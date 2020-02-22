Mount & Blade 2 dated, Kickstarter unionised, and more of the week's news

This week, Mount & Blade 2 finally got a release date (well, for early access), Kickstarter unionised, and the Gothic Remake got the go-ahead. Read on for more of the week’s PC gaming goings-on in our News Digest, and do also check out the Weekly Updates Update for the week’s big patches.

After seven years, it’s finally almost here! Well. Here in some form. The full launch is expected to be a year later.

With Half-Life: Alyx now one month away, Valve have said coronavirus trouble is why their cybergoggles are all sold out. They’re working on it! And the game does work on other goggs.

After supporting loads of games, the crowdfunding platform are now supporting their workers.

Following feedback from a public prototype, THQ Nordic say they’ve decided to go ahead with a full remake of the 2001 fantasy RPG. They say they have listened to what folks didn’t like about the prototype too.

The deece horror game pulled from sale after upsetting the Chinese government. We still can’t buy it, but it’s good it’s being formally preserved.

According to a slip-up in an executive’s LinkedIn profile, yep!

Microsoft’s ancient and awful Games For Windows Lives system caused Rockstar to stop selling GTA 4 because they couldn’t generate more keys. When the game returns to sale in March, it’ll have no GFWL (hooray!) but that also means no multiplayer (boo!).

Looks like something misfired and quoted a Steam user’s review, rather than Valve telling Epic to do one. Oh computers, you are inept enough to be terrifying considering how much of our lives you rule over.

Last week, Activision Blizzard’s games were pulled from Nvidia’s new cloud gaming service. This week, all but one Bethesda game went too. Oh dear. GeForce Now only just launched and oof.

That’s one open-world murder simulator set in jolly old London town and one fantasy card game.

CCP are keeping on plugging away at making a new Eve FPS, but Nova has apparently changed enough to be… something else?

As well as making Homeworld 3, Blackbird Interactive are working on a first-person spacegame about cutting up spaceships to sell the scrap. I am very into this idea.