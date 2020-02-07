Legends of Runeterra vault: best cards to draft

Your card selection in Legends of Runeterra might be somewhat limited to start off with. In order to get more cards, you’ll either need to buy stuff from the store, or gain as much XP as possible. There are both weekly vaults and reward tracks that contain a bunch of free cards that you can use to build decks.

Legends of Runeterra vault guide

In this Legends of Runeterra vault guide I will be explaining how to gain XP quickly, as well as go into detail about the weekly vault and the region rewards. I’ve also added some more details on the odds of getting certain items as weekly rewards, experience needed to get said rewards, and the chances for your rewards to be upgraded.

Legends of Runeterra vault guide contents

Runeterra weekly vault

The weekly vault is a set of weekly rewards that open on Tuesdays. You need to accumulate as much XP during the course of a week to increase the value of the contents inside of the weekly vault chests, which contain either new cards or ways to make new cards. For building the Legends of Runeterra best decks, you’ll want as many cards as possible.

Runeterra’s weekly vaults can contain a maximum of three chests that are opened at a set time. There are 13 levels in the Runeterra weekly vault, with a level 13 chest containing three diamond chests and a guaranteed Expedition Token. Here is a full list of rewards, the experience needed to level up, and the total experience needed to get that level up:

Runeterra weekly vault experience required

Level Experience required Vault Rewards Level 1 0 XP Bronze Chest x3 Level 2 1000 Total XP

(1000 XP) Bronze Chest x2

Silver Chest x1 Level 3 2000 Total XP

(1000 XP) Bronze Chest x1

Silver Chest x2 Level 4 3000 Total XP

(1000 XP) Bronze Chest x1

Silver Chest x1

Gold Chest x1 Level 5 4000 Total XP

(1000 XP) Silver Chest x2

Gold Chest x1 Level 6 5000 Total XP

(1000 XP) Silver Chest x1

Gold Chest x2 Level 7 7000 Total XP

(2000 XP) Gold Chest x3 Level 8 9000 Total XP

(2000 XP) Gold Chest x2

Platinum Chest x1 Level 9 11,000 Total XP

(2000 XP) Gold Chest x1

Platinum Chest x2 Level 10 13,000 Total XP

(2000 XP) Platinum Chest x3

Expedition Token x1 Level 11 17,000 Total XP

(4000 XP) Platinum Chest x2

Diamond Chest x1

Expedition Token x1 Level 12 21,000 Total XP

(4000 XP)

Platinum Chest x1

Diamond Chest x2

Expedition Token x1 Level 13 25,000 Total XP

(4000 XP for the level) Diamond Chest x3

Expedition Token x1

Diamond chests have up to ten common cards, up to five rare cards, up to three epic cards, and a potential champion card. Some cards may also transform into wildcards of that rarity. Each Diamond chest also contains a large sum of shards that can be spent on generating new cards, and below is the total amount needed to craft new cards:

Runeterra cards shard cost

Common: 100 shards

100 shards Rare: 300 shards

300 shards Epic: 1200 shards

1200 shards Champion: 3000 shards

As for when you’ll be able to open the rewards, the weekly vault opens every week on Tuesdays at around 2:30 UTC. The XP track is then reset for the next week’s weekly vault.

Quick ways to gain XP for Runeterra weekly vault

If you want to maximise how much XP you will gain to unlock rewards in the Runeterra weekly vault, then here are some top tips.

Complete all of the Runeterra tutorials, as every single one gives you a small amount of XP upon first completing it.

Daily Quests are a great way to gain XP very quickly, as they are very easy to complete by fighting against the AI.

If you find a difficult Daily Quest, you can spend one of your two rerolls to change the Daily Quest.

to change the Daily Quest. Make sure you switch to PVP matches as soon as you complete the Daily Quests, as PVP wins give you the following XP bonuses : 200 XP per PVP win (1-10 wins) 150 XP per PVP win (11-15 wins) 100 XP per PVP win (16-20 wins) 50 XP per PVP win (21-30 wins) 0 XP per PVP win (31+ wins)

: Even if you lose a PVP match, you will gain some XP and it’s preferential to playing against AI: 100XP per PVP loss (1-4 losses) 50 XP per PVP loss (5-10 losses) 0 XP per PVP loss (11+ losses)

AI wins start at 100 XP, before going down to 75 XP after 5 wins, then 50 XP after 11 wins, before plummeting to 0 XP after 21 wins.

AI losses start at 50 XP, go down to 25 XP after 5 losses, then 0 XP after 11 losses.

Runeterra reward upgrades

Occasionally, you’ll find that a reward that you get for unlocking the weekly vault, such as the chest or capsule you’re unlocking or the cards inside a chest/capsule, will be randomly upgraded. This is because every card and reward has a set percentage to upgrade to the next level or be turned into a wildcard variant if it is not one already. Here are the odds for Runeterra reward upgrades:

Chest → Next tier Chest: 20% (does not upgrade if chest is Diamond rank)

20% (does not upgrade if chest is Diamond rank) Rare Capsule → Wild Capsule: 5%

5% Rare Capsule → Epic Capsule: 10%

10% Epic Capsule → Champion Capsule: 10%

10% Common/Rare/Epic cards → Wildcard of same rarity: 10%

10% Champion card → Champion Wildcard: 5%

5% Common/Rare/Epic card → Increased card rarity: 10%

10% Wildcard → Increased wildcard rarity: 10%

Runeterra region rewards

The other set of rewards that you can get are Region rewards. These are separate from the weekly vault, but you won’t be able to access the region rewards until you have opened all of the Prologue rewards. These Prologue rewards require XP gained via completing daily quests and playing games either against the AI or other real players. They contain capsules and chests that contain new cards, as well as wildcards for creating new cards.

Note that you gain the same amount of XP towards your weekly vault as you would towards Prologue and Region rewards. For example, if you get 600XP in a game, you’ll get 600XP in the weekly vault and 600XP towards unlocking the next reward in either the Prologue rewards, or Region rewards. However, unlike the weekly vaults, your progress in the rewards tracks (Prologue and any region) are permanent.

Once all of the Prologue rewards have been obtained, you’ll then get to choose a region. Each region has 20 levels, with an increasing number of XP required to get each reward. They all contain a variety of reward types:

Wildcards : These can be used on any card of that rarity, but can only be redeemed once.

: These can be used on any card of that rarity, but can only be redeemed once. Capsules : Contains some cards from the region you are opening from: Rare Capsule: 4x Commons, 1x Rare. Wild Capsule: 4x Common wildcards, 1x Rare wildcards Epic Capsule: 2x Commons, 2x Rare, 1x Epic. Champion Capsule: 3x Rare, 1x Epic, 1x Champion.

: Contains some cards from the region you are opening from: Chests : Contains cards or capsules, and an amount of shards. Bronze Chest: 2x common cards, 60+ shards. Silver Chest: 2x commons cards, 1x rare card, 140+ shards. Golden Chest: 1x Rare capsule, 240+ shards. Platinum Chest: 2x Rare capsules, 360+ shards. Diamond Chest: 3x Rare capsules, 500+ shards

: Contains cards or capsules, and an amount of shards. Cards: A random card of that rarity from the selected region.

It’s worth noting that changing the region you are getting rewards for requires that you select the new region, then click the “Activate” button. You won’t lose progress on the previously selected region if you switch and can switch back at any time between games.

And that’s it. Thanks for reading this Runeterra vault guide. There are plenty more useful guides in our hub for Legends of Runeterra, including how to make the best decks, some tips for the Expeditions mode, and clarifications on how keywords and cards interact with each other.

