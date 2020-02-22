Witcher 3 cross-saves, No Man's Sky living ships, Wolcen fixes, and more of the week's patches

Get up to date on updates

This week, The Witcher 3 let us take PC saves to Nintendo Switch, No Man’s Sky added living spaceships, and Wolcen looted some fixes. Read on for more of the week’s PC gaming patches in The Weekly Updates Update.

Continue Geralt’s adventures on the go! Or on the pot.

Fly around space in a lump of glistening meat. Great fun. What a lark. New mysterious objects are drifting around space now too, like a big ol’ skull.

Chapter 2 Season 2 has started, bringing a load of sneaky spy shenanigans including NPC bases to break into and rob.

It’s been a rocky launch for the action-RPG.

Brave the beta branch and you’ll find UI improvements, performance optimisations, and geese.

Pay to get in and you’ll be able to catch a rotating weekly selection of pocket monsters.

Unlike the 5v5v5v5v5v5v5v5v5v5 rolling chaos of ye olde War Mode, the new TDM is just 8v8.

The latest early access update has brought mysterious new places to explore, Aurora Borealis to behold, and a Trivalve friend to pet.

Best keep a bucket of water at hand if you’re nabbing Chests Of Rage. Or… use one offensively, helpfully delivering it to an enemy ship. They’re voiced by the game’s composer, who does good shouting.

Ye olde map has returned in a new event mode.

The easier mode makes it way safer to lark about, parkouring over zombies and stabbing them to redeath.

All skateboard games should be a bit QWOP-y but Session was a bit much. This latest early access update brings a new trick system which “allows the controls to feel more responsive and accurate”, adds a new level, and more.

Riot explained, “we’re breaking top Sona and Soraka since they’re grossly overpowered in the lane. Additionally, we’re making larger changes to the jungle champion pool and giving some traditionally non-jungler champions better tools to do so if they want.”

Patch 5.2 is all very dramatic.

Yellow lights are now last “a little bit longer” so go on, gun it.

The game already had dinosaurs, mind, this is just a dino-sized update. It added new modes, turned many locations into new Loot Exploration Sites, gave races starting bonuses, overhauled the economy, improved the AI… many more.