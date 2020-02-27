Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Baldur's Gate 3 revealed in leaked screens ahead of tonight's big unveiling

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

27th February 2020 / 1:22PM

The official “World Gameplay Reveal” of Baldur’s Gate 3 is due to happen live on stage and stream tonight buuut some website has jumped the gun and leaked a load of screenshots early. They confirm that, as you might expect from the coming-together of Baldur’s Gate and the studio behind Divinity: Original Sin, it’s a top-down RPG with a cinematic conversation view and an air of Divinity about it. Specifics will have to wait for tonight but you can pore over these dozen screenshots now for hints of story, setting, systems, and such.

This Imgur album of screens is doing the rounds (supposedly from a French site, which looks to have hastily pulled them) and I guess they could be fakes but that would be a weird thing to fake so extravagantly then save for hours before the reveal. A weird prank.

The original Baldur’s Gate games came from BioWare back in 1998 and 2001. This belated third game is coming from Larian Studios, the Belgian gang behind the long-running Divinity series. Heck, I’d probably guess it was them even if I didn’t already know.

You’ll note this next screen has a wee “turn-based” banner at the top. The original games were real-time with pausing, so that’s a change, but the fact that it’s labelled might suggest it’s an option? We’ll find out tonight, I suppose.

And I don’t know much about the worlds of D&D but based on the ears I’m guessing that Githyanki are a species of humanoid aloe. Probably a gentle society unless bitten. The only thing they hate is sunburn, and they’re ever so keen to balm yours.

There are more screens so hit that album for the rest, then come back and tell everyone every detail of what you imagine Baldur’s Gate 3 to be based on these images.

The big reveal will be tonight at 8:30pm GMT, with a pre-show starting at 8. It’s coming out of PAX East and will be streamed on YouTube right here:

Disclosure: Our former Adam, bless him, works at Larian now.

