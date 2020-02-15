What are we all playing this weekend?
Well?
News Editor
15th February 2020 / 9:00AM
Hullo there! Another storm is rolling over the UK this weekend, the intimidating… Dennis. Dirty Den will bring more wind, rain, and flood risks, so do be safe. A good weekend to stay in with some video games, perhaps.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alice Bee
I’m going to continue my build explorations in The Sims 4 if I have extra time, but I’ve gotten quite deep into Horizon Zero Dawn in the meantime. I don’t know what has prompted it, but recently I’ve been playing more games in my free time for actual fun than I have for a while.
Alice L
This weekend I’ll be playing Luna The Shadow Dust and lots of Sims. I’m heading down to Brighton to see the rest of the RPS gang on Sunday, so I’ll probably take my Switch and play some more Stardew Valley.
Alice0
Now I finally have a good car in GTA Online, I quite fancy just driving around fast. Parp parp! I too am headed down to that there England on Sunday so I won’t have much time to play, mind. I am stoked for a day where both lunch and dinner will be Pret A Manger sandwiches eaten standing up in train stations.
Dave
Wolcen: Lords Of Mayhem recently came out. It’s a bit like Diablo, Path Of Exile, and Grim Dawn. So far it has begun in largely the same way as Path Of Exile, in that I’m slightly overwhelmed by the skill tree (but nowhere near as much as PoE). I will be playing more of this when I can, but I am also now properly house hunting (finally!) and going to see that Parasite film wot won the Oscars.
Graham
I finished the update to our best VR games list this week with a stack of new virtual reality games still to try out, so if I get time, I’m going to play a game called Virtual Virtual Reality this weekend. It’s a virtual reality game in which you put on virtual reality headsets, in the game.
Imogen
Steering away from the video games this weekend to dive into the Sea Of Thieves tabletop RPG. I’m very excited because I’ve been getting into tabletop a lot more this year, but I have a bad feeling that it’s just going to make me want to play actual Sea Of Thieves.
Katharine
I’ve been playing quite a bit of Disco Elysium recently, so I’ll probably be carrying on with that this weekend. It’s hard to tell what strange delights await on day two of my investigation – earlier in the week, I encountered a scary polar bear fridge and a strange dice maker who lives in a chimney, which is obviously totally normal and definitely not out of the ordinary. It will take some doing to top all that, but in Kim, we trust.
Matthew
Making this week’s video about Outer Wilds‘ Brittle Hollow made we fall in love with that solar system afresh, so going to start a new save and unpick it all again. And I’m not just saying that to hijack What Are We All Playing This Weekend with a link to said video. Honest.
Nate
This weekend, I’ll be levelling the heck up in Age Of Empires 2.
Ollie
I’ve discovered the joys of modding The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. I can now remove all the little tiny annoyances that have dampened my appreciation of what I finally realise is an absolute masterpiece. Needless to say, I won’t be up to much else this weekend.
Sin
I have, grudgingly, deleted dozens and dozens of much less pretentiously gigantic games to make room for the coybow game (and the mod that lets you skip its tedious introduction, obv). So, assuming it actually works on my PC, I’ll be walking around picking flowers, chasing squirrels, and trying to befriend dogs. And if it doesn’t, or I hate it, more Dominions 5, where my noble celtic armies have reached a four way stand off with several evil blood cult factions. Tense stuff.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?