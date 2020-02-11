Temtem starter guide: the best Temtem to choose

The Early Access release of Temtem is now in full swing and it’s definitely an exciting little game to play. After all, there is now a Pokémon like game available on PC that is also a MMO. It’s filling a niche that, if I’m perfectly honest with you, I’m surprised hadn’t already been filled by the Pokémon games. As the game is available to the public for the first time, you may wish to get up to speed with the basics. Don’t worry Tamer, I’ve got you covered with a useful chart and some advice to get you started.

Temtem guide

Our Temtem guide has some information on which starter Temtem to pick, as well as some useful Temtem tips for new players. If you are looking for a Temtem type chart, you can find it in our Temtem type chart guide.

Temtem guide contents

What is Temtem?

Temtem is a monster collecting RPG that is very similar to Pokémon in many ways, from battling Temtem “tamers”, facing off against an evil team, and defeating dojos. You’ll also be able to trade and interact with real people, as it is also a massively multiplayer online game, meaning you’ll see everyone running around in circles trying to find rare Temtem. They probably consulted our Temtem evolutions guide and our Temtem list guide to fnd out just about everything they need to know. This also has a bunch of guides on individual Temtems you may be interested in using.

You begin by selecting a Temtem to be your starter Temtem, and are soon fighting in battles that always have two Temtem against two other Temtem. I highly recommend that you check out RPS video person Astrid’s excellent video on exactly what to expect from Temtem, as she guides us through a small portion of the game.

Temtem will be available in Early Access on PC via Steam on January 21st, 2020.

How far can I get in Temtem’s Early Access

There’s several hours worth of places to explore and plenty of Temtem to catch in the current Early Access build. The end point for the Early Access build is partway through the third island as you’re about to cross a bridge.

Which is the best starter Temtem?

Much like Pokémon, you begin your Temtem journey by choosing your very first starter Temtem. You have the choice between Crystle, Smazee, and Houchic. Each one has their own advantages and disadvantages, so it does depend on how much of an easy time you want to have when starting your journey. Each one also has its own type, and you can get a handy chart in our Temtem type chart guide.

Newer players may find that starting out with Crystle will yield the best results in the early game and won’t need to resort to capturing many more Temtems to bolster their team. However, that does not mean that Smazee and Houchic aren’t as good. What they lack in the beginning of the game, either due to unfortunate type match-ups or their starting moves being quite restrictive, they more than make up for it when they reach higher levels.

There is one major caveat with recommending Crystle. It is the only Temtem starter you can currently find in the wild. Granted, it’s really rare and probably not worth the effort once you’ve factored in the location of this Temtem, but it’s certainly a factor to consider if you really like the look of either Houchic or Smazee.

It’s not just the starters that can evolve though, as the majority of the rest of them can do so too. Check out our Temtem evolutions guide for more information, but you can also check out the three starters below.

Crystle

Type: Crystal

Crystal Evolves: Sherald (Increase by 29 levels)

Evolves: Sherald (Increase by 29 levels)

Positives: Resistant to electric types, which are common in the alpha build. Decent HP, attack, and defence stats.

Negatives: Terrible speed and high stamina costs later on. Has a high number of weaknesses. Learns the fewer moves by level up than the others.

Smazee

Type: Melee

Melee Evolves: Baboong (Increase by 29 levels)

Baboong (Increase by 29 levels) Positives: High defence and attack stats. Learns a lot of moves that cost low stamina for their damage output.

Negatives: The number of Crystal and Earth types early on can prove to be a hurdle. Horrible special attack and special defence stats.

Houchic

Type: Mental

Mental Evolves: Tental (Increase by 29 levels)

Tental (Increase by 29 levels) Positives: Has a very high special attack and admirable special defence. Eventually learns Beta Burst at Level 20, and has the high priority moves.

Negatives: Low HP and attack. It's also weak to three types (Electric, Digital, and Crystal) and needs traits to get up to speed. Starting moves require waiting a turn before using them.

