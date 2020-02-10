The next Pathfinder is planning mounted combat and possible mod support

Late last year, Owlcat Games announced they’d be working on a sequel to Pathfinder: Kingmaker. This one follows a tabletop Pathfinder campaign which Owlcat says “tells the story of a large-scale conflict between mortals and demons where players are invited to immerse themselves in a world under siege from demonic forces.” They’ve now launched a Kickstarter campaign for Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous and backers have made short work of the funding goal and several stretch goals already.

“While we have enough budget to bring the concept of Wrath of the Righteous to life, we want this game to provide a truly epic experience,” Owlcat say. “This idea can be stretched a lot further than our current budget allows.” To that end, their Kickstarter campaign set a goal of $300,000, which backers have handily blown through in short order. It has already tripled that goal, with 29 days still left to raise funds.

Beyond the main ask, Owlcat have shared several stretch goals in their Kickstarter campaign and backers have surpassed quite a few of those as well. Among the funding goals achieved are mounted combat, dismemberment, and an additional Warpriest class. Up next are evolving animal companions of which Owlcat says “what could be better than riding a bear into battle? Riding and armored bear, of course.” I relent, you’ve got my attention with the bears. Mounted combat seems like a perfectly “epic” addition for an RPG with war management elements.

Matthew got an early look at Wrath Of The Righteous earlier this month which you can watch below. Owlcat shared with him their three big aims for the next Pathfinder game: “They want the game to be more epic. They want mechanical innovations. And they want to explore a more moral grey zone where good and bad behavior aren’t so clearly defined.” Epic is handled, of course, with the story for WotR being a clash between mortals and demons.

Another good spot is “Player Mod Support” down in the Social Goals for the campaign—earned by getting enough retweets and follows for the campaign and whatnot. It’s not been unlocked quite yet though. Kingmaker didn’t include formal mod support from Owlcat, so it would be swell to see the next Pathfinder toss a rope down to the modding community.

Owlcat say they are planning to release Wrath Of The Righteous in June 2021. You can find out even more about it on its Kickstarter page.