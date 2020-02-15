A date for Half-Life: Alyx, System Shock trouble, and more of the week's big news
This week, Half-Life: Alyx got a release date, Metro Exodus ended its Epic exclusivity, and BioWare detailed plans to overhaul Anthem. Read on for more of the week’s PC gaming goings-on in our News Digest, and do also check out the Weekly Updates Update for the week’s big PC patches.
Half-Life: Alyx has a release date
March 23rd is the big day for Valve’s VR-only game, barely twelve years after the last Half-Life.
Metro Exodus has ended its Epic Games Store exclusivity
Fourteen months after the launch of Epic’s store, more big games are reaching the end of their scloosie year. This comes days after the launch of its second expansion. Exodus, as well as an edition with both DLCs, are 40% off on Steam to celebrate the launch.
Harebrained Schemes focusing on two new projects
With BattleTech’s final planned update out later this month, the studio also behind Shadowrun are shifting to focus on two mysterious new things. All we know is that they’re “brand new non-BattleTech projects.”
Freebie corner: Kingdom Come and Aztez on the Epic Games Store
That’s one medieval RPG and one side-on bloodbath.
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive set a new player record
Seven-and-a-bit years after launch, CS hit 901,681 players in-game at the same time last weekend. The previous record was set before it went free-to-play but damn, that’s a big number.
West Of Dead is in open beta
This is the undead cowboy shooter with the voice of Ron Perlman. You can try it for free!
No one’s saying why Paranoia was pulled from sale
A month after launch, the tabletop RPG’s video game adaptation been pulled from sale for… reasons? The publishers aren’t saying why. They haven’t even acknowledged it. We asked! They did not answer.
Activision Blizzard pulled them games from GeForce Now
Or, more accurately, Nvidia didn’t check if they still wanted them on there after the cloud gaming service launched out of beta. Not the most auspicious of starts. A number of other games in the beta pulled out of the full launch.
System Shock 3 sounds like it’s in trouble
The specifics are unclear but it sounds like at least a whole lot of the dev team are gone. All second-hand info for now, mind.
Steam has suggestions for what to play next from your backlog
The lastest experimental Steam Labs feature launched this week. Its recommendations are not great? Maybe it’ll improve. God knows my backlog won’t cut itself down.
BioWare are overhauling Anthem
One of their big plans to revive their flopped multiplayer mechshooter is to “reinvent the core gameplay loop.” BioWare, please don’t encourage public use of that term. They also recognise it “needs a more satisfying loot experience, better long-term progression and a more fulfilling end game.”
