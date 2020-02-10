Legends of Runeterra best meta decks

Legends of Runeterra has been around for a few weeks now, meaning that a meta has now been firmly established. The best decks rely on having some cards that are very expensive, but there are plenty of budget alternatives that stand toe-to-toe with the best decks in the meta.

You’ll still need to work on perfecting the timing to play certain spells, so while you work on that here are the best meta decks in Legends of Runeterra.

Legends of Runeterra best decks guide

Our Legends of Runeterra best decks guide will give you the full deck lists for the best meta decks in the game, along with the deck codes to help you construct them with ease, and instructions for how to use them.

We’ve changed swapped some of the decks out in the best Runeterra meta decks section, as it now includes an updated version of the Elusive Midrange deck, the Fearsome Midrange deck, and Dawnspiders. We’ve sadly had to take out the ridiculous Teemo/Ezreal mushroom deck as it is now underperforming in the meta. We’ve also included some competitive budget decks that don’t cost a fortune to make.

Shadow Isles is by far the most common region used, while key cards from Ionia see a lot of play. Find out more about them in our Legends of Runeterra vault guide.

Legends of Runeterra best decks guide contents

Best meta Runeterra decks

Best budget Runeterra decks

Importing Runeterra decks

Control/Combo deck – Atrocity Control

Atrocity Control deck code

CEBAGAIFFAYTMAYBAISCWOICAQAQEJJPGE3QMAIFCMMR2IJDFMAQEAIFAEDA

While a variant of this deck has been around for a short time, it seems that YouTube user “Action Jackson”, who originally created the deck, has now refined it further to take advantage of some interesting combo tricks. The idea is still the same though, as it is a control deck that allows you to pull off a rather cheeky combo using two main cards. You will need to keep these cards protected for a long, long time, but the one-two punch of Commander Ledros and Atrocity is impossible to ignore.

Shadow Isles Ionia Hapless Aristocrat x2 Greenglade Lookout x3 Rhasa the Sunderer x2 Rivershaper x3 Commander Ledros x2 Shadow Assassin x3 Glimpse Beyond x3 Ki Guardian x2 Vile Feast x3 Deny x2 The Box x2 Spirit's Refuge x2 Withering Wail x2 Shadow Flare x2 Grasp of the Undying x3 Possession x1 Atrocity x2 Vengeance x1

Variants

In a rather helpful segment in his video, which you should really check out as he’s very good at explaining decks, “Action Jackson” has a list of what he considers the core cards of the deck. These are the cards he considers to be essential to the Atrocity Control deck:

Greenglade Lookout x3

Shadow Assassin x3

Rivershaper x3

Rhasa the Sunderer x1

Commander Ledros x2

Ki Guardian x2

Glimpse Beyond x3

Deny x2

Spirit’s Refuge x2

Atrocity x2

He goes on to explain the meta can determine which cards you can splice into the deck. If the meta has more control decks than aggro decks, then another copy of Deny can make all the difference. Some decks in the future may see Spiders appear more often than Elusive followers, so a nice Withering Wail for cheaper mass removal can make your deck more efficient. If there are cards that you see more often than not, swap in cards that counter them.

How to play the Atrocity Control deck

Once you deal the four damage, you can use Commander Ledros to cut the enemy’s Nexus health in half when he is played, and then use the Atrocity fast spell to kill Commander Ledros off. Since he has eight power points, you need only to deal four damage to put your opponent in a lethal damage situation.

The rest of the deck aims to dish out the four damage you need to deal to the enemy Nexus and this is where the big changes have been over the past day or so. The deck is now less reliant on killing The Undying over and over and now has more defensive stalls. Hapless Aristocrat protects against early game aggro, while cards like Ki Guardian gives cards like Rivershaper barrier effects and card draw at Burst speed.

Where I think the deck has made the most significant improvement though is with Greenglade Lookout. By giving this card barrier with Ki Guardian, this card makes it possible for you to throw out the Commander Ledros/Atrocity combo in one turn by making Commander Ledros cheaper. So as long as the Commander is in your hand and you hit with the Greenglade Lookout at least once, you have a potential game-winning combo in your hands. This also makes it possible to set up a potential turn five Rhasa the Sunderer for some incredible removal.

