Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:

Borderlands 3's Broken Hearts Day event starts tomorrow

Lauren Morton

Contributor

12th February 2020 / 10:29PM

Rejoice, for one of the capitalist high holidays is upon us. Valentine’s Day is this Friday in our world, which means that every one of your online games will need a pink-themed event to keep you grinding for special pink items. This is Borderlands 3, so it involves hearts and shooting because if “guns” were a personality trait, they would be Borderlands’. The Broken Hearts Day event begins tomorrow, during which you’ll use your superior gun charisma to woo loot out of enemies.

Maurice the Saurion will hand out Valentine’s challenges from the Sanctuary III base throughout the event, which you’ll earn skins and goodies for completing. Enemies around the borderlands will have hearts floating over their heads for you to shoot that have various effects when broken. Gearbox say that some will fall on the ground and explode, others will drop loot, and some can even turn enemies into allies for a time. Maurice will mail you the following treats for successfully breaking each number of hearts:

  • 10 hearts: “ECHOcardiogram” ECHO Skin
  • 25 hearts: “Cosmic Romance” Weapon Trinket
  • 50 hearts: “Terminal Polyaimorous” Legendary Maliwan SMG
  • 75 hearts: “Heartbreaker” Vault Hunter Skin
  • 100 hearts: “Wedding Invitation” Legendary Jakobs Sniper Rifle

The event will run from February 13th through the 20th, so you’ll have a week to wreak havoc on the hearts of your enemies. Gearbox are also raising the level cap from 50 to 53 alongside the event.

As part of Gearbox’s bigger plans for 2020, you’ll also have the ability to turn off the Broken Hearts Day event if you just aren’t interested in floating hearts and love puns. Gearbox say they “heard the community loud and clear” during the in game Halloween event last year and have added a place in the main menu to opt out—though if you join a multiplayer session your host’s settings will override yours.

Gearbox also wrote a “community love letter” outlining their plans for Borderlands 3 over the course of this year. They mention quality of life changes like the event toggles and Guardian Rank toggling along with larger additions like Mayhem Mode 2.0 coming in March. They also briefly mention a practice dummy, bigger banks, and other changes in this 2020 roadmap.

You can head to Gearbox’s website to read more about their plans for Borderlands 3 in the community love letter and get the extra details on the Broken Hearts Day event.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Borderlands 3

The real loot was the friends we made along the way

89

Borderlands 3 Moze build guide: 4 best builds for Bottomless Mags, Demolition Woman, and Shield of Retribution

Mech-tacular

Borderlands 3 FL4K build guide: 3 best builds for Jabber, Skag, and Spiderant

Rakk'em and Skag'em with these top-tier FL4K builds

Borderlands 3 Legendary weapons [UPDATED] - All 138 Legendaries explained, best weapons in Borderlands 3

These Legendary weapons are pure gold (literally)

Latest articles

PUBG is adding an 8 on 8 team deathmatch mode

2

With BattleTech's expansions done, Harebrained are focusing on two new projects

6

Sea Of Thieves will add pirate face changes and a flaming treasure chest

1

Narrative kingdom simulator Yes, Your Grace launches in March

3