies in hand by 1.
|Prismatic Barrier
|Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally Barrier this round.
|Relentless Pursuit
|Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Ready your attack.
|Stand Alone
|Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: If you have exactly 1 ally, grant it +3/+3.
|Succession
|Cost: 3
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon a Dauntless Vanguard.
|Riposte
|Cost: 4
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally +3/+0 and Barrier this round.
|Back to Back
|Cost: 5
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give two allies +3/+3 this round.
|Detain
|Cost: 5
Speed: Fast
Effect: An ally captures a unit.
|For Demacia!
|Cost: 6
Speed: Slow
Effect: Give allies +3/+3 this round.
|Redoubled Valor
|Cost: 6
Speed: Slow
Effect: Fully heal an ally, then double its Power and Health.
|Rememberance
|Cost: 6
Speed: Slow
Effect: Costs 1 less for each ally that died this round. Summon a random 5 cost follower from Demacia.
|Judgment
|Cost: 8
Speed: Fast
Effect: A battling ally strikes all battling enemies.
|Reinforcements
|Cost: 8
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon 2 Dauntless Vanguard, then grant Elite allies +1/+1.
Ionia
The units of Ionia use a lot of stun effects, as well as recall other evasive abilities to ensure they’re not hit by enemy attacks. Ephemeral, Barrier, and Elusive granting spells pad out the spell list. It’s also the home to one of the most powerful spells in Legends of Runeterra – Deny. Elusive is also a key part of how the Ionia region wins games and has been dominating the meta as of late.
Ionia Followers
|Card Name
|Follower card stats
|Greenglade Caretaker
|Cost: 1
Stats: 1/2
Ability: When an ally gets Barrier, grant me +2/+0.
|Inspiring Mentor
|Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Play: Grant an ally in hand +1/+1
|Navori Bladescout
|Cost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: When I'm summoned, give me Elusive this round.
|Nimble Poro
|Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Quick Attack
|Shadow Fiend
|Cost: 1
Stats: 4/3
Ability: Ephemeral
|Sparing Student
|Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: When you summon an ally, give me +1/+1 this round.
|Fae Bladetwirler
|Cost: 2
Stats: 1/3
Ability: Quick Attack
Ability: When you Stun or Recall a unit, grant me +2/+0.
|Greenglade Duo
|Cost: 2
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Elusive
Ability: When you summon an ally, give me +1/+0 this round.
|Greenglade Lookout
|Cost: 2
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Strike: Reduce the cost of the most expensive unit in your hand by 1.
|Herald of Spring
|Cost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Lifesteal this round.
|Keeper of Masks
|Cost: 2
Stats: 2/3
Ability: When I'm summoned, give other allies +1/+0 this round.
|Navori Conspirator
|Cost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Elusive
Ability: To play me, Recall an ally.
|Navori Highwayman
|Cost: 2
Stats: 1/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, summon a Navori Brigand with my stats.
|Silent Shadowseer
|Cost: 2
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Elusive
Ability: Ephemeral
Ability: Nexus Strike: Create a copy of me in hand.
|Emerald Awakener
|Cost: 3
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Lifesteal
Ability: Enlightened: I have +4/+4.
|Greenglade Elder
|Cost: 3
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Play: Grant allies in hand +1/+1.
|Rivershaper
|Cost: 3
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Strike: Draw a spell.
|Scaled Snapper
|Cost: 3
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Play: I am 5/2 or 2/5.
|Shadow Assassin
|Cost: 3
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Elusive
Ability: When I'm summoned, draw 1 card.
|Solitary Monk
|Cost: 3
Stats: 4/3
Ability: Elusive
Ability: When I'm summoned, Recall all other allies.
|Kinkou LIfeblade
|Cost: 5
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Lifesteal
Ability: Elusive
|Kinkou Wayfinder
|Cost: 4
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Allegiance: Summon two 1 cost allies from your deck.
|Jeweled Protector
|Cost: 5
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Play: Grant an ally in hand +3/+3.
|Yusari
|Cost: 5
Stats: 4/5
Ability: Challenger
Ability: Elusive
|Cloud Drinker
|Cost: 6
Stats: 3/5
Ability: Your Burst spells cost 1 less.
|Zaphyr Sage
|Cost: 6
Stats: 4/4
Ability: Play: Create an exact copy of a card in hand.
|The Emyrean
|Cost: 7
Stats: 6/5
Ability: Elusive
|Windfarer Hatchling
|Cost: 7
Stats: 4/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, give other allies +2/+2 this round.
|Yone, Windchaser
|Cost: 7
Stats: 6/6
Ability: Play: Stun 2 enemies.
|Ren Shadowblade
|Cost: 8
Stats: 6/4
Ability: When the enemy summons a follower, grant it Ephemeral.
|Minah Swiftfoot
|Cost: 9
Stats: 6/5
Ability: Play: Recall 3 enemies.