As for dealing with the Elusive meta-game, Shadow Flare is fantastic removal. You will probably end up taking a bunch of damage that turn, but once they hit you, they immediately perish. Should they decide not to attack instead, they’re still going away. The deck runs quite a lot of Nexus healing cards, mitigating the damage you’ll be taking to your Nexus.

How to stop the Atrocity Control deck

Life gain disrupts this deck rather badly as it aims to keep you at around 16 health or lower. Saving a kill spell for Commander Ledros, or using Deny to cancel Atrocity can disrupt them even further. Purify badly hurts this deck as it removes all text and keywords from a follower, thus making its target a lot worse. It does heavily rely on a one-turn combo, but the Atrocity Control player will likely be conserving spell mana to prevent any major disruption.

Obliteration effects can also heavily disrupt this deck’s plans, while using cheap removal for the likes of Greenglade Lookout and Rivershaper can stall its progress.

Midrange deck – Elusive meta

Elusive meta deck code

CEBAKAIAAMFR2HZJAUAQEBQ2FAYTSAQBAEBCYAYBAAIR4JIBAIAQEJRU

This is the deck that Matt was referring to when he said, “it’s too good in a specifically dull way.” The idea is to use Elusive followers and as many ways to pump them up as is possible. It’s one of the decks that dominates the Runeterra meta.

Demacia Ionia Fleetfeather Tracker x3 Inspiring Mentor x3 Dawnspeakers x3 Greenglade Duo x2 Laurent Protege x3 Navori Conspirator x3 Laurent Bladekeeper x3 Navori HIghwayman x1 Silverwing Scout x2 Solitary Monk x1 Stand Alone x2 Shadow Assassin x3 Riposte x2 Kinkou Lifeblade x3 Back to Back x3 Deny x3

How to play the Elusive deck

Half of your deck consists of Elusive units. Their aim is to punch the enemy Nexus until it shatters. You do not want to do anything else with these units. The rest are either spells or followers that have abilities to pump your Elusive attackers. You can get a little more use out of them by using Recall cards like the Navori Conspirator, but you’ll mostly be using them as chump blockers against enemy attacks. Combine this with Inspiring Mentor for a rather brutal opening hand.

This is a remarkably simple deck to use as the aim is to buff and protect your Elusive followers long enough for them to deal lethal damage to the enemy player’s Nexus.

How to beat the Elusive deck

Aggro decks are going to have to out-speed this deck and that can be tricky since Elusive can defend against smaller followers. Some control-based cards badly hurt Elusive cards. Mass removal such as The Ruination and cards like Shadow Flare can wipe their side of the board. It can take a while to get a couple of these cards and you’ll need the ability to recover health too. This is why other draining spells, like Grasp of the Undying, can make all the difference between losing the game and surviving long enough to get another turn.

Midrange deck – Fearsome Midrange

Fearsome Midrange deck code

CEBACAICHEEQCBIOCAOSOKBKGE2TQAQBAEBDCAYBAULCEIYBAIAQKAJB

This deck comes from the Runeterra Twitch streamer and YouTube user “Swimstrim“. Fearsome Midrange probably the most expensive deck to make out of the full list as there are six champions, but it is one of the best performing Runeterra meta decks. It’s a surprisingly aggressive deck for the early game as it has Fearsome followers to break through enemy defences. Removal, card draw, and some fantastic finisher units like Commander Ledros and Hecarim allow you to slow down the enemy player’s progress.

Shadow Isles Ionia Elise x3 Shadow Assassin x2 Hecarim x3 Deny x3 Arachnid Horror x3 Mistwraith x3 Frenzied Skitterer x3 Wraithcaller x3 Rhasa the Sunderer x2 Commander Ledros x1 Mark of the Isles x2 Black Spear x2 Glimpse Beyond x3 Vile Feast x3 Withering Wail x3 Vengeance x1

How to play the Fearsome Midrange deck

Your opening hand should include cards such as Elise, Black Spear, Mark of the Isles, and Vile Feast. These cards enable you to deal with early-game threats while setting up the board for a potential Frenzied Skitterer/Wraithcaller on turns three or four. These two followers help stall the game with defensive walls as you wait to play the bigger threats, like Hecarim or Rhasa the Sunderer.

