Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:

Temtem list: what's in the Saipark

All the Temtems!

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

24th February 2020 / 9:52AM

Featured post Temtem list

With around 80 currently known Temtem, you’ll want to keep track of where to find them. To help with your hunt, Crema have introduced a new feature called the “Saipark”, a place where rare Temtem occasionally turn up for you to catch, though which ones turn up change on a weekly basis. Since there are a lot of Temtem, not just the ones in the park, it can be handy to have a reference to where they are located.

Temtem Nessla location

Temtem list guide

Here it is, the full Temtem list of currently known Temtem in the Early Access version of the game. It includes all types and the locations of where to find them. We’ve also included details of the Temtem that can be found in the Saipark, and how to get to the Saipark.

Some Temtem can only be evolved from a smaller form, so check out our Temtem evolutions guide for all the evolution methods.

Contents

Temtem Skali

Temtem locations

There’s around 80 of the critters that you can throw Temtem cards at. All of this is in the hopes of completing yet another entry in the Tempedia, the game’s way of logging all of the creatures you have captured.

Some of the Temtem are highly sought after for stats, or can only be found in specific locations. To learn more about them, do consult our more in-depth guides on these Temtem and why you should or shouldn’t think about adding them to your team.

 

Temtem Saipark

How to get to the Saipark

The Saipark is Temtem’s equivalent of the Safari Zone in Pokémon. You will need to have obtained the Rock-Hopping Hook to access Saipark. Once you have this key item, you will need to do the following to get to Saipark:

  1. Head to Deniz via the airship.
  2. Travel south from Arissola until you reach the Prasine Coast
  3. Travel south, keeping to the western edge. If you reach the mini-Temtem healing station, you’ve gone too far.
  4. Use the Rock-Hopping Hook to leap to the west and reach Saipark.

Once you’ve leapt across, talk to the woman at the kiosk to pay a set amount of cash and receive a set amount of Saicards. This fee and the amount of Saicards has changed since the feature was first introduced, but it seems to be based on the rarity of the currently available Temtem in the Saipark.

Current Saipark Temtem

Once you’re able to reach Saipark, you’ll be able to pay an initial fee and grab some special Saicards. These Saicards are slightly beefed up Temcards, but they’re a lot more expensive and last only until the next rotation of Temtem. It’s worth exploring both above ground and in the caves in this area to find the items lying around, but the main draw is to find the special Temtem that are available here.

These Temtem will usually be around the late level 30s and which ones are available change on a weekly basis. The current Temtem available until March 1st, 2020 are Kalazu and Raiber. You won’t just encounter these Temtem though, as there are some that will always be in the Saipark. These are:

  • Saipat (outdoors)
  • Platox (caves and outdoors)
  • Skail (caves)

Rare Temtem do turn up in greater numbers here, so it’s worth checking back to find out which Temtem are making a guest appearance.

The Saipark is not the only place to find the rare Temtem, so if you just want every single known creature’s location, then consult the table below. It details the Temtem’s name, types, and their location. You’ll also find their rarity in brackets. Common ones tend to have an encounter rate of over 75%, while Uncommon Temtem have around 50% chance to find them. Rare Temtem and Very Rare Temtem have much lower odds, so you may find yourself running around in circles before you find them.

Just be sure to consult our Temtem type chart as you’re hunting them. There’s nothing worse than trying to weaken a Barnshe, only to use an Electric move on it and wiping it out instantly. The type chart can also be useful for taking on the Temtem dojos.

