Platinum Games announce big fighting kaiju game: Project G.G.

Platinum Games have announced a new big monster game in the works led by Hideki Kamiya of Viewtiful Joe and Bayonetta fame. Kamiya has a long history of action games, and this new one looks to have plenty more where that came from—big monsters clashing with giant heroes and all. This next action ’em up is provisionally titled Project G.G.

The teaser trailer below features one good boi, one transforming boy(?), and one very large monster that, at a glance, looks like the offspring of Godzilla and a Pokemon. What else do we know about it? Well, nothing. Even the name Project G.G. is apparently a work-in-progress. That’s it, aside from the trailer calling it “the powerful climax to the Hideki Kamiya superhero trilogy.”

That could point to some sort of Viewtiful Joe spin-off, though Platinum specifically say that Project G.G. is “a Platinum intellectual property.” More likely, this new superheroes vs big creatures game is a spiritual successor to Viewtiful as The Wonderful 101 was, making it the third in that loosely-related “trilogy” of superheroing.

In Platinum’s announcement post, Kamiya talks about the excitement and challenges ahead for the studio’s first original game. “Unlike any of the games we’ve made so far, it’s going to be a 100% PlatinumGames title,” he says. “For everything from its setting and characters, to its game design and story, to how it’s promoted – PlatinumGames is in full control.”

Kamiya laments not being able to control sequels or ports or other aspects of games Platinum have done in the past. That won’t be the case for Project G.G., though he mentions that being the sole owners in control of a new concept comes with risk and responsibility as well.

Kamiya says that Project G.G. is “stepping up to a starting line” and that the finish is quite a ways off. I wouldn’t expect to hear much more about Project G.G., whatever its final name may be, for a while yet.

Platinum have also recently announced The Wonderful 101 coming to PC, and have two more announcements planned for the near future to watch out for.