Cards like Vile Feast allow you to deal with smaller followers, while at the same time creating Spiders to level up Elise. They’re also good fodder for Glimpse Beyond’s card draw, which is valuable towards the late game. You should always keep a Deny in hand to help with board wipes and other mass damaging spells.

How to beat the Fearsome Midrange deck

Aggro decks will struggle against this deck as Fearsome makes followers too big to deal with, but Control decks have a far better time overall. My best advice for you here is to time your mass removal for when your opponent over-commits to playing their bigger cards. As Deny is such an ever-present threat, you need to think very carefully about certain cards that are more unorthodox. I personally like giving enemy attackers Ephemeral with Shadow Flare, then chump blocking to reset the board.

Aggro deck – Lucian/Zed Aggro

Lucian/Zed aggro deck code

CEBAIAICBEGRWMIFAEABCFQ5EY3AEAIBAIBQGAIACUQCSAQCAEBBMGADAEAAGBY2

This deck also comes from YouTuber user “Action Jackson” and is a mixture of Aggro, Tempo, and Combo. The general idea is to have Lucian see Zed’s Living Shadow clones die in battle. The general idea is to have smaller units die to enemies, while protecting your main two champions. Other cards are there to buff your allies, while countering harmful spells and effects.

Demacia Ionia Lucian x3 Zed x3 Fleetfeather Tracker x3 Shadow Fiend x3 Vanguard Redeemer x3 Silent Shadowseer x3 Senna, Sentinel of Light x3 Ghost x1 Laurent Bladekeeper x1 Deathmark x2 Single Combat x2 Deny x3 Prismatic Barrier x2 Dawn and Dusk x1 Relentless Pursuit x2 Stand Alone x3 Back to Back x2

Variant

Remove: Single Combat x1

Add: Judgment x1, or Detain x1, or Purify x1

How to play the Lucian/Zed aggro deck

With both Lucian and Zed on the battlefield, your aim is to get them both to level up as fast as possible by smartly blocking their attackers with your expendable followers. Those like Fleetfeather Tracker are great for the early game as they can pull in enemies to remove threats, but they can also be good for removing themselves at a whim, allowing Lucian to level up quicker. The nerf to Fleetfeather Tracker’s challenger ability is a bit of a hit, but it’s still a strong opening salvo.

Most spells here are buffing cards for use with Zed, or Zed’s Living Shadows. These include but aren’t limited to Stand Alone, Back To Back, and Laurent Bladekeeper. Levelling up Zed will give spells like Ghost and Prismatic Barrier to his clones. As for spells and followers that benefit Lucian’s ability, look to play cards like Silent Shadowseer, Single Combat, and Judgement for death triggers, as well as the buff spells for both Lucian himself and Senna, Sentinel of Light. The rest of the deck are removal spells, such as Deny, which are there to prevent your opponent from destroying your cards in your deck.

How to beat the Lucian/Zed aggro deck

If you can contain the enemy units on the board, you should be able to draw some answers sooner rather than later. Don’t over-commit to the board with champions and followers, as it’s likely that you’ll just feed into the Lucian machine. Cards like Vengeance can put a stop to Lucian and Zed’s efforts.

Control deck – Dawnspiders

Dawnspiders deck code

CEAQOAIFBYICOKBRGU4AEAYBAULCGKQFAEAB2HZJGI3AEAIBAAFQEAIFCQ2A

This is another meta deck recommendation from Youtube user and Twitch streamer “Swimstrim“. You’ll be producing a lot of spiders to sacrifice to trigger the Dawnspeaker’s ability to buff allies at the end of the turn. Ideally, this will allow you to have a huge board by the time the bigger Champions and followers arrive on the scene.

Shadow Isles Demacia Elise x3 Fleetfeather Tracker x2 Thresh x1 Laurent Protege x1 Hecarim x2 Vanguard Redeemer x2 Arachnid Horror x3 Dawnspeakers x2 Mistwraith x3 Purify x2 Frenzied Skitterer x3 Back to Back x2 Wraithcaller x3 The Rekindler x1 Rhasa the Sunderer x2 Mark of the Isles x2 Glimpse Beyond x3 Vile Feast x3

How to play the Dawnspiders deck

Try to have cards like Fleetfeather Tracker and Laurent Protege in your opening hand, as well as Vile Feast to get rid of smaller threats in the early game. Dawnspeakers will be the big card to protect as the game progresses. By sacrificing a spider to the Dawnspeakers, they can pump every single unit on your side of the board. This buff can put you out of range of a lot of Aggro decks, while at the same time bulking your units to deal with Fearsome threats.