Temtem list

Temtem NameTemtem TypesTemtem Locations
OreeDigital? - Cipanku
ZaobianDigitalN/A
PlatypetWater
Toxic		Corrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma
Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma
Mines of Mictlan (Common) - Tucma
PlatoxWater
Toxic		Saipark - Deniz
PlatimousWater
Toxic		N/A
SwaliNaturePraisine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
LoaliNature
Wind		The Canopath (Rare) - Omninesia
Citeroir Omninesia (Rare) - Omninesia
The Glassyway (Rare) - Omninesia
TateruNeutralPraisine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Uncommon) - Deniz
Windward Fort (Rare) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Rare) - Deniz
PaharoWindPraisine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
PaharacWindThalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
The Canopath (Uncommon) - Omninesia
The Flywalk (Uncommon) - Omninesia
The Glassyway (Uncommon) - Omninesia
GranpahWindN/A
BunbunEarth
Crystal		Mines of Mictlan (Uncommon) - Tucma
Kakama Cenote (Uncommon) - Tucma
MudridEarth
Crystal		Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma
HidodyNatureThe Canopath (Uncommon) - Omninesia
Giant Banyan (Uncommon) - Omninesia
The Glassyway (Uncommon) - Omninesia
TaifuNatureThe Glassyway (Rare) - Omninesia
FomuWaterSillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Windward Fort (Uncommon) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
WiplumpWater
Wind		The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
SkailNeutralPraisine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
Windward Fort (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
Saipark - Deniz
SkunchNeutral
Melee		Aguamarina Caves (Very Rare) - Deniz
Corrupted Badlands (Rare) - Tucma
Xolot Reservoir (Uncommon) - Tucma
HouchicMentalStarter
? - Arbury
TentalMentalN/A
OrphyllNature
Toxic		Corrupted Badlands (Uncommon) - Tucma
NidrasilNature
Toxic		N/A
BanapiFireThe Hangroad (Common) - Omninesia
The Glassyway (Rare) - Omninesia
Anak Volcano (Uncommon) - Omninesia
CapyreFireN/A
LapiniteCrystalMines of Mictlan (Common) - Tucma
AzurocCrystalMines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma
ZenorethCrystalCrystal Shrine (Common) - Tucma
BiguNatureBreeding Babawa Only
BabawaNature
Water		Citerior & Ulterior Omninesia waters (Common) - Omninesia
Citerior Omninesia grass (Common) - Omninesia
KakuNaturePraisine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
The Canopath (Common) - Omninesia
Citerior Omninesia (Common) - Omninesia
SakuNature
Wind		The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
The Canopath (Rare) - Omninesia
ValashNeutral
Crystal		Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma
Completing quest "Shipwrecked in Tucma!" (Gift) - Tucma
BarnsheMental
Wind		Windward Fort top floor (Very Rare) - Deniz
GyalisCrystal
Melee		Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma
OccluraCrystalKupeleleza (Common) - Tucma
MyxCrystal
Mental		N/A
RaiberFireThe Glassyway (Common) - Omninesia
Anak Volcano (Common) - Omninesia
RaizeFireN/A
RaicanFireThe Glassyway (Common) - Omninesia
PewkiWaterSillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Windward Fort (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
PiraniantWaterSillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
SaipatWater
Melee		Thalassian Cliffs (Very Rare) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
Mare Nostrum (Common) - Deniz
Saipark - Deniz
CrystleCrystalStarter
Mines of Mictlan - (Very Rare) - Tucma
Kupeleleza - look at the furthest island to the east covered in grass (Very Rare) - Tucma
SheraldCrystal? - Tucma
HocusMentalThe Gifted Bridges (Rare) - Deniz
PocusMental? - Arbury
SparzyElectric? - Cipanku
MushiToxicCorrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma
Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma
MushookToxic
Melee		N/A
MagmisFireAnak Volcano (Common) - Omninesia
Outside Anak Volcano Rock Hopper Island (Common) - Omninesia
MastioneFireAnak Volcano (Rare) - Omninesia
UmishiWaterThalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
UkamaWaterThalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
RaignetUNKNOWN? - Cipanku
SmazeeMeleeStarter
? - Arbury
BaboongMeleeN/A
ZizareEarth? - Kisiwa
SprioleNatureThe Canopath (Common) - Omninesia
The Hangroad (Common) - Omninesia
The Glassyway (Common) - Omninesia
Giant Banyan (Common) - Omninesia
DeendreNatureGiant Banyan (Common) - Omninesia
Mokupuni Dojo (Gift) - Omninesia
The Canopath (Common) - Omninesia
CerneafNature? - Omninesia
ToxolotlToxicXolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma
NoxolotlToxicN/A
BloozeToxicCorrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma
GoolderToxicN/A
ZephyruffToxic
Wind		Corrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma
Kupeleleza (Common or Rare) - Tucma
Small island west of Kupeleleza (Common) - Tucma
VolarendToxic
Wind		Small island west of Kupeleleza (Very Rare) - Tucma
GankiElectric
Wind		Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
Windward Fort (Common) - Deniz
GazumaElectric
Wind		N/A
OcearaWaterAguamarina Caves Waterfall (Very Rare) - Deniz
ShuineCrystal
Water		Kakama Cenote (Very Rare) - Tucma
NesslaWater
Electric		Thalassian Cliffs pool (Very Rare) - Deniz
Sillaro River Near Turqesa (Very Rare) - Deniz
ValiarMental? - Arbury
KalazuWaterThalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
KalabyssWater
Toxic		Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma
AdoroborosToxic
Mental		N/A
TuwaiWindZalar (Gift) - Deniz
Corrupted Badlands Crystal Shrine (Very Rare) - Tucma
TuvineWind
Crystal		N/A
KinuNature
Mental		Giant Banyan (Very Rare) - Omninesia
VulvirFire
Earth		Anak Volcano (Common) - Omninesia
VulorFire
Earth		Mines of Mictlan (Uncommon) - Omninesia
VulcraneFire
Earth		Complete quest "Shipwrecked in Tucma!" (Gift) - Tucma
PigepicWindPrasine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
AnahirCrystal
Fire		Anak Volcano (Gift) - Omninesia

Thanks for checking out our Temtem list guide. The list will constantly be updated as soon as more Temtem are put into the game. In the meantime, why not check out our guides for Temtem gear locations and Temtem Course locations. Both these types of items can help augment your team composition to an unstoppable force.

 

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Temtem dojos: how to solve the fourth dojo puzzle

Full Temtem leader teams

Temtem Tuwai: location, full move set, and how to evolve it into Tuvine

Temtem Shuine: location, full move set, and why it's a glass cannon

Temtem Valash: location, full move set, and why it is the best Crystal Temtem

Latest articles

Crucial's X8 is finally a worthy rival to Samsung's portable SSDs

A Crucial bit of kit

Spring Falls makes me feel things that can only be conveyed through Jake Gyllenhaal gifs

This game is much smarter than it ever left me feeling

RimWorld just launched its first expansion, Royalty

8

Wolcen guide: tips and tricks for beginners

Awaken to your power