Get 7 great VR games in the new Humble VR bundle

Those bundle fiends at Humble are at it again, this time offering seven top notch VR games for just over a tenner – including one of our best VR game picks, Superhot VR, as well as the excellent Budget Cuts, Moss and Space Pirate Trainer. If you need something to pass the time until Half-Life: Alyx comes out, then this is an excellent way to do it. Here’s how it works.

Like all Humble Bundles, the Humble VR bundle is split into three different price tiers, allowing you to pay as much or as little as you like depending on which games you’ve got your eye on.

Pay £1 / $1, for example, and you’ll get space RTS game Cosmic Trip and the team-based action game Smashbox Arena. Not bad for a single quid. However, it’s the ‘pay more than the average‘ tier that arguably has the best run of goods in this particular bundle, as this currently gets you gladiator sim Gorn, the sneaky stealth gem Budget Cuts and the shooty whizz-bang arcade delights of Space Pirate Trainer.

At time of writing, the average is actually quite high – £10.83 in the UK – which suggests most people are just buying the whole lot for £11.50 / $12, which also gets you Superhot VR, and cute mouse adventure Moss. Either way, this is a pretty great selection of what VR games have to offer, and they’re all compatible with a variety of headsets, too, including Windows Mixed Reality headsets, the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

Plus, if you decide to get the entire bundle, you’ll also get a coupon for 10% off your first month of Humble Choice, Humble’s monthly subscription service that curates over ten games for you every month and lets you keep nine of them forever, as well as soundtracks for Space Pirate Trainer, Gorn and Cosmic Trip.

You can also choose to send all your money to charity if you wish. The supported charities for this bundle are charity:water and Wires, the former helping to deliver clean water to developing countries while the latter is aimed at rehabilitating and preserving Australian wildlife.

Remember, Humble’s Train Simulator VR bundle is also still going on at the moment, and you can find out more about what you get in that bundle over in our news post.