Ionia Spells
|Card Name
|Spell card effects
|Ghost
|Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally Elusive this round.
|Health Potion
|Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Heal anything 3.
|Recall
|Cost: 2
Speed: Fast
Effect: Recall an ally.
|Rush
|Cost: 1
Speed: Rush
Effect: Give an ally +1/+0 and Quick Attack this round.
|Insight of Ages
|Cost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Create a random spell in hand.
Effect: Enlightened: Create 2 instead.
|Ki Guardian
|Cost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant Barrier to an ally in hand. Draw 1 card.
|Sown Seeds
|Cost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant allies in hand +1/+0
|Death Mark
|Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Remove Ephemeral from an ally to grant it to an enemy.
|Deny
|Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Stop a Fast spell, Slow spell, or skill.
|Shadowshift
|Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Recall an ally to summon a Living Shadow in its place.
|Steel Tempest
|Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Stun an attacking enemy.
|Twin Disciplines
|Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally +3/+0 or +0/+3 this round.
|Spirit's Refuge
|Cost: 4
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally Barrier and Lifesteal this round.
|Will of Ionia
|Cost: 4
Speed: Fast
Effect: Recall a unit.
|Dawn and Dusk
|Cost: 6
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon two exact copies of an ally. They're Ephemeral.
|Shadow Flare
|Cost: 6
Speed: Fast
Effect: Grant all battling followers Ephemeral.
|Stand United
|Cost: 6
Speed: Burst
Effect: Swap two allies. Give them Barrier.
|Ritual of Renewal
|Cost: 7
Speed: Slow
Effect: Heal anything 7, draw 1 card.
Piltover & Zaun
Technically, these are two regions of Piltover and Zaun, but in Legends of Runeterra they seem to have come to some sort of accord. These inventive people have lots of mechs and ways to discard scrap to get more things they want. Their spell cards reflect this by creating a lot of machines and other gadgets, though they can also cycle through your deck. It’s also the home to the various mushroom cards.
Piltover & Zaun Followers
|Card name
|Follower card stats
|Caustic Cask
|Cost: 1
Stats: 0/1
Ability: Ephemeral
Ability: Last Breath: Deal 1 to each Nexus.
|Astute Academic
|Cost: 1
Stats: 1/2
Ability: When you draw a card, give me +1/+0 this round.
|Daring Poro
|Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Elusive
|Zaunite Urchin
|Cost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: To play me, discard 1 card.
Ability: Last Breath: Draw 1 card.
|Academy Prodigy
|Cost: 2
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Quick Attack
|Boomcrew Rookie
|Cost: 2
Stats: 1/4
Ability: Attack: Deal 2 damage to the enemy Nexus.
|Chempunk Pickpocket
|Cost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Nexus Strike: Create in hand an exact copy of a random spell from the enemy deck.
|Clump of Whumps
|Cost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, create a Mushroom Cloud in hand.
|Eager Apprentice
|Cost: 2
Stats: 2/1
Ability: When I'm summoned, refill 2 spell mana.
|Flame Chompers!
|Cost: 2
Stats: 0/2
Ability: Challenger
Ability: When I'm discarded, summon me.
|Intrepid Mariner
|Cost: 2
Stats: 1/3
Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Elusive this round.
|Sump Dredger
|Cost: 2
Stats: 4/3
Ability: To play me, discard 1 card.
|Amateur Aeronaut
|Cost: 3
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Elusive
|Assembly Bot
|Cost: 3
Stats: 1/1
Ability: When you cast a spell, grant me +1/+1.
|Golden Crushbot
|Cost: 3
Stats: 2/5
|Parade Electrorig
|Cost: 3
Stats: 2/4
Ability: Support: Shuffle 4 copies of the supported ally into your deck.
|Puffcap Peddler
|Cost: 3
Stats: 3/3
Ability: When you cast a spell, plant 2 Poison Puffcaps on random cards in the enemy deck.
