Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Half-Life: Alyx brings us back to City 17 in six weeks

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

13th February 2020 / 9:34PM

A new Half-Life game is launching in a little over a month. Huh, all sounds very real when you put it like that. It’s only been, what, thirteen years since the last one? Today, Valve revealed that Freeman-free VR prequel Half-Life: Alyx has nailed down a March 23rd release date. Assuming Valve are right about getting through the next six weeks without delay, we’ll all be hopping back on the train to City 17 in six weeks time.

Well, some of us. VR is still hovering just a little outta my price range, so I’m afraid my headcrabs will be staying firmly locked in two dimensions for the time being. Ah, well at least Valve’s announcement came with some lovely new screenshots to fawn over.

As spotted by Joe Parlock’s hawkish eyes on Twitter, someone’s gone and left the big ol’ Source Engine error placeholder in that first shot. An oversight? Sure. But it brings a tear to this old mapmaker’s eye.

Preordering Alyx will let you linger in City 17 a little early. Not in the game, mind, but in some Steam VR Home environments themed in Half-Life’s oppressive city. Valve also note that they’ll have word on Index headset availability “soon”. To be expected, really, given that excitement for a new Half-Life emptied their VR warehouses.

Honestly, learning Half-Life: Alyx was a VR exclusive took the wind out of my sails. It does sound proper brilliant, though. Like Matt, small details like being able to put a bucket on a headcrab and watch it panic helped crystalise what Half-Life in VR could be for me. Unfortunately, that shifts it from “wasn’t interested” to “very interested, cannot afford.” Rubbish.

If, somehow, March 23rd is still too far away, you could always go bash through every other Half-Life game for free – at least, ’til Alyx hits Steam next month. Or if you’re itching to use your headset, you could check out our recently updated list of the best VR games.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Half-Life: Alyx will let you put buckets on headcrabs and the buckets will move around

18

Valve are confident Half-Life: Alyx won't be delayed

8

The whole Half-Life story is free to play on Steam right now

39

All the best Black Friday VR headset deals to get you ready for Half-Life: Alyx

8

Latest articles

Florence brings its fleeting love story to PC today

Epic Games CEO says devs and stores should be apolitical - as if that was possible

21

Rainbow Six Siege is introducing a human wrecking-ball and a lunar ghost

Deathtrap-builder Besiege rattles out of early access next week

9