Provided you can last long enough until the end game, your big bomb champions and followers can shatter the enemy defences that may have been built up. Using Mark of the Isles, then Purify can drastically bulk a unit, while removing the negative Ephemeral keyword, though I would say this should be reserved for a coup-de-grace swing against the enemy Nexus rather than a means to defend yourself with.

Back to Back is also a fantastic option for defence, while Glimpse Beyond makes it so that should the enemy remove a key follower from your board, you’ll at least draw a couple of cards as compensation.

How to stop the Dawnspiders deck

Dawnspeaker is a bulky priest, but not invincible. It’s a key component of the deck and, if removed, should make the rest of the deck a little more manageable to deal with. If you’re running a deck with Ephemeral, Dawnspeaker is a great target for Death Mark, since you can play it on your turn and keep a bulky ally. You could also run followers that have Challenger, which can be a decent way to get rid of this card before the rest of the enemy’s board gets too big. Since it doesn’t run Deny or many spells that deal with mass removal, this can be a way to stop the deck towards the late-game.

Elise is the other main problem you’ll have to contend with, as her spiders will be the enemy’s sacrifice engine. Spells like The Box or Withering Wail can deal with lots of smaller followers before they can bulk up. Do this and your deck can have a way through to the enemy Nexus before they can deploy bigger Champions like Thresh and Hecarim, or outright kill your strongest followers with Rhasa the Sunderer.

Control deck – Hecarim/Zed Farm

Hecarim/Zed Farm deck code

CEBAGAICBEYTSCIBAUAQKFIXEIVCWMJWAEAQCBJDAEBACBIDB4

This deck that has been made by Twitch user “IceRitz” uses a fair few spells and sacrificial early-game units to try and stall the enemy past the early game. Eventually, it’ll begin to get momentum with big Ephemeral followers and a levelled up Hecarim to end games quickly. Zed’s Living Shadows also aim to bolster Hecarim quickly.

Shadow Isles Ionia Hecarim x3 Zed x3 Hapless Aristocrat x3 Shadow Assassin x3 Soul Shepherd x3 Deny x3 Shark Chariot x3 Rhasa the Sunderer x2 Scuttlegeist x3 Black Spear x3 Glimpse Beyond x3 Grasp of the Undying x3 Vengeance x3 The Ruination x1 The Harrowing x1

How to play the Hecarim/Zed Farm deck

Your main aim in the early game with cards like Shark Chariot and Zed acting as sacrificial lambs. The deck has access to decent removal as well, including Grasp of the Undying, Vengeance, and the counter-spell Deny. Hapless Aristocrats can be fed to Glimpse Beyond to grab some more cards, and even combined with Black Spear for some extra removal.

In the mid-late game, Scuttlegeist will be cheap enough to cast for a ludicrously low amount of mana, while big spells such as The Harrowing can put a lot of Ephemeral units onto the board at once. Hecarim and the Ephemeral death triggers are vital to making the deck work. The deck also features a hard-counter to any Tryndamere effects, as Rhasa The Sunderer is a perfect counter to a Tryndamere who has just experienced a board wipe effect like The Ruination.

How to stop the Hecarim/Zed Farm deck

If you can take out Hecarim and don’t fall for the Rhasa The Sunderer trap, this deck runs out of power very quickly. Always keep some mana back for disrupting the enemy plans when you can. Aggro decks might have a better time against this deck, but do expect some resistance as you try to get your footing.

Aggro/Control deck – Fiora deck

Fiora deck code

CEBAMAICCMQCKKZQG4DQCAAJDIOSAJJNGUAACAIBAADQ

I have to admit, I was a bit hesitant to put in a Fiora deck since the combo required to trigger the win condition is reliant on one main source. The general idea is to protect Fiora at all costs while building up a wall of blockers. There are a lot of Challenger followers in the deck, tons of Barrier effects, and enough spells to save your units. However, this deck seems to be the most consistent version of the deck thanks to a few things.

