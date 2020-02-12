Borderlands 3's Broken Hearts Day event starts tomorrow

Rejoice, for one of the capitalist high holidays is upon us. Valentine’s Day is this Friday in our world, which means that every one of your online games will need a pink-themed event to keep you grinding for special pink items. This is Borderlands 3, so it involves hearts and shooting because if “guns” were a personality trait, they would be Borderlands’. The Broken Hearts Day event begins tomorrow, during which you’ll use your superior gun charisma to woo loot out of enemies.

Maurice the Saurion will hand out Valentine’s challenges from the Sanctuary III base throughout the event, which you’ll earn skins and goodies for completing. Enemies around the borderlands will have hearts floating over their heads for you to shoot that have various effects when broken. Gearbox say that some will fall on the ground and explode, others will drop loot, and some can even turn enemies into allies for a time. Maurice will mail you the following treats for successfully breaking each number of hearts:

10 hearts: “ECHOcardiogram” ECHO Skin

25 hearts: “Cosmic Romance” Weapon Trinket

50 hearts: “Terminal Polyaimorous” Legendary Maliwan SMG

75 hearts: “Heartbreaker” Vault Hunter Skin

100 hearts: “Wedding Invitation” Legendary Jakobs Sniper Rifle

The event will run from February 13th through the 20th, so you’ll have a week to wreak havoc on the hearts of your enemies. Gearbox are also raising the level cap from 50 to 53 alongside the event.

As part of Gearbox’s bigger plans for 2020, you’ll also have the ability to turn off the Broken Hearts Day event if you just aren’t interested in floating hearts and love puns. Gearbox say they “heard the community loud and clear” during the in game Halloween event last year and have added a place in the main menu to opt out—though if you join a multiplayer session your host’s settings will override yours.

Gearbox also wrote a “community love letter” outlining their plans for Borderlands 3 over the course of this year. They mention quality of life changes like the event toggles and Guardian Rank toggling along with larger additions like Mayhem Mode 2.0 coming in March. They also briefly mention a practice dummy, bigger banks, and other changes in this 2020 roadmap.

You can head to Gearbox’s website to read more about their plans for Borderlands 3 in the community love letter and get the extra details on the Broken Hearts Day event.