Baldur's Gate 3 will hit Steam Early Access this year

We won’t be waiting too much longer to get our hands on Baldur’s Gate 3, as it’s making its way to Steam Early access later this year. Since it was announced at E3, Larian Studios have kept pretty quiet about the game. But with PAX East fast approaching, it looks like the studio also behind Divinity: Original Sin are getting ready for some big reveals this week.

Hasbro (Wizards Of The Coast’s parent company) revealed the info at an investor event at the New York Toy Fair (via Dark Side Of Gaming). Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of seven Dungeons & Dragons games they have in development right now, with Dark Alliance scheduled for a 2020 release, too. They’ve got plans to release one D&D game every year until 2025, so I hope you like RPGs dear reader.

We’ve already heard an inkling that Baldur’s Gate 3 might be out this year – Google done goofed and mentioned it in little paragraph suggesting we should be excited to play it on Stadia this year.

It’s only a matter of time now before we find out the exact release date for Baldur’s Gate 3 now. With the gameplay reveal stream taking place at PAX East on Thursday the 27th, it looks like it could be revealed very soon.

Matthew had a chat with Larian studio head, Swen Vincke back when the game was announced at E3. While he didn’t reveal too much, they did have a good natter about the new and old D&D systems the game will be using.

“We have carte blanche and can take whatever we want. They have cool systems they’ve developed over time. When you play it you’ll start to figure out that there are many more systems than Original Sin 2 had. You can fool around and say ‘If I do this and this and this… ha! It worked!’ You’ll get that feeling.”