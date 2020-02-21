Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:
12

Asobo Studio manually edited 37,000 airports for Microsoft Flight Simulator

Lauren Morton

Contributor

21st February 2020 / 10:32PM

Microsoft Flight Simulator already looks wildly ambitious. Asobo Studio previously explained that you can fly anywhere in the world in their flight simulation. Anywhere? Anywhere. Naturally then they need to have airports everywhere. All the airports, even. So Microsoft Flight Simulator apparently features every airport in the world. A modest 37,000 of those have been manually edited by Asobo, they say in a new developer video.

The previous Microsoft Flight Simulator X game had only—and I promise I say “only” as a joke—24,000 airports. Asobo has vastly expanded that number and specifically chose 37,000 of them to edit individually with satellite images as references. Some are small rural landing strips and others are on top of mountains.

For each airport, Asobo trace all of the runways from a Bing aerial map (suppose they weren’t allowed to use Google satellite images, eh?), and then define each of the taxiways. They then place parking spots in the same locations as the real world version and reproduce all the ground markings. After that, they define the materials of the runway—whether it be concrete or grass or dirt. Runways can be grass? I’m learning so much today. The material of the runway affects things like grip of the landing gear as well.

Just from the video, the configurations of each set of runways are pretty fascinating as a person who knows not a wink about how airports are designed. I spotted at least one in there that looks like its runways are arranged in a triangle. Is that odd? I don’t even know. Maybe it’s totally normal but it stuck out to me.

Asobo gave even greater attention to 80 specific airports that would be highest traffic and most played. Presumably the major international ones with high traffic in real life. Even fewer “iconic” airports Asobo decided to recreate props and nearby architecture for based on the actual surroundings of the locations in real life. There’s even more to hear about simulated ground traffic on runways, human workers, and other simulated elements in Asobo’s video above.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is planned to release sometime this year though we’ve not heard a firm date yet. You can keep up with development videos like these on the game’s YouTube channel.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (12)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

The Earth freezes over in the latest Microsoft Flight Simulator trailer

17

Microsoft Flight Simulator video tours the great cities of Europe, also Southampton

14

Microsoft Flight Simulator trailer crowns the queen of the sky

15

Latest articles

This survival MMO will apparently reset every seven days

1

Sony and Facebook cancel GDC appearances due to coronavirus

2

Horror tactical RPG Othercide is coming this summer

1

Wolcen act 3 boss glitch: how to work around this game-breaking bug

Steps to avoid soft-locking the game