AMD finally add the RX 5600 XT to their free game bundle

When AMD announced their latest Raise the Game bundle last week, which gets you two free games when you buy selected Radeon RX 5000 series graphics cards, their latest and greatest RX 5600 XT GPU was mysteriously absent. Perhaps it was a deliberate snub, perhaps it was an honest mistake. Whatever the reason, our best graphics card champion has now been restored to its rightful place in AMD’s free games bundle, allowing you to get free copies of Monster Hunter: World’s Iceborne Master Edition and Resident Evil 3 and three months of Xbox Game Pass when you buy it new.

It’s not just the RX 5600 XT that’s been added to AMD’s Raise the Game bundle, either. Its OEM counterpart, the RX 5600 (which is only available in pre-built PCs from third party system builders), and its laptop sibling, the RX 5600M, are also now eligible for AMD’s free games deal as well. However, much like the RX 5500 and RX 5500M, these systems only come with the free games associated with their respective XT model and not the three months of Xbox Game Pass. Not that that’s a huge loss right now, as you can still get three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for just £1 / $1 by signing up to its beta.

A bigger loss is the removal of Warcraft III: Reforged for prospective RX 5500 XT buyers. This has now been taken out of AMD’s Raise the Game bundle, perhaps because everyone’s been kicking its face off ever since it launched a couple of weeks ago. Fortunately, you still get free copies of Resident Evil 3, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and three months of Xbox Game Pass when you buy a new RX 5500 XT card, so it’s still pretty good value even without the extra bit of Warcraft action. Indeed, it’s still a damn sight more appealing than buying a new Nvidia card at the moment, all of which give you precisely nothing on the free games front.

So here’s a reminder of how AMD’s Raise the Game bundle currently works. If you’re buying an RX 5600 XT, RX 5700 or RX 5700 XT graphics card, you’ll get:

Monster Hunter: World Iceborne Master Edition (that’s the base game and the Iceborne expansion)

Resident Evil 3

3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC

RX 5600 and RX 5600M systems, on the other hand, just get:

Monster Hunter: World Iceborne Master Edition

Resident Evil 3

RX 5500 XT card buyers, meanwhile, can claim free copies of:

Resident Evil 3

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC

While RX 5500 pre-built PCs and RX 5500M laptops just get:

Resident Evil 3

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

You’ll also get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC when you buy an old RX 560, RX 570, RX 580, RX 590, RX Vega 56, RX Vega 64 or Radeon 7 graphics card, but these don’t come with any of the free games mentioned above.