Ynglet is the new game about swimming from the creator of Knytt

Ynglet is a side-scrolling platformer where there aren’t actually any platforms – instead you have to swim and bounce through bubbles that are floating around in the sky to progress “like you’re a space dolphin” (although you definitely look more like a space jellyfish).

It’s being made by the creator of Knytt and and NightSky, Nifflas (aka Nicklas Nygren), and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t already completely in love with the drawn art style. Paired with the music used in the trailer, I’ve decided that I’m going to be obsessed with this game when it comes out at some point this year.

Seriously! The music sounds like some of my favourite tracks from Risk Of Rain 2, and that visual design is bloody gorgeous.

The game’s features include: wall dashing, swimming, “lots of unusual creatures doing their own thing”, and “a highly reactive and dynamic soundtrack thanks to Ynglet’s custom and needlessly complicated music software”.

“I designed Ynglet to be a game both for people looking for a relaxed experience and players enjoying a hardcore platformer,” Nifflas said. “I have made a lot of other games before like Knyt, Uurnog and Affordable Space Adventures but I really hope you will like this game too!”

This time round Nifflas’ game is being published by Triple Topping, and it’ll be released sometime this year on Steam for Windows and Mac.

If you want to check out some of Nifflas’ previous games, the last one he released was the musical platformer Uurnog.

John wrote a lot about Knytt, too, calling it “a beautifully made game, with some spot-on platform design, enhanced considerably by superb aesthetics.”