Runeterra champions: stats and abilities
Legends of Runeterra has been in open beta for a while and has its fair share of unique features. Perhaps the most unique is how it implements the signature League of Legends champions. They are the strongest units in every deck and the ones you’ll be mostly forming your deck around. Each one of the six different regions, or colour combinations, that you can build your deck around have four champions. We’ll be listing exactly what every single champion card does.
Legends of Runeterra champions guide
Our Legends of Runeterra champions guide will have the card stats, level up conditions, and abilities of all 24 champions available for the game at the time of writing.
Contents
- Demacia champions
- Ionia champions
- Freljord champions
- Piltover & Zaun champions
- Noxus champions
- Shadow Isles champions
We will be displayed the champions in the following way. For each region, the base level champion card will have all their abilities and stats on the left-hand side. This will include the level up conditions for each champion. The right-hand side column meanwhile will have all the stats for that champion once they have fulfilled their level up conditions. Some champions abilities completely change when they level up. It’s important to know which champions should be played as soon as possible and which ones can be saved for certain moments in the game.
Demacia champions
The first region we’re visiting are the ones that house the Demacia champions. They’re a rather defensive in nature for the most-part, selectively attacking units. The exception is Garen, who hits like a truck, though the likes of Fiora can become offensive powerhouses as long as you have the right cards. We have one such deck in our Legends of Runeterra best decks guide.
|Demacia Champion (Base)
|Demacia Champion (Level up)
|Champion: Lucian
Cost: 2
Attack/Health: 3/2
Ability: Quick Attack
Level up condition: I've seen 4+ allies or an allied Senna, Sentinel of Light die.
|Champion: Lucian
Cost: 2
Attack/Health: 4/3
Ability: Double Attack
Level up ability: The first time an ally dies each round, ready your attack.
|Champion: Fiora
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 3/3
Ability: Challenger
Level up condition: I've killed 2 enemies.
|Champion: Fiora
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 4/4
Ability: Challenger
Level up ability: When I've killed 4 enemies and survived, you win the game.
|Champion: Garen
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 5/5
Ability: Regeneration
Level up condition: I've struck twice.
|Champion: Garen
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 6/6
Ability: Regeneration
Level up ability: Start of Round: Ready your attack
|Champion: Lux
Cost: 6
Attack/Health: 4/5
Ability: Barrier
Level up condition: I've seen you cast 6+ mana of spells. Then create a fleeting Final Spark in hand.
|Champion: Lux
Cost: 6
Attack/Health: 5/6
Ability: Barrier
Level up ability: When I've seen you spend 6+ mana on spells, create a fleeting Final Spark in hand.
Ionia champions
The evasive Ionia champions have techniques to ensure they aren’t on the receiving end of an attack. They also play tricks with spells and barriers occasionally. Some of the best decks use champions from this region and can be used for plenty of combos. Some of those combos can be found in our Legends of Runeterra best decks guide, so do make sure you take a look.
|Ionia Champion (Base)
|Ionia Champion (Level up)
|Champion: Zed
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 3/2
Ability: Quick Attack
Ability: Attack: Create an attacking Living Shadow with my stats.
Level up condition: My shadows and I have attacked the enemy Nexus twice.
|Champion: Zed
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 4/3
Ability: Quick Attack
Level up ability: Attack: Create an attacking Living Shadow with my stats.
|Champion: Yasuo
Cost: 4
Attack/Health: 4/3
Ability: Quick Attack
Ability: When you Stun or Recall an enemy, I deal 2 damage to it.
Level up condition: You Stun or Recall 5+ units.
|Champion: Yasuo
Cost: 4
Attack/Health: 5/4
Ability: Quick Attack
Level up ability: When you Stun or Recall an enemy, I strike it.
|Champion: Shen
Cost: 4
Attack/Health: 2/5
Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Barrier
Level up condition: I've seen allies gain Barrier 4+ times.
|Champion: Shen
Cost: 4
Attack/Health: 3/6
Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Barrier.
