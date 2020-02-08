Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Best Runeterra decks

Warcraft 3 refixes, Monster Hunter meets Resident Evil, and more of the week's patches

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

8th February 2020 / 5:15PM

This week, Blizzard started fixing Warcraft 3: Reforged following its rocky launch, Monster Hunter: World started a weird Resident Evil crossover event, Apex Legends added a new Legend, and Minecraft invited us into the new Nether. Read on for more of the week’s PC gaming patches in The Weekly Updates Update.

Warcraft 3: Reforged starts the fixes

After launching in a shonky state (and disappointing people enough that refunds are open to all), Blizzard are now hammering out bug fixes.

Monster Hunter: World has a Resident Evil 2 crossover

Alright then, Capcom. A new monster to hunt arrived too.

Apex Legends added a new Legend

Revenant is his name, and shutting down your abilities is his game.

Minecraft’s Nether Update is creeping out

The expanded Nether realm is now yours to explore in the first snapshot build.

Dota Underlords fixing Enno

After adding the new Underlord last week, Valve this week tweaked and rebalanced him. And kept on tweaking him.

Fortnite’s new event mode is basically Counter-Strike

It really is, with A and B bomb sites and cash to spend on weapons and… it’s somehow connected to Valentine’s Day?

Surviving The Aftermath got a new tech tree

The ‘Great Minds’ update has brought a new tech tree with new techs and tech types, leaders for societies, a general overhaul of the game’s look, and plenty more. And all that arrived just after our Nate had taken another look at the game.

Destiny 2 launched the Empyrean Foundation

Donating timegems to Saint-14’s Blue Peter appeal gives a quick and easy way to power through farming Timelost Weapon Frames. Some real good guns up for grabs here! A new final boss fight has hit The Sundial too, and it’s a pretty fancy one – especially compared to the previous season’s final boss.

Overwatch new testing new Workshop tools

Over on the test servers, Blizzard have added more scripting features and big empty map spaces for folks to make their own modes and things. They’ll hit the main game later.

Battlefield V went Into The Jungle

The update added a new map, Solomon Island, along with new weapons, Elites, and things.

Wargroove requisitioned a new co-op campaign

Grab your best turn-based tactical warpal for Double Trouble.

Dustnet now saves the last de_dust2 server for posterity

The fascinating experimental ruins of the humanity’s final Dust2 servers in the far-flung future now saves everyone’s changes for all time, rather than resetting once the server empties.

Autonauts launched its Industrial Revolution update

The automate ’em up now has new train networks, tools, and some Dickensian attire.

Children Of Morta added new enemies and items

Along with a Hard Mode, a new UI, balance tweaks, and other bits.