Demacia Ionia Fiora x3 Shen x3 Fleetfeather Tracker x3 Greenglade Caretaker x3 Brightsteel Protector x3 Rivershaper x3 Laurent Chevalier x3 Yusari x3 Single Combat x3 Ki Guardian x3 Prismatic Barrier x3 Spirit's Refuge x3 Riposte x3 Judgment x1

Variants

Remove: Ki Guardian x3

Ki Guardian x3 Add: Deny x3

How to play the Fiora deck

Your opening hand should consist of a copy of Fiora, at least one spell to protect her from early threats, and a follower with the Barrier granting abilities or the Challenger ability. You don’t want to be striking the Nexus with Fiora. Instead, you want to use Fiora’s Challenger ability to kill weak enemy units. She needs to kill four in total to win the game, which is not all that hard to do.

The hard bit is to keep her alive, as everyone will be targeting Fiora with their removal spells. Luckily, when it comes to any combat-based trickery, you have plenty of Barrier granting spells at Burst speed that will protect you from a large number of cards. If Fiora does perish in combat, you can use the rest of your cards to build up a defensive wall against enemy units. Laurent Chevalier is a great target for Barrier effects as his strike ability gives you more Challenger followers.

If the game lasts long enough for you to get 10 base mana, it’s likely that you’ll need a spell to give you that final push to victory. Judgment is a fantastic late-game bomb as you can just have Fiora hit the entire board. Since the enemy player will have likely flooded the board. You only get one shot at this though and if it is countered by Deny, you’ll have to win the hard way.

How to stop the Fiora deck

Control decks will have a better time against Fiora, as Aggro decks might not have the power to overcome her damage output and Barrier based defences. The aim is to kill Fiora by any means possible. Frostbite cards from the Freljord region really badly hurts Fiora’s potential as her attack power goes to zero.

Damage spells and instant kill spells also put on the brakes for the Fiora deck, meaning that the opponent needs to use the rest of the cards in their deck to stall you out. Spells like Deny also ensure certain tricks like the Judgment/Fiora combo won’t work, though these spells could potentially be countered too.

Midrange deck – Garen/Tryndamere budget

Garen/Tryndamere budget deck code

CEBACAIAAYCACAIDA4IRWAQEAEAAWEQ5FECQCAIUCYNB4JACAIAQCJZJAUAQABYMB4MRU

This budget deck comes from Twitch user “Swimstrim” and is designed to be a budget deck that uses a lot of cards that you may already have from both Demacia and Freljord regions. It aims to control the board long enough to reach the end game, where lots of big beasts and heavy hitting people enter the battlefield to overwhelm your opponent. It also has some half-decent removal.

Demacia Freljord Garen x1 Tryndamere x1 Fleetfeather Tracker x2 Omen Hawk x2 Vanguard Sergeant x3 Avarosan Sentry x3 Laurent Protege x2 Avarosan Marksman x2 Radiant Guardian x1 Bull Elnuk x3 Radiant Strike x2 Babbling Bjerg x3 Single Combat x1 Troop of Elnuks x3 Detain x1 Avarosan Hearthguard x1 Back to Back x2 Alpha Wildclaw x2 Judgment x1 Brittle Steel x2 Avalanche x2

How to play the Garen/Tryndamere budget deck

In the early game, you want to build a wall full of defensive units. Early on, you can use the likes of Fleetfeather Tracker and Laurent Protege to have challenger units to pick off enemies. Omen Hawk can also buff your units a little bit. Babbling Bjerg is a great mid-game option as he can draw out any one of the 5+ power cards such as Radiant Guardian, Avarosan Hearthguard, and Alpha Wildclaw. Troop of Elnuks will flood the board with woolly beasts that can prove to be a nuisance to get rid of. Tryndamere and Garen are your win conditions.

How to stop the Garen/Tryndamere budget deck

This deck is designed to go toe-to-toe with aggro decks, but has few defences against control decks. Should they flood the board with too much to handle, kill spells like The Ruination can prove to be rather disruptive when used mid-game. The spells of this deck are a combination of removal and buff spells, so you can use cards like Deny to counter them, or by casting damaging spells to kill that unit in response to their buff spells.

