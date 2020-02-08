What are we all playing this weekend?
With Storm Ciara on the horizon, it is a good weekend to stay in and wrap up with some video games. oo
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alice Bee
This weekend I will be continuing to build stuff in The Sims 4. I am currently working on a home for Sin. I’m also going to drop back into The Witcher 3, I think – I dropped out of it because of, er, building in The Sims 4. I’m sure both a dense RPG and a dense simulation can be balanced in a healthy way, yes?
Alice L
This weekend I’ll be dipping my toes into some new games like ScourgeBringer, Survive The Blackout and Not For Broadcast. And maybe even some more Temtem, as I apparently really like it? Even though I don’t like Pokémon? I’m trying not to question it too much. Can’t wait to get my Temtem super strong so I can start some beef with Astrid and beat her.
Alice0
My DDestiny raid group scored a Garden of Salvation flawless run (well, deathless – some flaws) this week but we never got around to trying flawless Crown of Sorrow so I’ll be brushing up on that. Or working on my patience so I can make it through that tedious first encounter. And the Kentucky Route Zero replay continues.
Astrid
This weekend, I’m forgoing the playing of any games and instead compiling a collection of chill and ambient game soundtracks using a funky little open-source music player called Foobar2000. I used to be a right big music nerd and got into using it a few years ago, and the obsession is overcoming me again. So far, we have the OSTs for Disco Elysium, Kentucky Route Zero, The Norwood Suite, and FTL: Faster Than Light.
Dave
Since my partner is away all weekend, I get the chance to play games as much as I can stand, which is nice. This might be the weekend I give either Planet Zoo or Devil May Cry 5 a whirl. I’ve not quite decided which yet as it largely depends on whether I’d like a relaxing time battering in monster heads or a stressful time trying to keep some fussy hippos happy.
Graham
The Alices keep sharing pictures of custom content from The Sims 4, and I feel a sense of longing every time I see an artfully decorated living space or an arrangement of potted plants. So I’m either going to play the game this weekend, or take a day off soon so I can climb into a blanket nest and spend a whole day choosing rug textures.
Imogen
Me and Matt talked about Slay The Spire a lot at lunch the other day and now I have a real hankering for it, so might make a few attempts to finish a run with the new character. If I can pull myself away from that, I might jump into some GTFO with my buds. Actually, who am I kidding? I have a crippling addiction to Slay The Spire so that’s just my weekend done. It might as well be Monday already.
Katharine
It’s probably going to be more Disco Elysium for me this weekend, although now that Scourgebringer is on Xbox Game Pass, I’ll probably be trying that out as well. I loved the alpha version, so I’ve got high hopes for its early access release.
Matt
I’ll be in Austria, so no videogames for me. Apart from Into The Breach on my Switch, which I will likely keep replaying instead of getting my money’s worth from the £50 I spent on Astral Chain.
Matthew
I’m playing some Pathfinder: Kingmaker – a game I’ve bounced off a few times, but have been digging into since talking to the devs about the upcoming Wrath of the Righteous. I don’t think I understand about 70% of the character creation system, but go wrong delivering wallops to minuscule monsters.
Nate
No games for me this weekend, I don’t think, as I’m not going to be free long enough. Worst answer I’ve ever given, sorry. Pretend I said Age Of Empires 2, it’s usually true.
Ollie
I think I’m probably going to start up another playthrough of Ori And The Blind Forest in prep for the sequel coming out next month. It’s been too long, and I’d like to be reminded of how fantastic and beautiful 2D platformers can be. I’ll just have to gird myself in order to get through the first 10 minutes without any tears escaping.
Sin
I spent much of this week being taunted by a new video card I couldn’t install because of a bad neck. So I will be trying that out using the only acceptable test: modding a ludicrously gigantic battle into Mount And Blade. Although I’ll probably also have another go at Battletech to see if my new card can brute force away the weird and annoying delayed responses on every menu screen. And my Tir Na N’og playthrough of Dominions 5 is getting interesting, so… why are weekends only two days again? What a scam.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?