Level up ability: When an ally gets Barrier, give it +3/+0 this round.
|Champion: Karma
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 4/3
Ability: End of Round: Create a random spell in hand.
Level up condition: You're enlightened.
|Champion: Karma
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 5/4
Level up Ability: When you play a spell, cast it again on the same targets.
Freljord champions
The four Freljord champions inhabit a frozen region, so all of their abilities rely on surviving or embracing the cold. It’s worth noting that “Eggnivia” is not a separate champion, but a second form of Anivia. Freljord does have some very interesting decks that you can build around their champions, and we’ve featured at least one in our Legends of Runeterra best decks guide.
|Freljord Champion (Base)
|Freljord Champion (Level up)
|Freljord Champion (related card stats)
|Champion: Braum
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 0/5
Ability: Challenger
Ability: Regenerator
Level up condition: I've survived 10+ total damage.
|Champion: Braum
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 0/7
Ability: Challenger
Ability: Regenerator
Level up ability: When I survive damage, summon a Mighty Poro.
|Champion: Ashe
Cost: 4
Attack/Health: 5/3
Ability: Attack: Frostbite the strongest enemy.
Level up condition: You Frostbite 5+ enemies. Then create a Crystal Arrow next round.
|Champion: Ashe
Cost: 4
Attack/Health: 6/4
Ability: Attack: Frostbite the strongest enemy.
Level up ability: Enemies with 0 power can't block.
|Champion: Anivia
Cost: 7
Attack/Health: 2/4
Ability: Attack: Deal 1 damage to all enemies.
Ability: Last Breath: Revive me transformed into Eggnivia.
Level up condition: You're enlightened.
|Champion: Anivia
Cost: 7
Attack/Health: 3/5
Ability: Last Breath: Revive me transformed into Eggnivia.
Level up ability: Attack: Deal 2 damage to all enemies.
|Champion: Eggnivia
Cost: 1
Attack/Health: 0/2
Ability: Start of Round: If you're Enlightened, transform me back into Anivia and level up.
|Champion: Tryndamere
Cost: 8
Attack/Health: 8/4
Ability: Overwhelm
Level up condition: If I would die, I level up instead.
|Champion: Tryndamere
Cost: 8
Attack/Health: 9/9
Ability: Overwhelm
Level up ability: Fearsome
Piltover & Zaun champions
The inventor Piltover & Zaun champions have all sorts of gadgets and gizmos to make your enemy’s life a misery, whether it’s a really big rocket launcher or a host of mushrooms. Speaking of mushrooms, our Legends of Runeterra best decks guide has a rather cheeky little deck that aims to flood your opponent’s deck with fungi.
|Piltover & Zaun Champion (Base)
|Piltover & Zaun Champion (Level up)
|Champion: Teemo
Cost: 1
Attack/Health: 1/1
Ability: Elusive
Ability: Nexus Strike: Plant 5 Poison Puffcaps on random cards in the enemy deck.
Level up condition: You've planted 15+ Poison Puffcaps.
|Champion: Teemo
Cost: 1
Attack/Health: 2/2
Ability: Elusive
Level up ability: Nexus Strike: Double the Poison Puffcaps in the enemy deck.
|Champion: Ezreal
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 1/3
Ability: Elusive
Ability: Nexus Strike: Create a fleeting Mystic Shot in hand.
Level up condition: You've targeted enemy units 8+ times.
|Champion: Ezreal
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 2/4
Ability: Elusive
Ability: Nexus Strike: Create a fleeting Mystic Shot in hand.
Level up ability: When you cast a spell, deal 2 damage to the enemy Nexus.
|Champion: Jinx
Cost: 4
Attack/Health: 4/3
Ability: Quick Attack
Level up condition: Your hand is empty.
|Champion: Jinx
Cost: 4
Attack/Health: 5/4
Ability: Quick Attack
Level up ability: Start of Round: Draw 1. The first time you empty your hand each round, create a fleeting Super Mega Death Rocket! in hand.
|Champion: Heimerdinger
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 1/3
Ability: When you cast a spell, create a fleeting turret in hand with equal cost. It costs 0 this round.
