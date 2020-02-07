Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Best Runeterra decks

The Foxer

Tim Stone

7th February 2020 / 1:00PM

The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, A1, B1, C1, D1, D2 is a possible cluster, unlike A2, B2, C2, D2, E3. To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters. 

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s wordchain:

1. WUHAN or NAHA (GrouchoMerckx)
2. HANGING (WildebeestGames)
3. INGUSHETIA (Gusdownnup)
4. TIANGOU (Gothnak, Matchstick)
5. OUTPOST (Gothnak)
6. STUDEBAKER (phlebas)
7. KERMADEC (ylla)
8. DECIMALISED (Matchstick)
9. SEDGE (Gusdownnup)
10. GENTILESCHI (Gothnak)
11. CHI-HA (Gothnak)
12. HAMPDEN (Rorschach617)
13. DENTIST (Gothnak)
14. STEPPE (Gothnak)
15. PENFOLD (Matchstick, Stugle)
16. OLDACRE (Gothnak)
17. REBECCA (Gothnak)
18. CAULIFLOWER (Stugle)
19. WERDER (Matchstick)
20. DERFFLINGER (phlebas)
21. GERMANIA (Stugle)
22. NIANTIC (Stugle)
23. ICELAND (Stugle, Matchstick)
24. ANDERSONVILLE (Stugle)

