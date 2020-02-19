Wolcen best builds: skills and gear to equip

So you’ve played a little bit of Wolcen and are now staring into the abyss that is the skill tree. Where do you even start? Luckily, there are some builds out there for new players looking for a bit of direction that cater to all types. From bloodthirsty warriors that spin axes repeatedly, to mages that want to see things explode. We’ve got a collection of the best builds right here for you to use, including one that we’ve found to be very handy indeed that we made.

Wolcen builds guide

Since there are so many customised options for builds, this Wolcen build guide has some ideas for the best builds to get you started. Each one will contain the skills you need to equip, the modifiers that should be enabled, which points you should spend upon levelling up, and general track on the skill tree you should be following. Our Wolcen guide has some tips and tricks for beginners.

Plaguelord build

One of the best builds comes from Youtube User “Vulkan” and it is especially good for magic users that like to see demons explode. This is the build that has gotten me through the campaign so far. By using a combination of Aether and Poisonous magic, you can create a protective barrier that will be fatal to enemies as they try to attack you.

Plaguelord attributes

When spending every level up into attributes, try to spend six or seven points into Ferocity. Three or two points respectively into Wisdom will leave you with a single point to put into one of the other two stats.

Plaguelord build skills

Skill Modifiers Anomaly Dislocating Threads

Elongation

Event Horizon

Temporal Dilation

Echoes of Infinity

Aether's Fracture Infinity Blades Sublime Cut

Timeline Selection

Force Field Condensator

Spherical Repulsion

Anti-Mobility Form

Material Sinkhole

Magnetized Strikes Plagueburst Disgrace

Loser's Gift

Noxious Smog

Corruption's Bloat Tears of Etheliel Sorrowful Attunement

Meteorlogical Grip

Scorned by Fire

Stalactite Rain Light Bringer Hope's Arrival

Holy Ground

Insuppressible Rhapsody

Noble Rider

The general idea when you’re attacking is to open with Light Bringer. This can also be useful for when you run out of dodges. Combine both Anomaly and Plagueburst so that the area fills up with poisonous gasses from exploded enemies. Infinity Blades are a strong way to defeat enemies while they’re in the cloud. As for Tears of Etheliel, this is mostly for enemies chasing you, as you can cast it while running away to try and whittle down their numbers.

Plaguelord skill tree path

Your first aim is to go through the Scholar tree, making sure you pick up Attrition Strategist and Thirst for Knowledge as you pass through them. You’ll then need to spin the wheel so that you can pick up some Warlock tree traits. These include Resilience to Corruption, Reining in the Darkness, and Duty to Exterminate. For Plaguebringer, you will benefit greatly from Toxic Emantations and Undertaker.

Once you’ve finished heading up the path, it’s recommended to spin the wheels so that Cabalist matches Soldier, while at the same time keeping your other skill tree paths alight. Go through Soldier, picking up The Wild Card along the way, before you reach the Cabalist. Pick up Immortal Offering and Power of the First Men.

Plaguelord gear

There isn’t really a set piece of gear for Plaguelord as it just uses rare equipment found along your campaign journey. Keep your Force Shield high, while at the same time equipping items that bolster your ability to afflict ailments. These are what will make this build deal massive damage. It is possible to deal a ton of damage to bosses in seconds, provided that you don’t get too greedy and over-commit to using Infinity Blades attack.

Gun Mage build

For those that want to have a lot more guns in their arsenal, we have a build here that comes from Youtube User “ZiggyD Gaming“. With this build, you’re essentially playing with stasis effects to deal as much damage to enemies as possible, while also keeping healthy with Bulwark of Dawn.

Gun Mage attributes

In a similar way to the previous build, Ferocity is your main focus. I’d also spend a couple of points per level into Toughness to try and bolster your health a bit, while the final point per level should be going into agility. You do not really need to use Wisdom here as this is not an ailment-based build.

