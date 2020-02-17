Updated: Nvidia unveil Cyberpunk 2077 graphics card, and now we need new cybernetic eyes

Update: And here it is in all its mildly heinous yellow glory! As you can probably see from the front of Nvidia’s new Cyberpunk-ified GPU (provided its intense yellow hasn’t blinded you), this is just a special edition of their regular RTX 2080 Ti graphics card rather than a whole new launch or RTX Super reveal. The good news, though, is that it won’t cost you a single penny. Instead, you’ll have to enter Nvidia’s Twitter competition if you want to be in with a chance of getting your hands on one, as there are only 77 of things monstrosities being made available ‘to the community’ (which is probably just as well, given how fugly it is). To be honest, Nvidia missed a trick with this – surely the RTX 2077 should have an absolute shoe-in?

Original story: Nvidia could be on the verge of releasing yet another graphics card if a conversation on Twitter last night is anything to go by, and it could be a lurid shade of Cyberpunk 2077 yellow to boot. In an act probably best described as “pure japes” and “classic bants”, the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account asked, “Hey @NvidiaGeForce, what do you think about making a limited edition #Cyberpunk2077 GPU?” To which the official Nvidia GeForce account replied, “Stay tuned,” along with a blurred image of rather yellow looking graphics card.

In truth, there was a little more bants and accompanying japery to the reveal, with Nvidia first replying with a scratchy head emoji. Cyberpunk 2077 then goaded them further with, “Oh c’mon! Don’t tell us you never thought about it…” before Nvidia finally gave up their blurry goods with a smug-looking raised eyebrows emoji – because, let’s be honest, you can’t tease something on the internet without a bit of titilating emoji winking and flirtatious ego stroking.

Either way, the end result was the blurry image you see up the top there of a rather yellow-looking graphics card. Judging from the design, it would appear to be an RTX card, and the silvery middle section between its two large fans would suggest it’s going to be an RTX Super card of some description, too. However, whether this supposed limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 GPU will be a brand-new card, such as Nvidia’s hotly-rumoured RTX 2080 Ti Super (a new and improved version of their current best graphics card, the RTX 2080 Ti), or just a limited edition of one of their existing RTX Super cards is currently up for debate.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the few ray tracing games due out this year, so it would make sense for Nvidia to use this opportunity to launch a brand-new card so that Cyberpunk fanatics could a) run the game looking its absolute best and b) having a Cyberpunk trim to match.

It would certainly add a bit more spice to a new GPU launch, although if it does end up being the RTX 2080 Ti Super, then you can probably guarantee it will cost an absolute fortune. After all, even the cheapest RTX 2080 Ti cards still go for £950 / $1000 these days (if not significantly more depending on the model), so I’d imagine any potential special editions of a potential RTX 2080 Ti Super card will probably go for another couple of hundred quid more.

Still, with Cyberpunk 2077’s release date pushed back until September, there’s still plenty of time to save up for it, whatever it ends up being. As for when Nvidia will finally bring their teaser image into focus and tell us more about it, next month’s GDC conference seems like a likely candidate, which starts on March 16th, or maybe they’ll wait until their own GTC conference the week after on March 23rd. Watch this space.