|Used Cask Salesman
|Cost: 3
Stats: 3/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, summon 2 Caustic Cask.
|Back Alley Barkeep
|Cost: 4
Stats: 3/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, create a random card in hand for each Back Alley Barkeep you've summoned this game.
|Chump Whump
|Cost: 4
Stats: 4/4
Ability: When I'm summoned, create two Mushroom Cloud in hand.
|Eminent Benefactor
|Cost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Last Breath: Create a random Epic in hand.
|Professor Von Yipp
|Cost: 4
Stats: 2/3
Ability: When you summon a 1 cost ally, grant it +2/+2.
|Shady Character
|Cost: 4
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Play: Pick a follower. Transform me into an exact copy of it.
|Sumpsnipe Scavenger
|Cost: 4
Stats: 4/3
Ability: Allegiance: Create a Sumpworks Map in hand. It costs 0 this round.
|Chempunk Shredder
|Cost: 5
Stats: 5/2
Ability: Play: Deal 1 damage to all enemy units.
|Funsmith
|Cost: 5
Stats: 2/3
Ability: All of your spells and skills deal 1 extra damage.
|Midenstokke Henchmen
|Cost: 5
Stats: 5/3
Ability: Nexus Strike: Summon an exact copy of me.
|Unstable Voltician
|Cost: 5
Stats: 4/4
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me +4/+0 and Quick Attack if you've cast a 6+ cost spell this game.
|Augmented Experimenter
|Cost: 6
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Play: Discard your hand. Draw 3 cards. Deal 3 to an enemy unit.
|Jae Medarda
|Cost: 8
Stats: 6/6
Ability: Elusive
Ability: When I'm targeted, draw 1 card.
|Corina Veraza
|Cost: 9
Stats: 6/6
Ability: Play: Discard the top 5 cards of your deck to deal 1 damage to all enemies for each spell discarded.
|Plaza Guardian
|Cost: 10
Stats: 6/6
Ability: Quick Attack
Ability: Reduce my cost by 1 for each spell you've cast this game.
Piltover & Zaun Spells
|Card name
|Spell card effects
|Thermogenic Beam
|Cost: 0
Speed: Slow
Effect: To play, spend all of your mana. Deal that much mana in damage to a unit.
|Counterfeit Copies
|Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Pick a card in hand. Shuffle 4 exact copies of it into your deck.
|Jury-Rig
|Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: When cast or discarded, summon a Scrap Scuttler.
|Mushroom Cloud
|Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Plant 5 Poison Puffcap on random cards in the enemy deck.
|Rummage
|Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: To play, discard 2 cards. Draw 2 cards.
|Mystic Shot
|Cost: 2
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 2 damage to anything.
|Scrapdash Assembly
|Cost: 2
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon 2 Scrap Scuttler.
|Sumpworks Map
|Cost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant an ally Elusive.
|Flash of Brilliance
|Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Create a random spell in hand. Refill your spell mana.
|Get Excited!
|Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: To play, discard 1. Deal 3 damage to anything.
|Rising Spell Force
|Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant an ally +4/+0 and Quick Attack this round.
|Statikk Shock
|Cost: 4
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 1 damage to two enemies. Draw a card.
|Purrsuit of Perfection
|Cost: 5
Speed: Slow
Effect: If you have played 20 cards with different names this game, summon Cataclysm.
|Hextech Transmogulator
|Cost: 6
Speed: Fast
Effect: Transform a follower into another follower.
|Unlicensed Innovation
|Cost: 6
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon an Illegal Contraption.
|Trueshot Barrage
|Cost: 7
Speed: Slow
Effect: Deal 3 damage to an enemy, 2 damage to another enemy, then 1 damage to another enemy.
|Progress Day!
|Cost: 8
Speed: Burst
Effect: Draw 2 cards, then reduce their cost by 1.
Noxus
If there was one region whose cards would fit well in an Aggro deck, it would be Noxus. Heavy hitting followers and lots of damage effects means there’s many ways to beat up the enemy’s Nexus as quickly as possible. Stun effects are rather common in the spells list, which makes bypassing the enemy’s defences a cinch.