Gun Mage build skills

Skill Modifiers Aether Jump Quantum Mind

Spirits of the Void

Fragments of Aether

Escape Artist

March of the Time Devourers

Time Paradox

Arctic Spear Crystal Javelin

Cold Perforation

Puncture Icicle

Boon of the Usurper

Cold Regard

An Ominous Chill

Freezing Skewers Anomaly Dislocating Threads

Elongation

Temporal Dilation

Twists and Windings

Aether's Fracture

Rending of Matter

Event Horizon Bulwark of Dawn Everlasting Aurora

Sacred Grounds

Blade of Truth

Inspiration

Divine Omnipresence

Aegis of Hope



Stings of Krearion Light Frame

Flying Death

Siege Tactics

Pulmonary Strike

Cruel Songbird Havoc Orb Massive Blast Zone

Magnificent Explosion

Glory to Mankind

Vaporizer

Multi-barreled Mortar

Extreme Fragmentation

Unstable Charge

Gun Mage skill tree path

Start off with the Sentinel path and increasing your attack speed. Backline Raider can be good early game, but isn’t completely necessary to make the build work. What you want to do though is rotate the wheels so that Warlock and Time Weaver are next to each other. Warlock perks you should pick up are Residual Energy, heading down the route to the south and picking up the minor perk on the way to Time Weaver. Here, pick up Which Time Cannot Heal as this can deal more damage to enemies afflicted by stasis. Dire Juncture reduces your maximum health and shield, but it staggers the damage you are taking. You take 40% damage of that hit initially, then the rest of the damage one second later. This can enable your healing to kick in and restore health, rather than get killed in one hit.

Head back into Sentinel and nab the Covert Operative after this, before going down towards the Exorcist tree. Your aim is to pick up Branded Burst. This grants you a “Tenet” if you are not hit for a few seconds, which lets you ignore a percentage of damage. These can be stacked and is very powerful. To get up there, you can take Safe from Afar and Archion’s Teachings from the Ranger tree for added projectile utility. Critical hits are very important for this build, so you may want to spec through the Soldier tree to nab The Wild Card.

Gun Mage gear

Obviously, this build means you’ll be firing guns, but what kind of guns and other equipment are best for this build?

A decent Pistol

Catalyst (for casting magic)

Added damage to spells

Critical damage

As much transfer time rate reduction as possible to enable Havoc Orb

Ferocity increasing gear

Spin 2 Win build

Another really good build from Youtube User “Vulkan“. This is a melee focused build that will carry you through the end-game portion of Wolcen. It’s aim is to ensure a spinning axe is moving alongside you, slicing every opponent you have.

Spin 2 Win attributes

You want to have as many points as you can physically afford to spend placed into Ferocity. You don’t need toughness or agility as much as enemies shouldn’t hit you very much and your attack speed is increased by your other perks. It’s recommended that you place five points into Wisdom after every fourth level, and the rest into Ferocity.

Spin 2 Win build skills

Skill Modifiers Bladestorm Lethal Momentum

Unfettered Determination

Cascading Rhythms Bleeding Edge Shredding Edge

Unstoppable Momentum

Astral Orbit (Swap for Delayed Bladespin against boss enemies, then swap back) Sovereign Shout Hold The Line

Rallying Cry

Dawnbreaker

Raging Berserker

Hostile Inspiration Blood for Blood Fear Marches

Blood Ambrosia

Unrelenting Attrition

Unstable Flesh

Standing Straight Wings of Ishmir Noble Bearing

Berzerker's Onslaught

Stunning Apparatus

Meritorious Crew

Bleeding Edge is a great ability here as it is a spinning axe of doom that slices everything around it. With clever use of your modifiers, you can either have it spin around you or have it spin in where you place your mouse. Sovereign Shout is there to give you instant rage and other big buffs as you go on your merry little rampage. Blood for Blood enables a Rend damage bonus and you’ll likely be casting this on bleeding enemies or yourself to dish out bonus damage. It’s especially useful against bosses.

Wings of Ishmir is another rage generating ability and I would say this is how you engage enemies. Your character will leap into the air and slam a giant spear on the enemy position. With the bonus modifiers, you’ll gain rage and other buffs for you and your allies for every enemy you dive onto, so big groups will be especially vulnerable to this.

Bladestorm is your main method of dealing damage. It builds up rage for every enemy hit, but you’ll definitely want the Unfettered Determination so you can keep spinning, and spinning, and spinning. In fact, you spin for as long as you hold down the button with this modifier, otherwise you just spin the once.