Level up condition: I've seen you summon 12+ attack power's worth of Turrets.
|Champion: Heimerdinger
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 2/4
Levep up ability: When you cast a spell, create a fleeting turret in hand with equal cost. Grant it +1/+1 and it costs 0 this round.
Noxus champions
The rebellious and savage Noxus champions come from a region where striking hard and fast is ideal. Some also jump in and out of battle, as well as using allies to directly attack the enemy Nexus. While Noxus isn’t the overall strongest region in the game, some of the cheaper-to-create decks can be found in our Legends of Runeterra best decks guide.
|Noxus Champion (Base)
|Noxus Champion (Level up)
|Champion: Draven
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 3/3
Ability: Quick Attack
Ability: Play or Strike: Create a Spinning Axe in hand.
Level up condition: I've struck twice with a Spinning Axe.
|Champion: Draven
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 4/4
Ability: Quick Attack
Level up ability: Overwhelm
Level up ability: Play or Strike: Create 2x Spinning Axes in hand.
|Champion: Katarina
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 3/2
Ability: Quick Attack
Level up condition: When I've struck, then Recall me.
|Champion: Kataraina
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 4/3
Ability: Quick Attack
Level up ability: Play: Ready our attack.
Level up ability: Strike: Recall me.
|Champion: Vladimir
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 5/5
Ability: Attack: For each other attacking ally, deal 1 damage to it and 1 damage to the enemy Nexus.
Level up condition: You've had 6+ allies survive damage.
|Champion: Vladimir
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 6/6
Ability: Attack: For each other attacking ally, deal 1 damage to it and 1 damage to the enemy Nexus.
Level up ability: Regeneration
|Champion: Darius
Cost: 6
Attack/Health: 5/5
Ability: Overwhelm
Level up condition: The enemy Nexus has 10 or less health.
|Champion: Darius
Cost: 6
Attack/Health: 10/5
Ability: Overwhelm
Shadow Isles champions
Finally we have the four Shadow Isles champions. These four are ones that either summon other minions, or manipulate the friendly units on the board to do their bidding. Some of the best decks use champions from this region, so you can find them in our Legends of Runeterra best decks guide. This is also the region that has Ephemeral units, which have a rather complicated tutorial. You can find the solution of this in our Legends of Runeterra Ephemeral tutorial guide.
|Shadow Isles Champion (Base)
|Shadow Isles Champion (Level up)
|Champion: Elise
Cost: 2
Attack/Health: 2/3
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Attack: Summon an attacking Spiderling
Level up condition: Start of Round: You have 3+ other spiders
|Champion: Elise
Cost: 2
Attack/Health: 3/4
Ability: Fearsome
Level up ability: Challenger
Level up ability: Other Spider allies have Challenger and Fearsome.
|Champion: Kalista
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 4/2
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Play: I bond with an ally. Grant it +2/+0 while we are bonded.
Level up condition: I've seen 3+ allies die.
|Champion: Kalista
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 5/3
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Play: I bond with an ally. Grant it +2/+0 while we are bonded.
Level up ability: Attack: Revive that ally attacking and reforge our bond.
|Champion: Thresh
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 3/6
Ability: Challenger
Level up condition: I've seen 6+ units die.
|Champion: Thresh
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 4/7
Ability: Challenger
Level up condition: The first time I attack this game, summon an attacking champion from your deck or hand.
|Champion: Hecarim
Cost: 6
Attack/Health: 4/6
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Attack: Summon 2 attacking Spectral Riders.
Level up condition: You've attacked with 8+ Ephemeral allies.
|Champion: Hecarim
Cost: 6
Attack/Health: 5/7
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Attack: Summon 2 attacking Spectral Riders.
Level up ability: Ephemeral allies have +2/+0 attack.
