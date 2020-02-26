Rock Band studio announce Fuser, a new music-mixing game

Harmonix, the creators of rhythm games including Rock Band and Dance Central, have announced their new jam. Fuser is its name, and mixing vocal and instrumental tracks of different songs together into a new song is its game. I think that’s what the kids call “mash-ups.” The tracklist actually does include All Star so you should expect Shrek hell to be spattered across more of pop culture. Fuser is coming this year, will indeed be on PC, and no, it does not require any plastic instruments. Have a peek in the announcement trailer below.

Along with creating mixes, players will be able to “share their creations socially, making their game performances available for watching online.” Whether that’s a special player or a YouTube exporter, I couldn’t tell you at this point.

“Music today is an experience,” Harmonix CEO Steve Janiak said in today’s announcement. “It’s not just people listening to albums any more – it’s recording and sharing videos of you singing along to your favourite songs, watching your favourite bands play at festivals, and sharing hit music with your friends. Fuser puts players at the centre of all that by letting you mix and share some of the biggest hits on your way to becoming a festival headliner.”

Fuser is due to launch this autumn, publisher by NCSoft. For now, see its website for more.

The announcement says Fuser will come with “more than 100 songs” including “the world’s top artists in pop, rap/hip-hop, R&B, dance, rock, country, Latin and Caribbean music.” I’d be surprised if more don’t follow as DLC. They’ve confirmed these first sixteen songs and I already feel slightly cursed imagining certain combinations:

50 Cent – “In Da Club”

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

Blue Öyster Cult – “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper”

The Chainsmokers ft. Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”

The Clash – “Rock the Casbah”

Fatboy Slim – “The Rockafeller Skank”

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”

J. Balvin & Willy William – “Mi Gente”

Lady Gaga – “Born This Way”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock – “Party Rock Anthem”

Migos – “Stir Fry”

Post Malone – “Better Now”

Smash Mouth – “All Star”

Warren G & Nate Dogg – “Regulate”

Oh god, the Internet have already beat Harmonix to some: