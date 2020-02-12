Temtem list: every species

With around 80 currently known Temtem, you’ll want to keep track of where to find them. This Temtem list aims to give you all the necessary information you need in order to complete your Tempedia.

Temtem list guide

Here it is, the full Temtem list of currently known Temtem in the Early Access version of the game. It includes all types and the locations of where to find them.

Some Temtem can only be evolved from a smaller form, so check out our Temtem evolutions guide for all the evolution methods.

Temtem locations

This is all of the Temtem that are currently in the Early Access version, though not all of the ones you will see in the game are obtainable yet. That said, there’s still around 80 of the critters that you can throw Temtem cards at. All of this is in the hopes of completing yet another entry in the Tempedia, the game’s way of logging all of the creatures you have captured.

Some of the Temtem are highly sought after for stats, or can only be found in specific locations. To learn more about them, do consult our more in-depth guides on these Temtem and why you should or shouldn’t think about adding them to your team.

But if you just want every single known Temtems location, then consult the table below. It details the Temtem’s name, types, and their location. You’ll also find their rarity in brackets. Common ones tend to have an encounter rate of over 75%, while Uncommon Temtem have around 50% chance to find them. Rare Temtem and Very Rare Temtem have much lower odds, so you may find yourself running around in circles before you find them.

Just be sure to consult our Temtem type chart as you’re hunting them. There’s nothing worse than trying to weaken a Barnshe, only to use an Electric move on it and wiping it out instantly.

Temtem list

Temtem Name Temtem Types Temtem Locations Oree Digital ? - Cipanku Zaobian Digital N/A Platypet Water

Toxic Corrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma

Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma

Mines of Mictlan (Common) - Tucma Platox Water

Toxic N/A Platimous Water

Toxic N/A Swali Nature Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz

Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz Loali Nature

Wind The Canopath (Rare) - Omninesia

Citeroir Omninesia (Rare) - Omninesia

The Glassyway (Rare) - Omninesia Tateru Neutral Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz

Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz

The Gifted Bridges (Uncommon) - Deniz

Windward Fort (Rare) - Deniz

Aguamarina Caves (Rare) - Deniz Paharo Wind Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz

Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz

The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz Paharac Wind Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz

The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz

The Canopath (Uncommon) - Omninesia

The Flywalk (Uncommon) - Omninesia

The Glassyway (Uncommon) - Omninesia Granpah Wind N/A Bunbun Earth

Crystal Mines of Mictlan (Uncommon) - Tucma

Kakama Cenote (Uncommon) - Tucma Mudrid Earth

Crystal Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma Hidody Nature The Canopath (Uncommon) - Omninesia

Giant Banyan (Uncommon) - Omninesia

The Glassyway (Uncommon) - Omninesia Taifu Nature The Glassyway (Rare) - Omninesia Fomu Water Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz

Windward Fort (Uncommon) - Deniz

Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz Wiplump Water

Wind The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz

Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz

Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz Skail Neutral Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz

Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz

The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz

Windward Fort (Common) - Deniz

Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz Skunch Neutral

Melee Aguamarina Caves (Very Rare) - Deniz

Corrupted Badlands (Rare) - Tucma

Xolot Reservoir (Uncommon) - Tucma Houchic Mental Starter

? - Arbury Tental Mental N/A Orphyll Nature

Toxic Corrupted Badlands (Uncommon) - Tucma Nidrasil Nature

Toxic N/A Banapi Fire The Hangroad (Common) - Omninesia

The Glassyway (Rare) - Omninesia

Anak Volcano (Uncommon) - Omninesia Capyre Fire N/A Lapinite Crystal Mines of Mictlan (Common) - Tucma Azuroc Crystal Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma Zenoreth Crystal Crystal Shrine (Common) - Tucma Bigu Nature Breeding Babawa Only Babawa Nature

Water Citerior & Ulterior Omninesia waters (Common) - Omninesia

Citerior Omninesia grass (Common) - Omninesia Kaku Nature Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz

Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz

The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz

The Canopath (Common) - Omninesia

Citerior Omninesia (Common) - Omninesia Saku Nature

Wind The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz

The Canopath (Rare) - Omninesia Valash Neutral

Crystal Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma

Completing quest "Shipwrecked in Tucma!" (Gift) - Tucma Barnshe Mental

Wind Windward Fort top floor (Very Rare) - Deniz Gyalis Crystal

Melee Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma Occlura Crystal Kupeleleza (Common) - Tucma Myx Crystal

Mental N/A Raiber Fire The Glassyway (Common) - Omninesia

Anak Volcano (Common) - Omninesia Raize Fire N/A Raican Fire The Glassyway (Common) - Omninesia Pewki Water Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz

Windward Fort (Common) - Deniz

Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz Piraniant Water Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz

Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz Saipat Water

Melee Thalassian Cliffs (Very Rare) - Deniz

The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz

Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz

Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz

Mare Nostrum (Common) - Deniz Crystle Crystal Starter

Mines of Mictlan - (Very Rare) - Tucma

Kupeleleza - look at the furthest island to the east covered in grass (Very Rare) - Tucma Sherald Crystal ? - Tucma Hocus Mental The Gifted Bridges (Rare) - Deniz Pocus Mental ? - Arbury Sparzy Electric ? - Cipanku Mushi Toxic Corrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma

Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma Mushook Toxic

Melee N/A Magmis Fire Anak Volcano (Common) - Omninesia

Outside Anak Volcano Rock Hopper Island (Common) - Omninesia Mastione Fire Anak Volcano (Rare) - Omninesia Umishi Water Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz

Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz

Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz Ukama Water Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz

The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz

Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz

Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz Raignet UNKNOWN ? - Cipanku Smazee Melee Starter

? - Arbury Baboong Melee N/A Zizare Earth ? - Kisiwa Spriole Nature The Canopath (Common) - Omninesia

The Hangroad (Common) - Omninesia

The Glassyway (Common) - Omninesia

Giant Banyan (Common) - Omninesia Deendre Nature Giant Banyan (Common) - Omninesia

Mokupuni Dojo (Gift) - Omninesia

The Canopath (Common) - Omninesia Cerneaf Nature ? - Omninesia Toxolotl Toxic Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma Noxolotl Toxic N/A Blooze Toxic Corrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma Goolder Toxic N/A Zephyruff Toxic

Wind Corrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma

Kupeleleza (Common or Rare) - Tucma

Small island west of Kupeleleza (Common) - Tucma Volarend Toxic

Wind Small island west of Kupeleleza (Very Rare) - Tucma Ganki Electric

Wind Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz

The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz

Windward Fort (Common) - Deniz Gazuma Electric

Wind N/A Oceara Water Aguamarina Caves Waterfall (Very Rare) - Deniz Shuine Crystal

Water Kakama Cenote (Very Rare) - Tucma Nessla Water

Electric Thalassian Cliffs pool (Very Rare) - Deniz

Sillaro River Near Turqesa (Very Rare) - Deniz Valiar Mental ? - Arbury Kalazu Water Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz

Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz

Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz Kalabyss Water

Toxic Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz

Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz

Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz

Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma Adoroboros Toxic

Mental N/A Tuwai Wind Zalar (Gift) - Deniz

Corrupted Badlands Crystal Shrine (Very Rare) - Tucma Tuvine Wind

Crystal N/A Kinu Nature

Mental Giant Banyan (Very Rare) - Omninesia Vulvir Fire

Earth Anak Volcano (Common) - Omninesia Vulor Fire

Earth Mines of Mictlan (Uncommon) - Omninesia Vulcrane Fire

Earth Complete quest "Shipwrecked in Tucma!" (Gift) - Tucma Pigepic Wind Prasine Coast (Common) - Deniz

Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz

The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz

Anahir Crystal

Fire Anak Volcano (Gift) - Omninesia

Thanks for checking out our Temtem list guide. The list will constantly be updated as soon as more Temtem are put into the game.