Noxus Followers
|Card name
|Follower card stats
|Affectionate Poro
|Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Challenger
|Draven's Biggest Fan
|Cost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: When I'm summoned, move Draven to the top of your deck if you don't already have him.
|Legion Rearguard
|Cost: 1
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Can't Block
|Legion Saboteur
|Cost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Attack: Deal 1 damage to the enemy Nexus.
|Precious Pet
|Cost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Fearsome
|Arena Battlecaster
|Cost: 2
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Attack: Give other battling allies +1/+0 this round.
|Crimson Aristocrat
|Cost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Play: Deal 1 damage to an ally and grant it +2/+0.
|Crimson Disciple
|Cost: 2
Stats: 2/3
Ability: When I survive damage, deal 2 damage to the enemy Nexus.
|House Spider
|Cost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, summon a Spiderling.
|Legion Drummer
|Cost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Quick Attack this round.
|Legion Grenadier
|Cost: 2
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Last Breath: Deal 2 damage to the enemy Nexus.
|Trifarian Gloryseeker
|Cost: 2
Stats: 5/1
Ability: Challenger
Ability: Can't Block
|Trifarian Hopeful
|Cost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me +2/+0 if you have another Nexus ally.
|Arachnoid Sentry
|Cost: 3
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Play: Stun an enemy.
|Arena Bookie
|Cost: 3
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Start of Round: Discard your lowest cost card to draw 1 card.
|Crimson Curator
|Cost: 3
Stats: 3/2
Ability: When I survive damage, create a random Crimson unit in your hand.
|Legion Marauder
|Cost: 3
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Attack: Grant allied Legion Marauders everywhere +1/+1.
|Reckless Trifarian
|Cost: 3
Stats: 5/4
Ability: Can't Block
|Basilisk Rider
|Cost: 4
Stats: 5/2
Ability: Allegiance: Grant me +1/+1 and Overwhelm.
|Crimson Awakener
|Cost: 4
Stats: 5/5
Ability: When I'm summoned, deal 1 damage to all other allies.
|Crowd Favorite
|Cost: 4
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me +1/+1 for each other ally you have.
|Legion Veteran
|Cost: 4
Stats: 4/5
Ability: When another ally survives damage, grant it +1/+0.
|Shiraza the Blade
|Cost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: I deal double damage to the Nexus.
|Trifarian Assessor
|Cost: 4
Stats: 4/3
Ability: Play: Draw 1 for each 5+ Power ally you have.
|Arachnoid Host
|Cost: 5
Stats: 5/3
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant other Spider allies +2/+0.
|Kato the Arm
|Cost: 5
Stats: 5/3
Ability: Support: Give my supported ally +3/+0 and Overwhelm this round.
|Legion General
|Cost: 5
Stats: 4/4
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Play: Grant me +1/+1 for each unit you've Stunned or Recalled this game.
|Trifarian Shieldbreaker
|Cost: 5
Stats: 6/5
Ability: Fearsome
|Battering Ram
|Cost: 6
Stats: 0/12
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Attack: Grant me +4/+0.
|Minotaur Reckoner
|Cost: 6
Stats: 6/6
Ability: Start of Round: Stun the weakest enemy.
|Savage Reckoner
|Cost: 7
Stats: 7/4
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Challenger
|Captain Farron
|Cost: 8
Stats: 8/8
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Play: Replace your hand with Decimates.
Noxus Spells
|Card name
|Spell card effects
|Blade's Edge
|Cost: 1
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 1 damage to anything.
|Elixir of Wrath
|Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally +3/+0 this round.
|Guile
|Cost: 1
Speed: Slow
Effect: Stun an enemy.
|Brother's Bond
|Cost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant two allies +2/+0.
|Death Lotus
|Cost: 2
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 1 damage to all battling units.
|Transfusion
|Cost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Deal 1 damage to an ally to give another ally +2/+2 this round.
|Blood for Blood
|Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 1 to an allied follower. If it survives, create a copy of it in hand.
|Culling Strike
|Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Kill a unit with 3 or less Power.
|Might
|Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally +3/+0 and Overwhelm this round.
|Noxian Guillotine
|Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Kill a damaged unit. You can cast this again this round.
|Vision
|Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: When cast or discarded, grant allies +1/+0.
|Whirling Death
|Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: A battling ally strikes a battling enemy.
|Decimate
|Cost: 5
Speed: Slow
Effect: Deal 4 damage to the enemy Nexus.
|Decisive Maneuver
|Cost: 5
Speed: Fast
Effect: Stun anenemy. Give all allies +2/+0 this round.
|Intimidating Roar
|Cost: 5
Speed: Slow
Effect: Stun all enemies with 4 or less power.
|Shunpo
|Cost: 5
Speed: Slow
Effect: Deal 2 damage to an enemy unit, then ready your attack.
|Reckoning
|Cost: 6
Speed: Slow
Effect: If you have a 5+ Power ally, kill all units with 4 or less Power.