Spin 2 Win skill tree path

Begin your venture into the Soldier path, nabbing The Wild Card and The Heat of Battle as you want rage and damage bonuses. Head into Warmonger and grab Blood Reaper for bleed damage. Make sure you grab Manic Slaughter as it’s almost mandatory, as well as the two nodes to the left and right of it. Feast for the Crows is also great here for health recovery and Bestial Frenzy is great for this build as you’re diving into many enemies at once. Gods Amongst Men boosts your material damage and converts all other types of damage into material damage.

From there, head to the right into Cabalist to go into Exorcist. This has bonus material damage perks that you’ll want, as well as Academic Fieldwork for a massive boost to material damage per Champion enemy killed for a short duration. The node above it extends this time to 50 seconds. Keep going into Cabalist and through the top line, all the way to Child of Fury. You’ll want Furious Appetite as this converts willpower generated into rage instead. Since you’re a melee build, this is especially good.

Spin 2 Win gear

Your main priority when equipping items is to look for those that give you added perks in the following areas:

Ferocity

Critical hit chance

Critical hit damage

Bonus damage (any of the elements will do)

Rend/Bleeding

Most of the equipment will naturally be dropped during the end game. Rigard’s Hope is a decent option if you can grab it as the base stats are decent and it can stun after every dash attack. You could also use a legendary weapon instead for this build, but Rigard’s Hope is a very good unique weapon that suits this build nicely.

White arrow ranger build

Finally, we have concocted a build of our own for those who wish to be more dedicated to using a bow and arrow. Critical hits and maximising the number of projectiles is the way to go here, but there’s also some evasion present to allow you to avoid being hit.

White arrow ranger build attributes

You’ll primarily be spending attribute points gained per level into ferocity. You don’t need as much toughness or wisdom, but putting some extra points into agility might be a good idea so you can keep up the pressure. Try to spend seven points into ferocity, then two into agility and one into the lowest of toughness or wisdom.

White arrow ranger build skills

Skill Modifiers Deathgazer Railgun Reckless Gunner

Ranged Superiority

One Simple Shot

Protean Aim

Aether Piercing Ammunition

Comfortable Distance Duskshroud Umbral Promise

Ex Nihilo

Crespulat Attunement

Shrouded Assailant

Blind Strikes

Leaps and Shifts Phantom Blades Windforged

Butterfly's Eye

Thick Edges

Immobilizing Bola

Death's Last Delay Stings of Krearion Pulmonary Strike

Cruel Songbird

Light Frame

Pincushion

Phantom Volley

Ardent Nock

Flying Death Wailing Arrows Serrated Arrows

Call of the First Archers

Eagle Eye

Reemergence

Vanquisher's Outlook

Your skills will make you an invisible rogue, firing arrows into enemies to deal as much damage as possible. Deathgazer Railgun gives you a powerful shot and having the particular build makes charging shots grow. Phantom Blades can help with enemies coming up close. Stings of Krearion and Wailing Arrows can also help deal with massive crowds.

Duskshroud has a lot of utility. On the one hand, it’s great for beginning fights as you can make yourself invisible, but on the other hand it can be good to use it to flee battles. You’ll want to use this ability as much as you can to keep enemy pressure off of you.

White arrow ranger skill tree path

Sentinel should be first and you should get Backline Raider, Pitch Runner, and Covert Operative to increase stamina, dodge chance, and attack speed. By going into the Ranger path next, you should nab Come What May, Archion’s Teachings, and Safe From Afar, as well as the minor perks Shoot to Kill and Bullseye Finally, going into White Arrow will get you Wintry Hail and Hungry Stalactite. You shouldn’t need the third major perk on this track, but get all the surrounding ones.

The rest of the perks you should be looking at are those that increase attack speed, weapon damage, critical hit chance, and possibly the Solder path’s The Wild Card perk.

White arrow ranger gear

Your main priority when equipping items is to look for those that give you added perks in the following areas:

Ferocity

Critical hit chance

Critical hit damage

Bonus damage (any of the elements will do)

Rend/Bleeding

Since this is a ranger build, a decent bow and arrow would make you almost unstoppable. You should get decent ones as you progress through the game, but those that give the bonuses above are the most ideal.

Those are the Wolcen builds we have so far, but more will be coming in the near future. We’ll also be bringing you a few more guides focused on how to defeat certain bosses, beginning with the Wolcen Act 1 boss. There will also be in-depth guides on Wolcen’s skills.