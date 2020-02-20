Humble's digital tabletop bundle returns with Slay The Spire and more for $10

Good news, tabletop fans. Humble have brought back their Digital Tabletop bundle for another outing, this time offering up such delights as Slay The Spire, Armello, For The King and both Reigns games for just £7.50 / $10. If you play your cards right, you might just bag yourself a bargain. Here’s how it works.

Running from now until March 10th, Humble’s second digital tabletop bundle is a lot more card-focused than the first one they did back in 2018 (which lent heavier on the board game side of things and included many of our best board game picks to boot), making it a great time to update your tabletop collection with some brand-new games. The only game to feature in both bundles is animal Game of Thrones simulator, Armello. Otherwise, you’re looking at a fresh crop of new tabletoppers.

As per usual, you can pay as much or as little as you like depending on which batch of games you want, and I’ve detailed the different tiers below so you can see what’s what. Pay £1 / $1 and you’ll get:

Then, if you pay more than the average, which is just £4.91 in the UK at time of writing, you’ll also get:

Pay for the top tier, meanwhile – just £7.50 / $10 – and you’ll get all of the above plus everyone’s favourite card game addiction, Slay The Spire, plus a demo of Popup Dungeon, an upcoming papercraft roguelike RPG, and 10% off your first month of Humble Choice if you’re not already a subscriber. This is Humble’s monthly game subscription service which curates at least ten different games for you to choose from each month and lets you keep nine of them forever, even after you’ve stopped your Humble Choice subscription.

You can also choose how much of your money goes to charity, too. This bundle’s chosen charities are The AbleGamers Charity, who assist gamers with disabilities, and charity:water, who help to deliver clean drinking water to everyone on the planet, but you can also pick your own charity as well if you so wish.

Don’t forget that there are also still 12 days left of Humble’s VR bundle, giving you plenty of great VR games to sink your teeth into before Half-Life: Alyx comes out next month.