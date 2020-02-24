Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Red Dead Redemption 2 players are puke rappelling off mountains

Lauren Morton

Contributor

24th February 2020 / 6:26PM

The wild west is a dangerous place. You’d think it’s because of the cougars and grizzly bears and alligators but no, my real nemesis in Red Dead Redemption 2 is riding or running straight off a cliff I wasn’t playing attention to. Inevitably that ends up with me dead at the bottom of a ravine, preserved in a loading screen as death by falling, though it should really claim death by dumb. Some players have found a way around that, though it requires a level of forethought that I apparently don’t have.

As spotted by VG24/7, Red Dead 2 players have found a way to avoid fall damage by puking their guts out. Yup, remember that trick for your next lads night out. (Please for the love of all that is good do not actually jump off anything while vomiting in real life.) Red Dead 2’s vomiting animation overrides the falling animation and has prevented players from taking damage when they land on the ground. On the way down, your puke makes a horrifying line following your head and so it has been dubbed “vomit roping.” Isn’t the old west romantic?

How do you get your character to throw up? The quickest solution for puking on command is to eat herbs that you’ve probably got sitting at the bottom of your satchel. In the video above, “Darereal” uses the Common Bulrush plant. I’ve accidentally made my character throw up by eating Indian Tobacco straight off the bush but that takes multiple plants to work. The Common Bulrush works immediately and is easy to stock up on near rivers, streams, and other bodies of water.

Next time you’re stuck at the top of a plateau out in New Austin, pull out your herb list and take the ol’ vomit rope down to the bottom.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats guide - a full list of all 37 RDR2 cheat codes

Cheating's as common as mud in these here parts

Red Dead Online Up In Smoke guide - tips and tricks on destroying your opponent's camp

Cool cowboys don't look at explosions

Red Dead Online Gold guide - How to quickly earn Gold Bars to buy Permits, Cosmetics, and the Outlaw Pass

Gold Diggers Rejoice

Red Dead Online guide - how to play Red Dead Online on PC right now

It's like GTA Online but with horses

Latest articles

Spiritfarer shows off crafting and gathering in a new trailer

CD Projekt are now valued as the second largest game company in Europe

4

Overwatch League cancels South Korean matches in midst of coronavirus concerns

Wolcen skills: how to use modifiers and upgrade your active skills

How to get Primordial Essence