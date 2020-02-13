World Of Warcraft Classic has brought back the Blackwing Lair raid

Originally released in World Of Warcraft back in July 2005, Assault on Blackwing Lair has made a comeback in WoW Classic. In the raid you’ll be challenged to defeat Deathwing’s son, Nefarian, who’s been doing some nasty sounding experiments on the poor dragonflights. The 40 player raid dungeon arrived in a nice big update yesterday, along with some brand new reputation rewards and class quests, too.

Anyone related to a guy named “Deathwing” can’t be good news, you should probably gather some friends to stop him ASAP. Here’s the trailer so you know what you’re getting yourself into:

Some speedy raiders already managed to clear Blackwing Lair less than an hour after it went live. It was an extremely close race too, so close in fact, that the two fastest guilds tied with a time of 42:41. They must really hate that Nefarian guy.

The update also brings new reputation rewards you can earn with the Argent Dawn, Timbermaw Hold, Thorium Brotherhood, Silverwing Sentinels and Warsong Outriders factions. The new class quests will take you on a journey to a place called the Temple of Atal’Hakkar, and completing them will reward you with one of three items unique to each class.

All of this stuff, including the Assault On Blackwing Lair, is live in all the WoW Classic realms right now, and there’s more info about the update on the World Of Warcraft website.

This update was Phase 3 of WoW Classic’s content plan. Phase 4 is expected to drop sometime this summer, introducing the Arathi Basin, Zul’Gurub raid, and Green Dragons.

People are always telling me how good they think WoW Classic is, like Christos Reid who thinks playing it feels a bit like coming home.