Freljord
The frozen depths of Freljord has a lot of defensive and trampling effects. Expect to see lots of large creatures covered in thick fur that could stomp you to bits with Overwhelm. Buffing spells and frostbite effects are a little more common here. Freljord decks tend to skew more towards the Midrange strategies and couple well with Demacia and Shadow Isles.
Freljord Followers
|Card name
|Follower card stats
|Lonely Poro
|Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: When I'm summoned, create in hand a random 1 cost Poro from any region.
|Omen Hawk
|Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant the top 2 allies in your deck +1/+1.
|Unscarred Reaver
|Cost: 1
Stats: 0/3
Ability: When I survive damage, grant me +2/+0.
|Yeti Yearling
|Cost: 1
Stats: 1/2
Ability: Last Breath: Shuffle 2 Enraged Yeti into your deck.
|Avarosan Sentry
|Cost: 2
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Last Breath: Draw a card.
|Feral Mystic
|Cost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Enlightened: I have +4/+4.
|Icevale Archer
|Cost: 2
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Play: Frostbite an enemy.
|Stalking Wolf
|Cost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Challenger
Ability: When I'm summoned, the enemy summons a Snow Hare.
|Starlit Seer
|Cost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: When you cast a spell, grant the top ally in your deck +1/+1.
|Avarosan Marksman
|Cost: 3
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Play: Deal 1 damage to an enemy unit.
|Avarosan Trapper
|Cost: 3
Stats: 2/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, create an Enraged Yeti in the top 3 cards of your deck.
|Kindly Tavernkeeper
|Cost: 3
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Play: Heal anything 3.
|Mighty Poro
|Cost: 3
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Overwhelm
|Rimefang Wolf
|Cost: 3
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Challenger
Ability: When I strike a unit with 0 Power, I kill it.
|Scarthane Steffen
|Cost: 3
Stats: 2/4
Ability: When I survive damage, grant me +3/+0.
|Wyrding Stones
|Cost: 3
Stats: 0/3
Ability: Start of the Round: Get an extra mana gem this round.
|Avarosan Outriders
|Cost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Allegiance: Grant the top unit in our deck +3/+3 and Overwhelm
|Babbling Bjerg
|Cost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: When I'm summoned, draw a unit with 5+ Power.
|Bull Elnuk
|Cost: 4
Stats: 4/5
|Poro Herder
|Cost: 4
Stats: 3/4
Ability: When I'm summoned, draw 2 Poros if you have a Poro ally.
|Avarosan Hearthguard
|Cost: 5
Stats: 5/5
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant allies in your deck +1/+1.
|Rimetusk Shaman
|Cost: 5
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Start of Round: Frostbite the strongest enemy.
|Scarmaiden Reaver
|Cost: 5
Stats: 4/5
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Lifesteal
|Tarkaz the Tribeless
|Cost: 5
Stats: 5/8
Ability: Attack: Deal 1 damage to all battling units.
|Troop of Elnuks
|Cost: 5
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Play: Summon each Elnuk in the top 10 cards of your deck.
|Alpha Wildclaw
|Cost: 6
Stats: 7/6
Ability: Overwhelm
|Heart of the Fluff
|Cost: 6
Stats: 4/4
Ability: Play: Combine all our Poros into Fluft of Poros, it gains their stats and keywords.
|Scarmother Veynna
|Cost: 6
Stats: 3/8
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: When I survive damage, grant me +3/+0.
|They Who Endure
|Cost: 6
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me +1/+1 for each ally that has died.
|Ancient Yeti
|Cost: 7
Stats: 5/5
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: End of Round: Reduce my cost by 1.
|Icy Yeti
|Cost: 7
Stats: 5/5
Ability: When I'm summoned, Frostbite enemies with 3 or less health.
|She Who Wanders
|Cost: 10
Stats: 10/10
Ability: Play: Obliterate all followers with 4 or less Power in play and in hands.
