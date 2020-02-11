Runeterra player icons: how to change them

You may have noticed during your games of Legends of Runeterra that some players have different icons next to their name. There’s plenty to choose from, but we all know deep down the only three correct choices are a ghost shark, a Poro with a mallet, and a cat in a goddamn robot suit. There is good news, in that all these player icons are free and you can change your icon to one of these in just a few clicks.

Runeterra player icons guide

This Runeterra player icons guide will show you how you can equip the player icons. Once you’ve equipped your player icon, you can then look at our Legends of Runeterra best decks guide for deck codes to make the best decks.

How to equip Runeterra player icons

Player Icons allow you to express yourself when playing games against other players. You won’t be able to see them once the game starts, but they do flash up just beforehand when displaying the usernames of both players. There are plenty to choose from, 26 to be exact, and include artwork from many of the cards available in the game. Perhaps you want to express just how much you’d like to give your opponent mushrooms? Well there’s an icon for that!

Changing a player icon is also rather simple process and thankfully doesn’t cost any money or shards to change. In order to equip a player icon in Legends of Runeterra, here are the steps you need to take:

Make sure Legends of Runeterra is open. Look at the top left of the screen to see your current Player Icon. It’s an image with a circle around it. Click it to open the menu. Click the Player Icon you wish to have and click Save to change your icon.

What cards the Runeterra player icons represent

You may be wondering just which cards are represented by the player icons in Runeterra. Well wonder no more. Here are the inspirations for each of the player icons, listed from the top left of the list.

Jewelled Protector

Mushroom Cloud

Cursed Keeper

Mark of the Isles

Trifarian Shieldbreaker

Legion Saboteur

Jibilant Poro (transformed Lonely Poro)

Spiderling (token follower)

Stand Alone

Chempunk Shredder

Twin Disciplines

Radiant Guardian

Plucky Poro

Fae Bladetwirler

Astute Academic

Shark Chariot

Rimetusk Shaman

Poro Snax

Draven’s Biggest Fan

Greenglade Duo

Reckoning

Cithria the Bold

“Health Potion” (does not reflect the current art of the Health Potion card.)

Cataclysm (summoned token from Purrsuit of Perfection)

Yeti Yearling

Mighty Poro

The player icons aren’t the only thing you can customise in Legends of Runeterra, but they are the only thing you can customise for no extra cost.

If you decide to spend money on a new guardian to click on during your Runeterra games or if you just want a change of scenery, then we have a couple of guides on Runeterra boards and Runeterra guardians respectively.

Legends of Runeterra guides links