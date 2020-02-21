Wolcen act 3 boss glitch: how to work around this game-breaking bug

Wolcen’s biggest bug at the time of writing is at the end of the third act. The boss seems to have a bit of an issue with moving and taking damage. It’s really quite aggravating when it happens as you’ll need to restart the fight. I scoured the internet for an answer and while it’s not been patched out yet, there is a workaround.

Wolcen act 3 boss glitch

This is the only bug I have been able to replicate myself and it’s rather game breaking. Our main Wolcen guide has further tips for the rest of the game, but for now, we’ll be explaining in this Wolcen act 3 boss glitch guide what is happening and how to get around it.

When facing off against the third act’s main boss and his second or third phase, he’ll begin some sort of attack where he grows fiery wings. This is his ascended form. If you damage him while this happens, the fight is over and the game will “soft lock”.

What will happen from this point on is that no more enemies will naturally spawn and the boss will no longer take damage. He will also no longer be able to move. Given that this is already a rather difficult fight, having it end this way is more than a bit disheartening. The bug has not been patched out of the game as of version 1.0.4.0.

Is there a workaround?

Apparently so. According to Steam user “bASH#“, you need to ensure that you do not damage him while he is transforming. During the second and third phases, damage him while he’s in his ascended form until the first shield bar underneath his health is gone. Keep damaging him until he’s about to be staggered. You can check your progress by looking at the one bar left underneath his health bar. Don’t actually stagger him yet though.

Instead, keep running around and killing any regular enemies until he has reverted back to his ascended form. Once he has changed, do not damage him for another few seconds. Once he starts moving again, you can begin hitting him once more. You’ll need to do this quite a few times during phase two and phase three. We’ve so far not been able to replicate this, but we will update you on when this bug is fixed. Depending on your build, this could be quite hard to do, especially if you use a lot of area-of-effect spells.

If you’re struggling to defeat this boss, have a look at our Wolcen builds guide for ways to deal lots of damage very quickly. We also have a Wolcen skill tree guide so you can learn what passives might help.