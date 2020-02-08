GTA's writer is off, The Wonderful 101 is on, and more of the week's PC gaming news

This week in the world of PC gaming, GTA’s lead writer is leaving Rockstar, Blizzard are trying to recover from Warcraft 3: Reforged’s wonky launch, and oh heck yes Platinum’s The Wonderful 101 is now headed to PC. Read on for more of the week’s PC gaming goings-on in our News Digest, and do also check out the Weekly Updates Update for the week’s big patches.

He co-founded Rockstar and has written on all of their big games: yer GTAs, Red Dead Redemptions, Bully, and Max Payne 3.

Acknowledging the remaster wasn’t what some wanted or expected, they’ve loosened their refund policy to everyone who wants their cash back.

The report from Ukie, a trade body, says UK gamemakers are a poor representation of the wider population.

He was formerly the head of The Coalition, Microsoft’s Gears Of War gang, and had gained a reputation as a “closer” for pushing games to get finished. He’d joined Irrational to get BioShock Infinite out, y’see.

The Fable card game spin-off survived the death of Lionhead but evidently wasn’t popular enough to keep going.

Square Enix still haven’t confirmed that it’ll hit any other platforms but they have, following the recent delay, quietly updated the date that the year of exclusivity ends.

It was one of the first Epic exclusives and a very messy one, switching barely a fortnight before launch. One year later, it’s coming to Steam.

Made by Bayonetta and Metal Gear Rising devs PlatinumGames, it’s a wonderfully silly superhero story which had been exclusive to Nintendo boxes. Thanks to a Kickstarter, it’s coming our way next. Please, pretty please, let’s get more Bayonetta on PC too.

It’s for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive but Valve do tend to share and spread their stuff between games, eventually.

That’s a whole lot of cheaters and exploiters gone. I still don’t quite understand why the Pokémon ’em up is an MMO.

With targe shields for balls, staffs for bats, and murder for celebrations.

This daft mod pulled the old cyberjape of translating something back and forth until it came out nonsense, changing sign textures and recording new dialogue.

That’s Nvidia’s streaming game service thing. Like OnLive and Stadia and that.

Two digital adaptations of physical board games can be yours for free on the Epic Games Store.

Some rises have been small but some are huge in certain territories. Dead Space up by 300% in Brazil? Sheesh.

It’s been causing trouble for over a week, keeping many players out.