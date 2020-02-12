Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:
8

We're launching 3 new video series and memberships over on YouTube

It's evolving!

Astrid Johnson

Video Person

12th February 2020 / 11:41AM

Featured post

Down below the RPS treehouse, through the trap door and deep into the depths of the gaping chasm, lies the RPS video dungeon. You already know this, but what you might not have known is that we’ve renovated the place a little bit. If you pop over to the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube channel, you’ll see our fancy new banner, a button to sign-up to our brand new channel memberships, and the first of a troika of new video series launching over the next week. Details and embeds below.

The first of those video series has already gone live. Every fortnight, Crafting Materials will feature Matthew taking a look at how some of our favourite games work. If you like the site’s Mechanic feature, you’ll enjoy Crafting Materials. You can check out the first episode now, embedded below.

Later this week, Alice L will begin a new Sims 4 building series in which she attempts to meticulously reconstruct famous rooms from fabulous video games. Then next week, I’ll be presenting Mise En Cutscene, a series that aims to apply cinematic analysis to video games.

This is the start of us growing our ambitions for the channel and doing more on-camera and personal work. That said, we’ll still be carrying on our lets plays of Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines, and Reviews Roulette is far too much fun for us to give up on. We’re also going to be streaming a lot more regularly; every Monday at 3pm, to be precise. Tuesdays will alternate between Crafting Materials and Mise En Cutscene on a weekly basis, Fridays will alternate between Alice’s Sims builds and Reviews Roulettes, and Thursdays and Sundays will still be the homes of our VTMB and Divinity lets plays respectively.

If you already like what we do, you can also now sign up to become a member of the YouTube channel by chucking us £5 a month. In exchange, we’ll provide you with some emojis of our faces, some badges to display your loyalty, alongside behind-the-scenes videos and a fortnightly mini-podcast with the video team. You’ll also be directly supporting the creation of more videos like the one above – all those marshmallows don’t come cheap.

We’ve been working on all of this in the background for a while now and can’t wait to hear what you think. We’re looking forward to showing the rest of what’s in store over the next week, so if you’re not already, you should head over and subscribe to the channel, and if you’re feeling up to it, become a member.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)

Who am I?

Astrid Johnson

Video Person

Deputy Editor of this very site Alice Bell once described Astrid as a "Neo-retro-revolutionary." Now, she embodies that aesthetic via an audiovisual medium for Rock Paper Shotgun's YouTube channel. Got a weird game that's political, or gay, or political and gay? Send it here: astrid.johnson@rockpapershotgun.com

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Activision Blizzard have pulled all their games from GeForce Now

4

Ether Loop is excellent, and I am terrible

A game of two halves

AMD finally add the RX 5600 XT to their free game bundle

Someone made a tool that plays the Overwatch piano, so naturally I used it to play Toss A Coin To Your Witcher

3

Latest articles

Activision Blizzard have pulled all their games from GeForce Now

4

Ether Loop is excellent, and I am terrible

A game of two halves

AMD finally add the RX 5600 XT to their free game bundle

Someone made a tool that plays the Overwatch piano, so naturally I used it to play Toss A Coin To Your Witcher

3