Freljord Spells
|Card name
|Spell card effect
|Brittle Steel
|Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Frostbite an enemy with 3 or less health.
|Elixir of Iron
|Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally +0/+2 this round.
|Entreat
|Cost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Draw a champion.
|Shatter
|Cost: 2
Speed: Slow
Effect: Deal 4 damage to an enemy if it has 0 Power. Otherwise, Frostbite it.
|Flash Freeze
|Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Frostbite an enemy.
|Iceborn Legacy
|Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant an ally and all allied copies of it everywhere +1/+1.
|Take Heart
|Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant a damaged ally +3/+3.
|Tall Tales
|Cost: 3
Speed: Slow
Effect: If you have a Yeti, summon an Enraged Yeti. Otherwise, create one on top of your deck.
|Avalanche
|Cost: 4
Speed: Slow
Effect: Deal 2 damage to all units.
|Bloodsworn Pledge
|Cost: 4
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant two allies +0/+3.
|Poro Snax
|Cost: 4
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant Poro allies everywhere +1/+1.
|Catalyst of Aeons
|Cost: 5
Speed: Burst
Effect: Get an empty mana gem and heal your Nexus 3.
|Harsh Winds
|Cost: 6
Speed: Burst
Effect: Frostbite 2 enemies.
|Pack Mentality
|Cost: 7
Speed: Slow
Effect: Give an ally and all other allies of its group +3/+3 and Overwhelm this round.
|Winter's Breath
|Cost: 7
Speed: Slow
Effect: Kill all enemies with 0 power, then Frostbite all enemies.
|Battle Fury
|Cost: 8
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant an ally +8/+4.
|Warmother's Call
|Cost: 12
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon the top unit from our deck now and each start of round.
Shadow Isles
The dark realm of the Shadow Isles is a haven for spooky things. They use a lot of sacrifices and Last Breath effects in their deck compositions. Some of the strongest combinations occur within the cards of this region. It’s also the region with the fewest follower cards, but the most magic, including a lot of control and removal spells.
Shadow Isles Followers
|Card name
|Follower cards stats
|Ravenous Butcher
|Cost: 0
Stats: 3/2
Ability: To play me, kill an ally.
|Hapless Aristocrat
|Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Last Breath: Summon a Spiderling
|Oblivious Islander
|Cost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Play: Grant an ally in hand Ephemeral and reduce its cost by 1.
|Sinister Poro
|Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Fearsome
|Warden's Prey
|Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Last Breath: Create in hand another Last Breath follower from any region that costs 3 or less.
|Arachnoid Horror
|Cost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Fearsome
|Cursed Keeper
|Cost: 2
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Can't Block
Ability: Last Breath: Summon an Escaped Abomination.
|Mistwrath
|Cost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant other allied Mistwraiths everywhere +1/+0.
|Shark Chariot
|Cost: 2
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Can't Block
Ability: Ephemeral
Ability: When an Ephemeral ally attacks, revive me attacking.
|Soul Shepherd
|Cost: 2
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Can't Block
Ability: When you summon an Ephemeral ally, grant it +1/+1.
|Stirred Spirits
|Cost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Support: Grant my supported ally +2/+0 and Ephemeral.
|Darkwater Scourge
|Cost: 3
Stats: 5/5
Ability: Ephemeral
Ability: Lifesteal
|Frenzied Skitterer
|Cost: 3
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: When I'm summoned, give other allied Spiders +1/+0 and enemies -1/+0 this round.
|Iron Harbinger
|Cost: 3
Stats: 2/4
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Attack: Grant me +1/+0 for each Ephemeral ally.
|Phantom Prankster
|Cost: 3
Stats: 0/3
Ability: When another ally dies, deal 1 damage to the enemy Nexus.
|Scribe of Sorrows
|Cost: 3
Stats: 2/3
Ability: When I'm summoned, create a copy in hand of an ally that died this game.
|The Undying
|Cost: 3
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Can't Block
Ability: Last Breath: Revive me at the start of round and grant me +1/+1 for each time I've died.
|Ancient Crocolith
|Cost: 4
Stats: 7/7
Ability: To play me, kill 2 allies.
|Chronicler of Ruin
|Cost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Play: Kill an ally, then revive it.
|Wraithcaller
|Cost: 4
Stats: 3/7
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Allegiance: Summon a Mistwraith
|Ethereral Remitter
|Cost: 5
Stats: 4/3
Ability: Play: Kill an ally to summon a random follower from any region that costs 2 mana more.