Aggro deck – Elise/Darius budget spiders

Elise/Darius budget spiders deck code

CEBACAIDBEBQCBJAFAYAEBQBAUFR2JBLGE2QMAIDBQHROJROG4BACAIDGMBQCBJCGY4A

Another budget deck comes from Twitch user “Swimstrim“, this time based around the spiders from both Noxus and the Shadow Isles. The main aim is to get Elise to turn into a spider as quickly as possible, while buffing the other spider cards to steamroll over the enemy’s defences. It also wants to play certain Shadow Isles card combinations, such as Ravenous Butcher and Cursed Keeper to flood the board with hard-to-kill abominations.

Noxus Shadow Isles Darius x2 Elise x2 Legion Rearguard x2 Ravenous Butcher x2 Precious Pet x2 Hapless Aristocrat x2 House Spider x2 Cursed Keeper x3 Arachnoid Sentry x2 Frenzied Skitterer 1 Crowd Favorite x3 Chronicler of Ruin x3 Arachnoid Host x2 Crawling Sensation x2 Captain Farron x1 Black Spear x1 Glimpse Beyond x2 Vile Feast x3 Grasp of the Undying x1 Withering Wail x2

How to play the Elise/Darius budget spiders deck

Your first objective with the Elise/Darius budget spiders deck is to get Elise onto the table with three other spiders. This will flip her to her enhanced version, which gives Fearsome and Challenger to your spiders, two abilities that you can use to control the board. From this point onwards, you should focus on eliminating threats and punching the enemy Nexus long enough for Darius or Captain Farron to finish them off.

If you find spiders hard to come by, you can apply early pressure with the Cursed Keeper/Ravenous Butcher combo that puts two hefty followers onto the battlefield for a small mana cost.

How to stop the Elise/Darius budget spiders deck

If you stop Elise from flipping early on, then you should overtake this deck. It also features a lot of weaker creatures, so spells that deal damage to lots of creatures at once are great shouts. If you’re running Shadow Isles, then The Ruination hurts this deck badly.

Aggro deck – Jinx/Darius budget aggro

Jinx/Darius budget aggro deck code

CEBACAIDBQCQCBAMDQTDMNYCAQAQGDYTEY3QMAIECINSOKBNGQBACAIDBEAQCBAN

Twitch user “Swimstrim” has a talent for making some decent budget decks and this one is a fascinating combination of using mostly cards you already have from Piltover & Zahn and Noxus. It’s a incredibly aggressive deck early on that aims to get as much damage in before it uses Jinx or Darius to end the game.

Piltover & Zahn Noxus Jinx x2 Darius x2 Astute Academic x3 Legion Rearguard x3 Zaunite Urchin x2 Precious Pet x2 Academy Prodigy x2 House Spider x2 Boomcrew Rookie x3 Crowd Favorite x1 Flame Chompers! x3 Might x2 Sump Dredger x3 Augmented Experimenter x1 Thermogenic Beam x2 Jury-Rig x3 Mystic Shot x2 Get Excited! x2

How to play the Jinx/Darius budget aggro deck

This deck aims to go aggressive immediately with the likes of Legion Rearguard and Sump Dredger for cheap early pressure. By emptying your hand, Jinx will level up and get some rather nasty single-use spells that you can fling at your opponent. There is a little bit of card draw in there just in case you run out of ammunition, with Zaunite Urchin being a good chump blocker. Your spells are to deal with enemy threats, as well as putting more scrap in the way. Darius is a good game-ender once the enemy is below 10 health.

How to stop the Jinx/Darius budget aggro deck

Build a wall of defensive units and weather the storm that’s coming. Brand is this deck’s worst enemy and can wall the enemy. He’s especially good if you can ensure damaging spells can keep him alive. Any spells that restore Nexus health can disrupt this deck’s endgame plans, so Grasp of the Undying and Withering Wail can be a problem. Some decks also run stun, which can also ensure they don’t hit your Nexus.

Control deck – Cheap Shadow Isles control

Cheap Shadow Isles control deck code

CEBAKAIBAMDQWFBKAYAQKGRCEMUCWMIBAIAQKAJWAEBQCBIPCIQQ

There are no champions involved involved in this budget deck. It’s a very similar to the Atrocity Control deck in many respects, but its win condition is slightly different. If you can afford a copy of Commander Ledros, a single The Ruination, and three Rhasa the Sunderers, this one shouldn’t break the bank to craft.

