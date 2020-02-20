Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

GTA Online's Formula 1 racing will start next week

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

20th February 2020 / 6:12PM

A series of Formula 1-y races are coming to GTA Online on February 27th, Rockstar announced today. I say ‘Formula 1’ because that’s the one I know, but I suppose the upcoming Open Wheel Race Series could be inspired by F2, or IndyCar, or… look, it’s those weird cars shaped like fighter jets, okay. While those races don’t start until next Thursday, crimepeople do have the opportunity to win one of its new cars now. The Progen PR4 is the grand prize on the Diamond Casino’s free-to-spin prize wheel this week, see, and that’s the only official way to get it before the launch.

I’m a scrappy racer alright, even in GTA Online’s more technical modes, so I apologise in advance for every spin-out and pile-up I cause. It’ll be a horrorshow of flaming wheels bouncing down the track. But I am interested in high-speed racing and will give it a go. My favourite F1 races are always those roaring through regular city streets past regular homes, because of how unreal it seems, and I’d be surprised if this doesn’t have plenty of those. And how hard could it be? Nigel Mansell could won an F1 championship and he looked like he drove an ice cream van.

Players have been able to dig traces of the Open Wheel Race Series out the game for a while now, but the official launch will be on Thursday the 27th. That’s when the F1 cars will become available to buy too. Unless you get lucky.

The Progen P4 is this week’s podium vehicle at the Diamond Casino. While the casino is real grubby because players can spend real money to get in-game cash to buy virtual casino chips, the prize wheel offering a chance to win the podium prize is free. Once per day, you can walk in and give it a spin. Doesn’t make the casino not grubby, but is worth swinging by if you’re already playing.

I know I recently said I was done with buying wacky garbage cars and wanted the good stuff but this is a little flash for me. I’ll surely kill myself if I upgrade from a Lada to a F1 racer. I’m glad my first spin won me 25k of casino chips instead of a car that will cost several million crimedollars. Yep, I’m so glad I can get a jacket instead of a Formula 1 racing car. Just thrilled. What would I even do with the ability to drive at 185mph?

Disclosure: I have a few pals at Rockstar, as does half the population of Edinburgh. For a studio of 600-odd people, they sure do get around.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Grand Theft Auto 5 PC Review

Grand Or Theft?

211

GTA 5 cheats - Grand Theft Auto 5 codes, console commands

Kill frenzy

How To Install GTA 5 Mods

Beginner's Guide To GTAV Mods

3

The Best GTA 5 Mods

Play as a cop, add flying cars, and more

8

Latest articles

HTC's Vive Cosmos family expands with three new VR headsets and face plates

5

Wolcen Lambach: how to kill the act two boss

Tips for dodging Lambach's attacks

It looks like Hostel director Eli Roth will be making the Borderlands film

10

Apex Legends is fixing Bangalore's accidental invisibility bug

2