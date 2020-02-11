Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare starts its second season today, bringing Ghost back into the fight

New maps, new modes and new missions are what you lot have to expect when you log into Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare later, because Season Two drops today marking the return of a couple of Modern Warfare 2 fan-favourites. This season you’ll be able to get some games in on the classic map, Rust, and if you buy the Battle Pass you’ll be able to play as British spec-ops operator, Ghost (who I always thought looked more like a skeleton tbh but Ghost is a cool name too).

“In Season Two, Al-Qatala agents have stolen a Soviet nuclear warhead and smuggled it into the city of Verdansk. Combined with previously obtained chemical gas, Al-Qatala is determined to cut off Verdansk from the rest of the world,” Activision say.

“On the brink of a global catastrophe, Captain Price sends in Ghost to track down the location of the warhead and lead key Operators before it’s too late.”

The other new bits include multiplayer map Atlas Superstore, Ground War map Zhokov Boneyard, and Gunfight map Bazaar. They’re also introducing Gunfight Tournaments and a CDL (Call Of Duty League) Playlist, as well as new weapons, the Grau 5.56 and the Striker 45. All of this stuff will be available today, with more on the way later in the season.

The new weapons are part of Season Two’s free Battle Pass, though if you want to get your hands on MW2’s Simon “Ghost” Riley, you’ll need to purchase the premium one for 1000 Call Of Duty Points (which is £8.49 in real life). If you do buy it you’ll get Ghost immediately along with a new Operator Mission. On top of that, buying the Battle Pass will let you unlock weapon blueprints, XP tokens, Operator skins and challenges, watches, and earn up to 1300 COD points.

Season Two of Modern Warfare goes live on PC, PS4 and Xbox One today, and usually these updates land at around 6pm GMT. You can check out the rest of the details on the update post, and see some of the teasers for what’s coming further down the line this season, too.

And if you’re into the esports side of Modern Warfare, you might be interested to know that Google recently nabbed the rights to stream Activision’s esports games exclusively on YouTube.