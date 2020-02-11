Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

The Bulletstorm gang are showing more of Outriders, their new shooter

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

11th February 2020 / 6:50PM

Following a terse announcement last E3, People Can Fly and Square Enix have started gabbing more about their new cooperative “RPG shooter”, Outriders. Parts look gruff and grim and in a too-familiar way, a bit too mid-noughties, but then someone gets murdered so hard with blue beams that they’re left a big ol’ dancing skeleton and ah gwan I’ll not rush to judge. I’ll cut People Can Fly a lot of leeway after their sweary trickshot FPS Bulletstorm and its disinteskellies.

Square Enix also blasted this blurb, which is mighty high on buzzwords but hey, they’ve not said much so far so maybe you’ll find these scraps informative:

“Outriders is an RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across a hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and deserts in pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers, along with an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter studios in the industry.”

Alright, settle yourself pal.

Squeenix are planning a “reveal stream” on Twitch at 8pm GMT on Thursday, with game director Bartek Kmita and lead writer Joshua Rubin. So I guess we might actually see something then.

At lot has changed at People Can Fly in the nine years since Bulletstorm, mind. As well as the usual unstoppable passage of time leaving everything changed in its wake, Bulletstorm creative director Adrian Chmielarz and several other folks left to start The Astronauts. Their first game was The Vanishing Of Ethan Carter and now they’re making FPS Witchfire.

Outriders is due to launch this holiday season (November-December-ish?), pushed back a bit from the planned summer launch.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