Temtem status conditions

There are a whole bunch of status conditions that you’ll need to learn too. More of them will be added as Temtem enters Early Access, but here are the Temtem status conditions we currently know of and what they do:

Cold: Does nothing by itself. If Cold is afflicted twice, the Temtem becomes Frozen. Can be replaced by Burnt.

Does nothing by itself. If Cold is afflicted twice, the Temtem becomes Frozen. Can be replaced by Burnt. Frozen: Frozen Temtem can’t attack. Can be replaced by Burnt.

Frozen Temtem can’t attack. Can be replaced by Burnt. Burnt: Lose 1/16 of total health every turn. Reduces attack by 30%. Can be replaced by Cold.

Lose 1/16 of total health every turn. Reduces attack by 30%. Can be replaced by Cold. Asleep: Sleeping Temtem can’t attack. Any damage dealt to sleeping Temtem will wake them up.

Sleeping Temtem can’t attack. Any damage dealt to sleeping Temtem will wake them up. Doomed: Once the turn counter on the Doomed Temtem reaches zero, the Temtem faints.

Once the turn counter on the Doomed Temtem reaches zero, the Temtem faints. Poisoned: Lose 1/8 of total health every turn.

Lose 1/8 of total health every turn. Exhausted: Stamina costs increase by 50%.

Stamina costs increase by 50%. Vigorized: Stamina costs decrease by 50%.

Stamina costs decrease by 50%. Immune: Cannot be affected by new status conditions.

Cannot be affected by new status conditions. Regenerated: Heal 1/16 of total health every turn.

Temtem tips

Finally, before we go, here are some other Temtem tips for players just starting out, and maybe some for those who were lucky enough to have already played the game during its closed test. Those looking for the full Temtem evolutions list can go to our Temtem evolutions guide.

1. If a Temtem uses an attack at low stamina, it'll use all the remaining stamina and take the remaining stamina cost as health damage. Stamina is healed a little bit every turn, but you can use the "Rest" command to restore more stamina at the cost of a turn for that Temtem.

If a Temtem uses an attack at low stamina, it’ll use all the remaining stamina and Stamina is healed a little bit every turn, but to restore more stamina at the cost of a turn for that Temtem. 2. If two Temtem share a type, they can breed. Each time they breed, their level of fertility will reduce by one. There is no way to regain fertility.

3. Wild Temtem normally have a base level fertility level of 8, but having better SV values (Single Values) reduces this by one for each stat with a good SV value. This can go as low as Fertility level 4.

4. You can breed two sets of Temtem at one time. It normally takes 25 minutes to produce an egg, or 15 if they’re the same evolutionary line.

5. Hatching an egg takes 5-45 minutes and must be done with it in your party. The length of time depends on the child Temtem’s capture rate.

6. Temtem can have one of two traits. These traits activate at different points in battle, depending on the trigger and effect. Evolving Temtem gain new traits.

7. Gear are items that can be equipped to Temtem. Most are obtained by completing quests or finding them in the world. You can find their locations in our Temtem gear locations guide.

You can find their locations in our Temtem gear locations guide. 8. Temtem have three different types of attack:

Physical attacks compare the user's attack stat and the defender's defence stat.

Special attacks compare the user's special attack stat and the special defender's special defence stat.

Status attacks don't deal damage but modify battle conditions.

9. Pay attention to which attacks are targeting which Temtem. For example, some can affect your opponent's team, while others affect everyone. This is particularly important when teaching Temtem Courses, which you can look at more in our Temtem Course locations guide.

10. You may have heard of “Luma” Temtem. These are differently coloured Temtem and unlike the similar Shiny Pokémon are in the Pokémon games, so they have slightly different stats. Check out our Luma Temtem guide for more details on how to find them.

Thanks so much for checking out our Temtem guide. I hope that you found some useful information that you were looking for. There is a Temtem type chart guide if you need it. If there are any top tips that you come across for Temtem, do share them below and the best ones will get added to the list. Until then, have fun in snagging the lot of them!