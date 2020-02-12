This Razer Blade Pro laptop is £550 off and comes with more free stuff than I know what do with

Gaming laptops are usually crazy expensive compared to their desktop counterparts, but your ever faithful deals herald has managed to find one that’s quite possibly the gaming laptop deal of the decade. Right now, you can get an RTX 2060 Max-Q-powered Razer Blade Pro laptop from Ebuyer for £1650. That’s still a fair old whack, of course, but when you consider a Blade Pro of this calibre would normally set you back around £2200 and you get a bunch of free peripherals with it and a free copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 (hence our lad Arthur enjoying a nice hot bath up the top there), it ends up being quite the steal.

To get the Razer Blade Pro for £1650, all you need to do is enter the promo code BLADE17 at checkout. This will knock another £200 off its already discounted price of £1850, saving you a total of £550. That’s not bad for a 17.3in laptop with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 1920×1080, 144Hz display, and it’s especially not bad when you get a free Razer accessory box with it as well as the aforementioned copy of Red Dead Redemption 2.

The accessories in question are Razer’s Cynosa Chroma keyboard – currently one of our top picks in our best gaming keyboard list – Razer’s Deathadder Essential mouse and their Kraken X Lite gaming headset, which is the entry-level model of their lightweight Kraken X headset. You also get one of their Goliathus Mobile mouse mats, too, giving you everything you need to get started with your new laptop.

The free copy of Red Dead 2, meanwhile, comes courtesy of a new Intel software package deal, which runs until March 31st 2020. As a result, you’ll have to redeem it through Intel’s gaming portal before you can get your free code, but it’s still a great game to show off exactly what the Blade Pro is capable of. After all, Red Dead 2 isn’t just one of the best PC games you can play right now; it’s also one of the best-looking games I’ve ever laid eyes on.

The Razer Blade Pro itself is quite the looker as well. Despite having a large, 17.3in display, Razer have managed to squeeze it into the kind of chassis you’d typically find on a 15.6in laptop, giving you super slim bezels around the side of the display. It’s also one of the thinnest 17.3in laptops around as well, measuring just 20mm at its thickest point. Thankfully, Razer haven’t skimped on ports for the sake of portability either, as you still get three USB3 ports, two USB-C ports (one of which is a proper Thunderbolt 3 port), an SD card reader, an HDMI 2.0b output for connecting it up to an external display, a full-sized Ethernet port and a combined headphone and microphone jack.

All that sounds like a mighty fine deal if you ask me, especially when other RTX 2060 laptops typically cost around £1800. There are a couple of cheaper ones floating about on Ebuyer, such as the £1300 Medion Erazer X15807, which has a similar Core i7 / RTX 2060 spec but a smaller 15.6in screen and a different storage combination, and the £1237 Asus TUF FX505DV, which comes with an RTX 2060 chip, a Ryzen 7 3750H CPU and a 120Hz 15.6in display, but neither comes with a free game or a free accessories bundle. They’re also a lot fatter, with the Medion measuring 23mm thick and the Asus coming in at 26mm.

So go forth, deals fiends, and enjoy some free yee-haws with this big old Razer bundle.