Shadow Isles Freljord Hapless Aristocrat x3 Avarosan Sentry x3 Warden's Prey x3 Icevale Archer x3 Scribe of Sorrows x3 Babbling Bjerg x3 Rhasa the Sunderer x3 Avalanche x3 Commander Ledros x1 Harsh Winds x3 Black Spear x3 Vile Feast x3 Glimpse Beyond x3 Grasp of the Undying x2 Vengeance x2 The Ruination x1

How to play the Cheap Shadow Isles control deck

In the early game, use removal like Avalanche or blockers like Hapless Aristocrat and Avarosan Sentry to help mitigate against aggro decks. They will be your main cause of concern here, so proper timing of spells can help with buff spells. Using Glimpse Beyond after blocking with a chump blocker will still prevent damage, but refill your hand a tad.

In the mid and late game, you can begin efficiently removing threats and bashing in the enemy Nexus. Commander Ledros is the late-game bomb that will come back to your hand if it dies and will always deal damage rounded up when it cuts the Nexus health in half. Rhasa the Sunderer is fantastic removal, provided you got an ally killed that turn.

How to stop the Cheap Shadow Isles control deck

There’s only so much that this deck can do against aggro decks, so hitting it hard and fast is key. Buff spells also work wonderfully against this deck as it relies on dealing a low amount of damage in the early game. Once it hits late-game, it’s likely too late to deal with this deck, so attack that Nexus while you can.

Aggro/Midrange deck – Elusive budget deck

Elusive budget deck code

CEBAGAIAAMOSACABAIDBCFA2FAWDCOICAEAQEDQCAEAB6KIBAEAQEJQ

The final deck we would like to showcase is a budget variant of the Elusive deck that’s dominating the current Runeterra meta, but there are no champions involved. Instead it just uses a lot of Elusive units, some ways to buff them and some ways to defend yourself.

Ionia Demacia Inspiring Mentor x3 Fleetfeather Tracker x3 Navori Bladescout x3 Dawnspeakers x2 Greenglade Duo x3 Laurent Bladekeeper x3 Keeper of Masks x3 Prismatic Barrier x3 Navori Conspirator x3 Back to Back x2 Deny x3 Greenglade Elder x2 Shadow Assassin x3 Solitary Monk x1 Kinkou Lifeblade x3

Variants

Remove: Solitary Monk x1, Navori Bladescout x3

Solitary Monk x1, Navori Bladescout x3 Add: Yusari x1, Ki Guardian x3

How to play the Elusive budget deck

This deck plays a lot like the other Elusive deck, but is just running at half the power. The goal is to damage the enemy Nexus with your Elusive followers until it shatters. The rest are either spells or followers that have abilities to pump your Elusive attackers. It even uses the same trick with recalling certain followers with Navori Conspirator so you can replay them for additional effects. There’s not really much else to this deck other than using followers who have lived out their usefulness to block the enemy attackers.

The original version of this deck is a bit more on the aggressive side, so if you want something with a little more of a control focus, then I recommend switching out Solitary Monk for Yusari and the Navori Bladescouts for Ki Guardian spells. This will give you a little more protection against slower decks that get scarier as the game progresses, while at the same time giving you access to more card draw effects.

How to stop the Elusive budget deck

Aside from the Deny spell, there is no way for this deck to counter any removal spells. Control decks do very well against the budget version of the Elusive deck. Lots of spells will try to pump up followers, so having Frostbite effects can keep the most dangerous enemies in check, provided you play the cards at the right point.

How to import Runeterra deck codes

Finally, you may find in various articles around the internet, including this one, that there are Runeterra deck codes. In order to use them you’ll need to perform the following steps:

Highlight the deck code and copy it to your clipboard (Ctrl + C on PC). They look like something like this – CEBAGAICEUVTCBQBAUARGKBJGE3AEAIBAI4QKAIFB4MR2IJNAEAQCBID

Launch Legends of Runeterra and click Collection.

Click Decks, then click “Import Deck” at the top of the screen. We’ve circled it in our image above.

Paste the deck code (Ctrl + V on PC) and click “Import Deck”.

As for how to export deck codes into Legends of Runeterra, once you’ve finished creating them, simply click the Deck you wish to share, then click the “Share” button. This will generate the code to share your deck.

These Legends of Runeterra best decks should give you a head start when the game enters its open beta. Thanks for reading and do check out our other Legends of Runeterra guides below.