|Tortured Prodigy
|Cost: 5
Stats: 3/4
Ability: When an ally dies, refill your spell mana.
|Soulgorger
|Cost: 6
Stats: 3/7
Ability: Lifesteal
|The Rekindler
|Cost: 6
Stats: 4/4
Ability: When I'm summoned, revive the strongest allied champion.
|Rhasa the Sunderer
|Cost: 7
Stats: 7/5
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Play: Kill the 2 lowest Power enemies if an ally died this round.
|Commander Ledros
|Cost: 8
Stats: 8/6
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Play: Cut the enemy Nexus health in half.
Ability: Last Breath: Return me to hand.
|Spectral Matron
|Cost: 8
Stats: 6/6
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Play: Pick an ally in hand. Summon an exact copy of it. It's Ephemeral.
|Scuttlegeist
|Cost: 10
Stats: 5/5
Ability: Reduce my cost by 1 for each ally that died this game.
Shadow Isles Spells
|Card name
|Spell card effect
|Fading Memories
|Cost: 0
Speed: Burst
Effect: Pick a follower. Create an Ephemeral copy of it in hand.
|Absorb Soul
|Cost: 1
Speed: Fast
Effect: Drain 4 from any ally unit.
|Crawling Sensation
|Cost: 1
Speed: Slow
Effect: If an ally died this round, summon 2 Spiderlings
|Mark of the Isles
|Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant an ally +3/+3 Ephemeral.
|Black Spear
|Cost: 2
Speed: Fast
Effect: If an ally died this round, deal 3 damage to an enemy unit.
|Glimpse Beyond
|Cost: 2
Speed: Fast
Effect: Kill an ally to draw 2 cards.
|Haunted Relic
|Cost: 2
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon 3 Unleashed Spirits.
|Vile Feast
|Cost: 2
Speed: Fast
Effect: Drain 1 from a unit to summon a Spiderling.
|Fresh Offerings
|Cost: 3
Speed: Slow
Effect: If 3+ allies have died this round, summon Vilemaw
|Mist's Call
|Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Revive a random ally that died this round.
|Onslaught of Shadows
|Cost: 3
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon 2 Spectral Riders.
|Splinter Soul
|Cost: 3
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon an exact copy of an ally. It's Ephemeral and 1/1.
|The Box
|Cost: 4
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 3 damage to each enemy that was summoned this round.
|Grasp of the Undying
|Cost: 4
Speed: Fast
Effect: Drain 3 from a unit.
|Possession
|Cost: 5
Speed: Slow
Effect: Steal an enemy follower this round.
|Withering Wail
|Cost: 5
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 1 damage to all enemy units. Heal your Nexus 3.
|Atrocity
|Cost: 6
Speed: Fast
Effect: Kill an ally to deal damage equal to its Power to anything.
|Brood Awakening
|Cost: 6
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon 3 Spiderling, then grant Spider allies +1/+0.
|Vengeance
|Cost: 7
Speed: Fast
Effect: Kill a unit.
|The Ruination
|Cost: 9
Speed: Slow
Effect: Kill all units
|The Harrowing
|Cost: 10
Speed: Slow
Effect: Revive the 6 highest Power units that died this game and grant them Ephemeral.
Legends of Runeterra guides links
Those are all of the follower and spell cards in Runeterra. Do check out our other guides, particularly the one to create the best Legends of Runeterra decks.
- Legends of Runeterra guide – Find out how to get into the beta and learn some tips for expert play.
- Legends of Runeterra best decks – The best decklists currently available for Legends of Runeterra.
- Runeterra Expeditions – Learn Legends of Runeterra’s draft mode and see which cards are the best.
- How to Play Legends of Runeterra – Learn how to play the game, what cards do, and the turn order.
- Legends of Runeterra champions – Find out what each champion does and how to level up.
- Legends of Runeterra Ephemeral tutorial – Step by step instructions to complete this bothersome tutorial.
- Legends of Runeterra vault – Quick ways to gain XP and open better weekly vault prizes.
- Runeterra keywords – Definitions and unique interactions for cards explained.
- How Runeterra rounds work – An in-depth guide as to how rounds work.
- Runeterra patch notes – All the patch notes from the preview open beta patch to the present day.
Please log in to reply.
Advertisement