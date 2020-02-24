Red Dead Redemption 2 players are puke rappelling off mountains

The wild west is a dangerous place. You’d think it’s because of the cougars and grizzly bears and alligators but no, my real nemesis in Red Dead Redemption 2 is riding or running straight off a cliff I wasn’t playing attention to. Inevitably that ends up with me dead at the bottom of a ravine, preserved in a loading screen as death by falling, though it should really claim death by dumb. Some players have found a way around that, though it requires a level of forethought that I apparently don’t have.

As spotted by VG24/7, Red Dead 2 players have found a way to avoid fall damage by puking their guts out. Yup, remember that trick for your next lads night out. (Please for the love of all that is good do not actually jump off anything while vomiting in real life.) Red Dead 2’s vomiting animation overrides the falling animation and has prevented players from taking damage when they land on the ground. On the way down, your puke makes a horrifying line following your head and so it has been dubbed “vomit roping.” Isn’t the old west romantic?

How do you get your character to throw up? The quickest solution for puking on command is to eat herbs that you’ve probably got sitting at the bottom of your satchel. In the video above, “Darereal” uses the Common Bulrush plant. I’ve accidentally made my character throw up by eating Indian Tobacco straight off the bush but that takes multiple plants to work. The Common Bulrush works immediately and is easy to stock up on near rivers, streams, and other bodies of water.

Next time you’re stuck at the top of a plateau out in New Austin, pull out your herb list and take the ol’ vomit rope down to the bottom.