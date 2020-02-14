Baldur's Gate 3 may be out this year if you believe this goof-up by Google

Evidence is mounting for a Baldur’s Gate 3 release date getting announced before the month is out. Better yet, that drop date (if we do in fact get one) could be before 2020 ends. Larian have already teased, well, something happening in February. Larian’s CEO Swen Vinckie’s been doing the vaguetweeting thing. Now, Google have accidentally slipped up, mentioning Baldur’s Gate 3 on a list of Stadia games coming in 2020. It’s a lot of conjecture but heck, let me spin you the yarn.

If you believe a silly goof-up over at Google Stadia was an earnest cat-out-of-the-bag mistake and not a full on misspeaking, Baldur’s Gate 3 may be out this year. One would hope so, given it was announced something like eight months ago and 2020 has yet more months than that left in it, but I’ve seen enough large games delayed early this year to take nothing for granted.

In a community blog post, Stadia include Baldur’s Gate 3 in a list of games that we, apparently, are already excited to play on Google’s streaming service this year.

“You’re already looking forward to DOOM Eternal, Get Packed, Orcs Must Die! 3, Baldur’s Gate 3 and many more games coming to Stadia this year.”

Larian clarified in a statement to PCGamesN that BG3 was not meant to be on the list. “We haven’t announced a release period, and were included in that lineup email in error,” their rep says. They were included by mistake, sure, but was the statement itself actually untrue? Larian’s rep “declined to confirm if Baldur’s Gate 3 would indeed launch this year,” according to PCGN.

Earlier this month, Larian’s CEO Swen Vinckie tweeted about playing Baldur’s Gate 3 while sitting in an airport, which you’d think means that the game is quite far along in development—given that it’s somewhat road ready. Information’s otherwise been scant as Larian keep their heads down working on those mind flayers we saw in the original teaser trailer.

In January, Larian released a teaser development reel with the claim “something is brewing” and the date of February 27th, 2020. So we already know some news is on the way, but that’s the only thing that’s come straight from the horse’s mouth as it were.

Disclosure: Adam Smith, formerly RPS’s deputy editor, is now a writer for Larian.