GTA's writer is off, The Wonderful 101 is on, and more of the week's PC gaming news
Read all about it!
This week in the world of PC gaming, GTA’s lead writer is leaving Rockstar, Blizzard are trying to recover from Warcraft 3: Reforged’s wonky launch, and oh heck yes Platinum’s The Wonderful 101 is now headed to PC. Read on for more of the week’s PC gaming goings-on in our News Digest, and do also check out the Weekly Updates Update for the week’s big patches.
Dan Houser is leaving Rockstar
He co-founded Rockstar and has written on all of their big games: yer GTAs, Red Dead Redemptions, Bully, and Max Payne 3.
Blizzard opened up Warcraft 3: Reforged refunds
Acknowledging the remaster wasn’t what some wanted or expected, they’ve loosened their refund policy to everyone who wants their cash back.
UK games industry has a diversity problem, survey says
The report from Ukie, a trade body, says UK gamemakers are a poor representation of the wider population.
Rod Fergusson joined Blizzard to oversee Diablo
He was formerly the head of The Coalition, Microsoft’s Gears Of War gang, and had gained a reputation as a “closer” for pushing games to get finished. He’d joined Irrational to get BioShock Infinite out, y’see.
Fable Fortune will shut down in March
The Fable card game spin-off survived the death of Lionhead but evidently wasn’t popular enough to keep going.
Final Fantasy VII Remake’s PS4 exclusivity ends April 2021
Square Enix still haven’t confirmed that it’ll hit any other platforms but they have, following the recent delay, quietly updated the date that the year of exclusivity ends.
Metro Exodus ends Epic exclusivity next week
It was one of the first Epic exclusives and a very messy one, switching barely a fortnight before launch. One year later, it’s coming to Steam.
The Wonderful 101 is coming to PC
Made by Bayonetta and Metal Gear Rising devs PlatinumGames, it’s a wonderfully silly superhero story which had been exclusive to Nintendo boxes. Thanks to a Kickstarter, it’s coming our way next. Please, pretty please, let’s get more Bayonetta on PC too.
Valve’s new automoderation tools target voice comms abuse
It’s for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive but Valve do tend to share and spread their stuff between games, eventually.
Temtem caught 900 people in its first ban net
That’s a whole lot of cheaters and exploiters gone. I still don’t quite understand why the Pokémon ’em up is an MMO.
Morhau players have figured out a way to play cricket
With targe shields for balls, staffs for bats, and murder for celebrations.
Half-Life mangled by Google Translate is great
This daft mod pulled the old cyberjape of translating something back and forth until it came out nonsense, changing sign textures and recording new dialogue.
GeForce Now is out of beta
That’s Nvidia’s streaming game service thing. Like OnLive and Stadia and that.
Freebie corner: Carcassonne and Ticket To Ride on Epic
Two digital adaptations of physical board games can be yours for free on the Epic Games Store.
EA raised Steam prices of old games
Some rises have been small but some are huge in certain territories. Dead Space up by 300% in Brazil? Sheesh.
Eve Online was bashed by a DDoS attack
It’s been causing trouble for over a week, keeping many players out.