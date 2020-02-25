TFT galaxies: how Teamfight Tactics' third set changes the game

The next TFT season is nearly upon us and everything’s going a little science fiction. This isn’t completely new to the League of Legends universe, as it’s well established that many champions have ventured into the depths of space under the “PROJECT” and “Star Guardian” banners. With a new season coming to Teamfight Tactics comes a new gimmick in the form of galaxies. But what are galaxies, how do they affect your TFT games, and what are their effects?

TFT galaxies guide

In this TFT galaxies guide, we will explain what galaxies are and what galaxies have been confirmed for the third themed season of Teamfight Tactics when it arrives in mid-March.

What are TFT galaxies?

In the third TFT season, we’re being introduced to “galaxies”. These are replacing the element hexes from the previous set for the duration of the season. Galaxies are twists upon the normal Teamfight Tactics ruleset. When you begin a game of Teamfight Tactics in the third season, you will be told at the beginning of the match which galaxy’s effect is in play for that match. The galaxy rule can’t be changed mid-game and affects all players.

These rules introduce unpredictability into every single match, as you’ll need to adapt your strategy based not only on what your opponents are doing, but also based on the galaxy’s rule that is currently in effect.

Which TFT galaxies have been confirmed?

At the time of writing, there have been a couple of galaxies that have been confirmed. these are:

Neekoverse Galaxy: Everyone starts with two “Neeko’s Help” items at the beginning of the game

Everyone starts with two “Neeko’s Help” items at the beginning of the game “4-Cost-Carousel” Galaxy: Every champion in the first carousel of the game will have a value of four gold. (Name not final)

Riot have also mentioned that at the launch of the new season, there may only be one or two galaxies that are active, but as the season progresses, there will be more added, with as many as 10 galaxies. Some galaxies may also be removed during the course of the season, so keep an eye on this guide nearer the time as we will be updating the list of available galaxies.

