Assassin's Creed Syndicate and Faeria are your free games on Epic this week

This week’s free games on the Epic Store will have you murdering unsuspecting Englishmen and playing cards against your friends on a magical hex board. That’s right, it’s Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and Faeria! I’ll let you figure out which description goes with which game.

The 2015 entry to the Assassin’s Creed series, Syndicate, is up first, thrusting you into the shoes of twin assassins Jacob and Evie Frye, as you traverse Victorian London on a mission for none-other than Charles Dickens.

Adam Smith prefaced his Assassin’s Creed Syndicate review by saying it may well be his favourite Assassin’s Creed game, which is saying something considering he goes on to criticise it a fair bit.

“For all that Syndicate does wrong – and none of those things will be any surprise to those who’ve played any of its predecessors – it’s a game packed with enthusiasm,” he wrote.

“I’ve seen people describe it as just another yearly product from the assembly line, but the city is such an extraordinary creation and the people within it have such energy and joie de vivre (not to mention joie de tuer) that I’ve found it infectiously entertaining.”

Your other freebie is Faeria, which isn’t the best card battler out there right now, but despite its shortcomings, Brendan actually said he prefered it to vanilla Hearthstone in his Faeria review. It’s a board-game-card-game hybrid that I’ve never played personally, so I’ll just go ahead and let him explain what on earth it is:

“It’s easy to see Faeria’s strength when compared to other CCGs of its ilk. Where the creators of Duelyst had the audacity to think: ‘What if we made Hearthstone, but on a board?’ the makers of Faeria instead took a look at Magic, and said: ‘What if we did that, but on a board, but you make the board up as you go, but so does the other player, but also maybe some of the minions can fly or swim through the water?'”

That’s your lot for now then, head over to the free games page on the Epic website to to claim ’em, and keep an eye on what’s to come. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and Faeria are available for free until February 27th, and Inner Space is the upcoming freebie next week. That one’s piqued my interest purely because it looks very pretty – oh, wait apparently it’s not very good. Ah well, at least it’ll be free.