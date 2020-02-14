Remedy are working on two new projects, and one is a live-service multiplayer game

Remedy Entertainment’s most recent financial report released today, and while most of it is full of business-y stuff that’s not particularly interesting, there are a few juicy tidbits telling us what the studio is working on. One of most exciting things the Control and Max Payne creators mentioned is that they have two brand new games in early development: one they’ve yet to announce, and another they’re calling project Vanguard.

“The goal of Vanguard is to create a game that combines long-term service-based multiplayer experiences with some of Remedy’s unique game features,” they say in the report. We don’t know much more about it other than that, though they also mention it’s being built in a different engine to Control, so make of that what you will.

This other unannounced game is a bit more secretive at the moment, but they do say it’s “proceeding well”, so hopefully we’ll hear more about it sometime soon.

There’s also mention of the expansions being worked on right now for Control, which were were revealed a little while ago. The first one, titled “The Foundation”, is expected to drop on March 26th. The second one, named “Awe”, looks like it’s going to be an Alan Wake crossover and should arrive around the middle of this year.

I’m still wondering what this new project could be, some new Alan Wake goodness, perhaps? Remedy are already trying to turn it into a TV series so they might as well make another game. Actually, Remedy did manage to get the rights from Microsoft to self-publish the spooky third-person shooters last year, so maybe a new Alan Wake game hiding around the corner isn’t such a crazy idea after all.