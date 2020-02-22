What are we all playing this weekend?

Woof, what a week. Most of the RPS gang came together for serious meetings and serious dinners, and it was lovely to see everyone – including many people I hadn’t even met so far. It is a bit of a trek if you happen to live in Scotland, mind. And they have the heating up real high. And none of the tourist guides warn you that you can’t drink the tap water down there. Poison. But lovely to see everyone.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?