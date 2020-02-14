Best PC gaming deals of the week - 14th February 2020

Love is in the air, they say. Lovely deals, more like, amirite? Indeed, we’ve got a fresh bouquet of the very best PC gaming deals for you on this fine and rosy day, including The Outer Worlds, Borderlands 3 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for more than half price. Humble are also holding a big VR sale right now, in case you want to escape this gooey-eyed reality, and there are loads of great hardware deals going on as well, with oodles of graphics cards, monitors (including the lovely Samsung Space) and CPUs going cheap. To the deals!

Game deals

Those mad folk over at Green Man Gaming are currently offering The Outer Worlds for a whopping 54% off. There’s also 54% off Borderlands 3 as well

Elsewhere, there’s 26% off Red Dead Redemption 2 (£40.47 / $), a massive 66% off Outward, an even larger 82% off Life is Strange: Before The Storm and 69% off the gold edition of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which includes the season pass.

Plus, if you buy any game with a little heart tag on it (which are mainly all Ubisoft games), you can be in with a chance of winning yet more Ubisoft games for your UPlay library (although when they’re all so heavily discounted, you may as well just go ahead and buy what you want anyway).

At time of writing, Fanatical actually have a better deal on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey‘s gold edition, offering a generous 75% off its regular price, but it is also about to expire, so get in there quick if you want to catch it.

Elsewhere, there’s 75% off Cities Skylines, 67% off Surviving Mars, 30% off Dead Cells, 75% off Stellaris, 68% off Valkyria Chronicles Remastered, and 86% off Deus Ex: Human Revolution to name just a few of the big highlights.

Meanwhile, over at Gamesplanet, you can snap up Two Point Hospital for 72% off. There are plenty of other Sega-based delights to be had as well, including 58% off Valkyria Chronicles 4, 77% off Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War III, 72% off Shemnue I & II and a cheeky 55% off Catherine Classic.

There’s also 47% off Trine 4, or, if you’d rather get the entire Trine series in one fell swoop, then why not get the Trine Ultimate Collection for 49% off?

Plus, Gamesplanet’s Bandai Namco anime sale is still going strong this weekend as well, with 40% off Code Vein, 56% off God Eater 3, 70% off Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom and 78% off Tales of Berseria.

If last night’s announcement that Half-Life Alyx will be coming to VR headsets on March 23rd has got you itching to get back into virtual reality, then get thee to Humble, where they not only have an excellent VR bundle going on right now (see our news post for more details), but they also have a full-blown VR sale happening, too.

Some of our best VR game picks are in there, too, including 60% off I Expect You To Die and one of my personal favourites, Thumper, which is currently 70% off. Other highlights include 15% off Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency, 10% off The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners‘ Tourist Edition, 50% off Doom VFR, 66% off Arizona Sunshine, 50% off Fallout 4 VR, 50% off Skyrim VR, 50% off Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, 50% off Star Trek Bridge Crew, 50% off Killing Floor Incursion and 75% off Raw Data.

Finally, over on GOG you can squeak 50% off A Plague Tale: Innocence right now, as well as 50% off Gris and 20% off the lovely Mutazione.

There’s also 25% off Telling Lies, 33% off Age of Wonders: Planetfall, 50% off Kingdom Come Deliverance and an even larger 60% off Frostpunk.

UK hardware deals:

The Razer Blade Pro deal I highlighted earlier in the week is still going strong, so if you’ve been thinking about taking the plunge on a gaming laptop then this is a pretty good way to go it. In it, you get Razer’s Blade Pro laptop, which has a 17.3in 1920×1080 144Hz display, an Intel Core i7-9750H processor and an RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics chip, all for £1650 if you use the promo code BLADE17 at checkout. You also get a free Razer peripherals kit, including a Razer Cynosa Chroma keyboard, a Deathadder Essential mouse, a Kraken X Lite headset and a mouse mat, plus a free copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 – hence our lovely cowpoke pal Arthur there having a nice bath. It’s a pretty great bundle for would-be gaming laptop buyers, as you’d be hard-pushed to find a more powerful 17in laptop for this kind of price.

There are also a couple of good graphics card deals going on this weekend, including PowerColor’s Radeon RX 5700 XT Red Dragon for £350, which comes with two free games (Resident Evil 3 and Monster Hunter: World Iceborne Master Edition) and three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC as part of AMD’s latest Raise the Game bundle, or, if you’re looking for something a bit cheaper, PowerColour’s Radeon RX 590 Red Dragon 8GB card can now be had for as little as £150 – which is the lowest it’s been since Black Friday – and it comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass to boot.

Alternatively, if you’d rather stick with Nvidia, then MSI’s GeForce RTX 2060 Ventus can currently be had for £275, while Palit’s GeForce RTX 2070 Dual card is down to £350.

If you’re also upgrading your PC‘s gaming monitor at the moment, then MSI’s Optix MAG271CQR is down to £349, which is a saving of £76. This is a 27in 2560×1440 monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, and its VA panel has AMD FreeSync support. It hasn’t yet been certified as one of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible monitors, unfortunately, but Nvidia graphics card owners should still be able to take advantage of the monitor’s variable refresh rate tech by enabling the G-Sync (small ‘c’) compatible driver in their Nvidia Control Panel.

There are a couple of Samsung monitors on sale at Amazon this weekend as well, including my best gaming monitor pick, the Samsung Space. Normally £430, this 32in 4K, space-saving monitor is now down to £350, and you can read more about it in my Samsung Space review. Samsung’s CRG5 is also down to an all-time low of £280 if you’re after a 27in 1920×1080 monitor with a massive 240Hz refresh rate that’s also officially G-Sync Compatible, while their larger 32in, 2560×1440 144Hz CJG5 monitor is now just £290.

The wired version of one of our best gaming headsets, the Steelseries Arctis 5 is also down to £80 on Amazon right now if you’re in need of a new headset.

US hardware deals:

If you’re after a decent 1080p capable graphics card, then EVGA’s GeForce GTX 1660 SC Ultra Gaming GPU can now be had for $200 by applying the promo code EMCDFGG47 at checkout and applying for a $20 rebate card. This is the first time I’ve seen a GTX 1660 on sale, and while it’s been made largely redundant by the GTX 1660 Super, it’s still a decent saving of around $30-40 for those on a budget.

At the other end of the scale, MSI’s Radeon RX 5700 XT Mech OC has also had $40 sliced off its price via a combination of promo codes and rebate offers, taking this bestest of best graphics cards down to $370. Just like its UK counterpart, you get two free game with this (Resident Evil 3 and Monster Hunter: World’s Iceborne Master Edition), plus three months of Xbox Game Pass to help sweeten the deal even further.

Newegg continues to be selling off AMD’s 2nd Gen Ryzen CPUs at a bunch of great prices as well. This time, you can grab the very good Ryzen 7 2700X for just $170, which is practically half price, or its non-X sibling, the Ryzen 7 2700 for $150. If you’d prefer something bang up to date, however, then $40 off the excellent Ryzen 5 3600X is another excellent deal to take into consideration, taking it down from $250 to $210. Alternatively, you can also grab our best gaming CPU for those on a budget, AMD’s Ryzen 5 3600, for $180, which is a saving of $20.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!