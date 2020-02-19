Now you can continue your Witcher 3 saves from PC on your Switch

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has cross-save now! Yesterday, a brand new update for the Nintendo Switch version dropped, and it’s a very welcome one for us PC players. CD Projekt Red have introduced save file integration with Steam and GOG, so you can continue your adventures with Geralt at your PC or on the go (or docked at your telly if that’s how you prefer to play Switch).

You need to be a little bit careful if you’ve been messing around with The Witcher 3 on your PC before you transfer over your files though, as CD Projekt Red note that “mod-related bugs and blockers might get transferred from a modded PC game save file”. So you could end up with all the bugs that come with mods, but without the fun of the actual mods. Which is a shame because The Witcher 3 has loads of really great mods on PC.

As great as Switches are, they just don’t have the ability to let you play as Geralt of Rivia reskinned to look like Mads Mikkelsen, sorry.

Anyway, you’ll also need to be mindful of editing your save file names, because if you change them on PC, the Switch Cloud Save feature won’t be able to recognise them.

The Switcher update is live right now, and has added touch screen support for Gwent, along with a load of other fixes and changes you can check out on the CD Projekt Red website.

If this has inspired you to try out the game for the first time, we’ve got loads of The Witcher 3 guides to help you get started.