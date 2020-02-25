Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Get over $100 off Asus' best 144Hz 1440p gaming monitor

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

25th February 2020 / 2:44PM

Asus ROG Strix XG32VQR

Last week, you may have noticed that I’ve started rounding up all the best gaming monitor deals of the week in their own dedicated deals page. However, some deals, like today’s offer on the excellent Asus ROG Strix XG32VQR, just don’t last that long, as Amazon US are only offering $113 off this curved 2560×1440, 144Hz HDR monitor for the next 17 hours or so. So don’t delay, as this deal will be gone before you know it.

Normally $550, you can now get the Asus ROG Strix XG32VQR for $436, which is a much better price for this jumbo gaming display. Indeed, I called it “probably one of the better screens you can buy today” if you’re after something with a 2560×1440 resolution, especially when stock levels of the excellent AOC Agon AG273QX continue to be a bit on the low side.

Indeed, the XG32VQR’s colour accuracy is outstanding, covering 99% of the sRGB colour gamut and an impressive 86% of the HDR-grade DCI-P3 gamut. Its HDR could be better, admittedly, but this is still a fantastic gaming monitor nonetheless. Despite being a FreeSync Premium Pro monitor at heart (wot was previously called FreeSync 2 HDR), this screen worked perfectly well with AMD and Nvidia graphics cards alike during my testing, so Nvidia GPU owners should still be able to take advantage of the monitor’s variable refresh rate technology, even if the HDR is a bit hit and miss.

The XG32VQR isn’t the only gaming monitor on sale today, either. You can also save $84 on Asus’ VG248QG, taking this 165Hz, FreeSync (and fully G-Sync Compatible), 1920×1080 monitor down to just $190, and there’s also $80 to be had off Asus’ VG275Q, allowing you to grab this 27in, 75Hz, FreeSync (but not officially G-Sync Compatible) 1920×1080 monitor for $179.

As I mentioned above, though, all of Amazon US’ gaming deals of the day will be gone this time tomorrow, so don’t dawdle if you’re in the market for a new gaming monitor. Of course, I’ll be rounding up all the other best gaming monitor deals of the week on Friday, but for now, this is a mighty fine bargain that shouldn’t be missed.

Who am I?

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests. She's also RPS' resident deals herald.



